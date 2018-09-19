Pfizer And Conatus: Emricasan And NASH

I analyze its current therapeutic approach in using the aforementioned metabolism modulators to suppress this complex, heterogenous, multi-factorial, progressive chronic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis also known as NASH.

Pfizer is now playing catch up with its NASH franchise pipeline with anti-NASH drug candidates, an acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor and a ketohexokinase inhibitor, currently in Phase 2a trials.

Its portfolio is currently lacking therapeutics for hepatic diseases, and its reluctance to clinically develop PF-03491390 (now called emricasan) may have been a scientific mishap.

Pfizer has proven itself to be a pioneer of therapeutics for HIV infection, autoimmune, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases as well as hematological and oncological ailments.

Investment Thesis

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), a large-cap ($251B) multi-billion global biopharmaceutical company, gained pharmaceutical celebrity status when sildenafil citrate marketed globally as Viagra was approved in 1998. Obviously, Pfizer is more than a man-helper since it is also a heart-restorer with the development of the blockbuster cardiovascular drug, Lipitor. Pfizer’s therapeutic portfolio comprises drugs/candidates for several diseases, including HIV/AIDS, oncology, immunology, autoimmunity. Pfizer is also developing small drug molecules targeting the fibrotic disease, NASH (focus of this article).

In 2005, Pfizer acquired Idun Pharmaceuticals and its four drug assets, including IDN-6556. For reasons that I discuss later in the article, Pfizer discontinued development of IDN-6556 in 2008. In 2010, IDN-6556 was reacquired by Dr. Steve Mento, the CEO of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) and renamed emricasan.

Emricasan is a dual anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic agent that is currently in Phase 2b clinical trials for 3 liver diseases, severe NASH cirrhotic Portal Hypertension, NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis, with top-line data readouts in Q4 2018, H1 2019 and H2 2019, respectively.

I cannot help but wonder that Pfizer may have erred in not developing emricasan in view of its current clinical progress and value that have been acknowledged by Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Understandably, aware that they may not be tapping into the lucrative anti-NASH market anytime soon unless through acquisition, Dr. Morris Birnbaum, CSO, stated quote unquote, we are actively looking on the outside for opportunities to complement our internal program.

Clinically, Pfizer is developing its two in-house anti-NASH drug candidates, Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor, PF-05221304 and Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor, PF-06835919, currently in Phase 2a for NASH. This article is a review of these anti-NASH drug candidates. Further, I discuss the missed opportunity by it shelving the clinical development of IDN-6556 (now called emricasan), in hindsight a likely clinical miscalculation.

Pfizer And Emricasan: What Went Wrong?

My 3 articles on Conatus on July 12, 2018, August 28, 2018 and September 10, 2018 were all designed to provide in-depth scientific understanding of Conatus’ development of emricasan in NASH and discernment of its clinical license agreement with Novartis. I believe these 3 articles have addressed succinctly the significance of emricasan in Novartis’ anti-NASH pipeline clinical development.

The final piece to this puzzle is an analysis as to why Pfizer reneged on developing emricasan. A historical perspective of emricasan is provided based on Conatus’ 2017 annual report.

Idun Pharmaceuticals was founded by Drs. Steven Mento, Alfred Spada and Robert Horvitz in 1998. Dr. Robert Horvitz was one of the 3 recipients of the 2002 Nobel prize in medicine or physiology for his work on apoptosis. As a leading expert in apoptosis, Dr. Horvitz is scientifically accomplished as reflected in his achievements and accolade - no award can supersede a Nobel prize. In view of Dr. Horvitz’s expertise on apoptosis, it was not surprising that Idun’s lead investigational drug candidate was emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390), a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor.

Apoptosis is a highly coordinated programmed cell death that maintains normal liver health by the swift removal of unwanted cells comparable to the amount of cells generated. In pathophysiological settings, variation/change in the balance between cell increase and apoptotic cell death results in loss of tissue homeostasis and the inception of several liver diseases, including NASH. Emricasan’s functional goal is to prevent the dysregulation of normal apoptosis and subsequent hepatic inflammatory responses that alter normal liver homeostasis and liver health.

Acquisition by Pfizer

Idun Pharmaceuticals and its assets, including emricasan, were acquired for $298M by Pfizer in 2005. In 2007, an FDA clinical hold was instituted on emricasan due to an observation of inflammatory infiltrates in mice that Pfizer saw in a preclinical study and reported to the FDA in 2007. Pfizer performed additional preclinical studies attempting to characterize the nature of the inflammatory infiltrates. However, a formal carcinogenicity study was not performed to ascertain if the infiltrates progressed to cancer. These infiltrates observed were mice specific, being absent in other species. Pfizer ultimately discontinued further study on emricasan in 2008.

