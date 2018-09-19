LightPath: Long-Term Investment In 5G, Autonomous Vehicles And IoT

LightPath looks strong for the long-term as they produce the optical sensors used in LIDAR for autonomous vehicles, 5G, and Internet of Things applications.

I'm veering slightly off of my regular Momentum at a Reasonable Price theme with this article. I typically write about companies that are all ready experiencing positive stock momentum. However, in this article, I'm featuring a company that is experiencing positive business momentum, which is not yet reflected in the stock price. I think the business momentum will lead to positive stock momentum in the short-term (within a year) and for the long-term (over multiple years).

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) looks poised for strong stock performance in both the short-term and the long-term. The short-term looks positive as the company's 12-month backlog increased 38%. This will help drive strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth over the next year. The long-term looks positive for LightPath as their sensor technology is used for the LIDAR used in autonomous vehicles and for Internet of Things applications.

Short-Term Catalysts

LightPath's backlog increased 38% to $12.8 million. That represents about 39% of the company's fiscal 2018 revenue of $32.53 million. The increased backlog along with existing projects will make it likely that LightPath will achieve the consensus expected revenue increase of 18% to 19% for 2019.

For a quick background, LightPath produces optical and infrared components such as molded glass aspheres/assemblies, collimators, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, ground & polished lenses/assemblies, and gradium lenses. The company's customers are in various fields such as: laser, industrial, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation.

Here's LightPath's revenue breakdown according to fiscal Q4 2018 results:

% of Revenue Type of Business 42% Industrial 17% Distribution/catalog customers 13% Instrumentation 12% Telecom and Wireless 11% Government/Defense 5% Medical

source: Q4 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

The telecommunications market is expected to recover with the conversion to 5G. Actual 5G useage is expected to begin in 2019. LightPath began working with the largest telecommunications OEMs in 2018. LightPath's precision molded optics [PMO] business stands to benefit as the technology will be needed as the world shifts to 5G technology.

The good news for LightPath is that their PMO business is a higher margin business than their infrared [IR] products. So, the company is likely to increase gross margin in future years. Currently, LightPath believes that the downturn in the PMO market reached a trough. Therefore, the future outlook looks positive as the shift to 5G technology progresses.

LightPath has positive momentum with their ISP acquisition, which was closed at the end of 2016. ISP revenue increased from $12 million in 2015 to nearly $15 million in 2018. LightPath has plans to improve their margins by relocating the manufacturing operations of the Irvington, NY facility to the company's facilities in Orlando, FL, Riga Latvia, and China. These three locations have lower costs and better labor pools to hire from.

The strategy to move the NY facilities operations to the lower-cost areas will help offset the lower margin IR business. LightPath has experienced higher than expected revenue increases from their IR business, which has lower margins. So, the company can improve their margins over time by relocating the NY operation and by growing their PMO revenue as 5G technology grows. The relocation plans are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The company's margins can also be improved as LightPath offsets higher costs associated with higher germanium prices by using the lower-cost chalcogenide glass material.

LightPath's goal is to get margins in the mid-40% range from the 30% range. The gross margin is currently 34% for fiscal 2018. That is down from 2017's gross margin of 49%. So, the company can get closer to where they were with their new efforts.

source: LightPath Jan 2018 Investor Presentation

Long-Term Catalysts

LightPath makes the sensing technology (collimators) that are used in the LIDAR for autonomous vehicles. Most automakers are projecting to get self-driving vehicles on the road by 2020 or 2021. The first autonomous vehicles are likely to be luxury cars or vehicles that belong to fleets. We could see a ramp up of production from there. Of course, that depends on getting regulatory approval for having these types of vehicles on the road.