Conatus Reacquisition of Emricasan

In 2010, emricasan was reacquired by former CEOs of Idun Pharmaceuticals for their new company, Conatus Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Mento, CEO, in his words:

"Conatus conducted a thorough internal review of these studies and commissioned several independent experts to review all of the available data. The analysis provided by these experts unanimously concluded that these inflammatory infiltrates did not represent pre-cancerous lesions, nor were these infiltrates likely to progress to cancer. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of available apoptosis literature supported the conclusion that the infiltrates were not likely to be precursors to cancer. In April 2011, we met with the FDA to discuss plans for reinitiating clinical development of emricasan."

Removal of Clinical Hold

Once again, Dr. Mento, CEO of Conatus, in his own words:

"We proposed conducting a carcinogenicity study designed to reproduce the previously observed findings of inflammatory infiltrates and determine whether they progress to cancer. We proposed using the Tg.rasH2 transgenic mouse model, which is known to be predisposed toward tumor development. The FDA agreed with the study design and agreed that if the study reproduced the previously observed inflammatory infiltrates, but did not produce cancer, the issue that generated the clinical hold would be resolved. This study was completed successfully in 2012."

The inflammatory infiltrates were reproduced, and there was no evidence of tumor formation. In summary, treatment with emricasan for 26 weeks did not result in an increase in the incidence of tumors in Tg.rasH2 mice. Specifically, a 26-week carcinogenicity study performed by BioReliance (contracted by Conatus) showed that there was essentially no difference between Tg.rasH2 mice that were given emricasan at varied doses and the control vehicle.

Results were similar in all treatment groups, including those treated with doses eighteen times higher than the dose that was considered to be protective in mouse/rat models of liver injury. The results were submitted to the FDA in preparation for a meeting in October 2012. The FDA reviewed the data and agreed with the study conclusion.

In addition, the FDA has accepted this Tg.rasH2 carcinogenicity study as one of two carcinogenicity studies required for registration. Conatus is currently conducting a two-year rat carcinogenicity study as the second carcinogenicity study.

My Insight

The subsequent removal of the clinical hold in 2012 by the FDA validated Conatus’ scientific believe in the prospective clinical value of emricasan in liver diseases. In my opinion, Pfizer scientifically erred in not following up their laboratory concerns on emricasan with carcinogenicity studies to either validate or refute any potential issues regarding anti-apoptotic agents in the development of tumor. Moreover, the simplistic view that suppressing apoptosis will result in a higher incidence of tumors has been challenged.

Notably, Conatus has also demonstrated that emricasan does not impede normal physiological apoptosis in healthy volunteers. Equally important, Conatus is one of two dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory agents in clinical trials for NASH. Selonsertib by Gilead (GILD), dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory agent, is in Phase 3 clinical trials for NASH. So, any lingering concern with regards to the long-term treatment with anti-apoptotic agents and potential incidence of tumor may well be answered in H1 2019 with the release of the top-line data readout for NASH fibrosis.

Conatus and Emricasan in 2018 and Beyond

I will now provide an overview of Conatus for those who have not read my previous articles (do check them out). Conatus is a small-cap ($138M) liver therapeutics Pharmaceuticals founded in 2005 by Drs. Steven Mento and Alfred Spada. Emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) is an oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor and lead investigational dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory anti-NASH drug candidate in Phase 2b clinical trials for 3 liver diseases, NASH fibrosis, NASH cirrhosis as well as NASH cirrhotic severe Portal hypertension (PH). Upcoming catalysts are in Q4 2018, H1 2019 and H2 2019 for emricasan in PH, NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis, respectively.

On December 19, 2016, Novartis and Conatus signed an exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan. Novartis made an upfront payment to Conatus of $50M and will pay 50% of Conatus' Phase 2b emricasan development costs, including the ongoing PH, NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis. Novartis will assume full responsibility for emricasan's Phase 3 development and all combination product development.

The option to co-commercialize in the United States will preserve future flexibility for Conatus, and allow them to continue pursuing independent development of other compounds to build a portfolio of potential products to drive further long-term value for shareholders. The infusion of capital and Phase 2b cost-sharing allowed funding of ongoing operations through 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $57.7M at June 30, 2018 and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35M and $40M. Presently, 6 analysts have rated Conatus as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus of $15.5. Conatus has an institutional ownership of 33.3% as revealed in the current 13F filings.

NASH Hypothesis

Pfizer is currently developing two in-house anti-NASH drug candidates, PF-05221304 and PF-06835919 (described below). Due to the complexity and redundant pathways of NASH pathophysiology, the number of anti-NASH drug candidates under clinical development is vast. To comprehend the scientific rationale for developing the aforementioned anti-NASH drug candidates, I will briefly highlight the 3 hypothesis that have and are being used to explain the pathophysiology of NASH.

NASH was initially clinically misdiagnosed as a complication of diabetes that could be alleviated by anti-diabetic therapeutics. This misconception contributed to the overall delay in NASH research since its initial diagnosis almost 40 years ago. Since then, 3 hypothesis have been proposed to explain the pathophysiology of NASH. There is scientific accord that NASH is a complex progressive chronic asymptomatic liver disease with multi-factorial causal pathways.

The first hypothesis, Two-Hit hypothesis by Drs. Day and James (Day & James, Gastroenterology, 1998) that associates hepatic triglyceride accumulation with the development of hepatocellular injury in NASH has been the norm when describing NASH pathogenesis. This hypothesis has disputed as being too generalized and oversimplified because hepatic triglyceride accumulation may not the sole causative factor of NASH. The reason being that NASH is a disease that affects obese people as well as lean folks.

Non-Triglyceride Lipotoxicity hypothesis focuses on the effector effects of fatty acids metabolism irrespective of the level of hepatic fat buildup. This hypothesis proposes that free fatty acids and its metabolites are the real initiators/mediators of NASH and this hypothesis is perceived as being more reflective of NASH pathophysiology and pathogenesis (described in detail in a previous article).

The Multiple-Hit Hypothesis stipulates that inflammation precedes steatosis (fatty liver) in environmentally and genetically predisposed subjects. Accordingly, numerous insults (including insulin resistance, adipose tissue hormones, nutritional factors, endotoxins, oxidative stress damage, genetic and epigenetic factors) all act on hepatocytes (liver parenchyma) via toll-like receptors to drive the progression of NASH.

First Genesis personal opinion: NASH patients with liver injury and/or fibrosis that are able to effectively combine/integrate nutritional changes as well as physical activities as part of their anti-NASH therapy should respond to anti-NASH therapies that could lead to regression of liver fibrosis and NASH resolution.

Where Do We Stand With Anti-NASH Therapy ?

In playing catch up, Pfizer has focused on developing PF-05221304 and PF-06835919 as anti-NASH drug candidates. Both drug candidates are metabolism modulators.

PF-05221304 (ACC inhibitor): The liver contributes to hepatic steatosis (fatty liver) by producing lipid from carbohydrate in a process called de novo lipogenesis (DNL). Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) catalyzes the irreversible carboxylation of acetyl-CoA to malonyl-CoA, which serves as a building block for fatty acid synthesis. An ACC inhibitor such as PF-05221304 should inhibit the first step in DNL (i.e., the synthesis of fatty acids that contributes to hepatic steatosis and possibly subsequent inflammation and liver fibrosis).

One can hypothesize that PF-05221304 should reduce hepatic fat content and improve liver fibrosis. The premise for this supposition is a previous report by Gilead that its ACC inhibitor, GS-0976, induced significant improvements in liver fat content and non-invasive markers of fibrosis. PF-05221304 is currently in Phase 2a clinical trial with an expected top-line data readout expected in Q1/2019. However, data from the Phase 1 study suggests that PF-05221304 is liver-specific and may have a lipid-altering effect.

PF-06835919 (KHK inhibitor): Is a unique type of metabolism modulator in the sense that it inhibits fructose metabolism rather than glucose. Through added sugar, the western diet is associated with a large intake of dietary fructose in the form of high fructose corn syrup. Fructose is believed to do more pathological damage in terms of promoting DNL and insulin resistance relative to glucose.

Fructose metabolism in the liver, kidney, and intestine requires the coordinated action of 2 enzymes, ketohexokinase (KHK), which phosphorylates fructose to fructose 1–phosphate and aldolase B, which splits fructose 1–phosphate into dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde. Hereditary fructose intolerance (HFI) is an autosomal recessive disease that arises from a deficiency in aldolase B activity in the liver, kidney, and small intestine. Individuals with HFI develop severe reactions following fructose ingestion, such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, symptomatic hypoglycemia, hyperuricemia, and other pathologies, including death.

Pfizer proposes that inhibiting/suppressing KHKmediated fructose metabolism in the liver with PF-06835919 should limit both DNL and insulin resistance and ensuing steatosis and inflammation-mediated fibrosis. This is because fructose has been reported to promote both steatosis and inflammation. PF-06835919 is currently in Phase 2a clinical trial.

Market Assessment & Risks

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.70B, as of June 30, 2018. Total revenues were $13.5B in 2018, an increase of $570M, or 4%, compared to Q2 2017. Pfizer reported net earnings of $3.87B, or $0.81 per share, in the second quarter. Risks for the company include setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sell-offs and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity/validity of its pipeline.

Epilogue

Pfizer is lagging behind in the development of anti-NASH therapeutics. The KHK inhibitor is a distinctive approach that differs from other anti-NASH drug candidates in clinical trials to date. This trial is still in the early phase and it is too soon to ascertain the anti-NASH benefits in histology-proven NASH patients.

Accordingly, the slow start makes it impossible for Pfizer to be a top contender in this expanding, competitive and lucrative anti-NASH market. I doubt very much its long-term valuation will be impeded by this delay since Pfizer has multiple shots on goal with over 70 drug candidates in development. However, anti-NASH therapeutics will be a lucrative market that would aid in remaining or being competitive. Pfizer may be on the hunt for an acquisition or partnership agreement with a liver therapeutics company with a viable anti-NASH drug candidate, a move that leads Pfizer closer to its yearning of being considered a major contender in this field.