According to marketing firm ABI, there will be about 8 million autonomous vehicles shipped in 2025. That projection is for vehicles to be level 3 or higher. Level 3 is considered conditional automation, which means that the vehicle can manage most aspects of driving. However, level 3 vehicles will prompt the driver to intervene when it is unable to react in a certain scenario. For context, level 5 is considered full automation, where vehicles can navigate under any conditions. Tesla's (TSLA) autopilot feature is considered level 2 - where vehicles can steer, accelerate, and brake in certain conditions, but the driver must react to traffic lights, changing lanes, and looking out for hazards.

We can see that as autonomous driving technology increases in production over time, LightPath is likely to experience increased sales for their collimators.

The internet of things [IoT] represents another area of potential long-term growth for LightPath. The lower costs associated with the use of chalcogenide over germanium will help spur growth for LightPath's optics products. The number of IoT devices is expected to grow from 8.4 million in 2017 to 30 billion devices by 2020.

The connection of appliances, lighting, HVAC systems, traffic control systems, weather/environmental monitoring, etc. with internet connected devices creates demand for LightPath's optic sensors. IoT can be used for so many applications in homes, in businesses, and elsewhere. The strong growth for IoT will be a long-term driver of growth for LightPath.

Attractively Valued Among Competitors

I used the forward EV/EBITDA ratio to compare LightPath to some of their publicly traded peers. The reason why I'm using the forward EV/EBITDA ratio is because it takes debt into consideration while keeping capital structure neutral. Plus, LightPath's stock tends to correlate well with EBITDA growth. I typically like to look ahead since it reflects what these companies are likely to achieve over the next year rather than what happened in the past. That's why I'm using the forward EV/EBITDA ratio rather than the trailing EV/EBITDA ratio. The forward EV/EBITDA ratio that I'm using is based on consensus expected EBITDA for 2019.

LightPath Alps Electric (OTCPK:APELY) Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPY) Umicare (OTCPK:UMICF) Oclaro (OCLR) Forward EV/EBITDA 7.9 4.6 13.2 14.4 10.4

source: marketscreener.com

LightPath is trading below the average forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.1 for these companies. Therefore, I see LightPath as attractively undervalued. That should allow the stock price to appreciate as the company grows. The low forward valuation level could also make LightPath a takeover target.

LightPath has a strong balance sheet with over 4x more total assets than total liabilities for total stockholder's equity of $35.4 million. The company also has about 3.4x more current assets than current liabilities. Therefore, LightPath is in great shape for handling their long-term and short-term obligations.

The company has $5.5 million in total cash and $7.44 million in total debt. LightPath's positive operating cash flow of $2.62 million TTM has the company on solid financial footing. With continued growth, LightPath is likely to remain on solid financial footing.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

LightPath derives a large portion of revenue from a small number of customers. The company gets 28% of revenue from just three customers. The top customer comprises 16% of LightPath's sales. The loss of one of these customers or a loss of a portion of business from these customers can have a significant negative impact on LightPath's revenue and stock price.

The threat of international tariffs could change the outlook for LightPath. Currently, the company's products are not subject to international tariffs as LightPath pointed out in their fiscal Q4 2018 conference call. However, that could change at any time, thus having a negative impact on the company's fundamentals.

Outlook for LightPath Technologies

LightPath's business looks positive for both the short-term and long-term. The increased backlog will help drive strong above-average double-digit revenue and earnings growth for the company through 2019. That is likely to drive the stock to achieve above-average gains over the next year.

The longer-term outlook is also positive as LightPath's optical products are likely to see increased demand as the technology for 5G, autonomous vehicles, and IoT continues to grow.

The stock is currently trading below their peers' average forward EV/EBITDA ratio, which will allow the stock to increase approximately in-line with EBITDA growth going forward. With EBITDA expected to grow at about 64% (consensus) in fiscal 2019, I expect the stock price to make strong gains over the next year.

I am giving the stock a price target of $2.81 for an approximate 40% gain. This is based on the 60% expected EBITDA growth minus my estimated 20% effect of share dilution. LightPath tends to dilute shares on an annual basis from equity offerings, options, restricted stock units, and common stock warrants. I also expect the stock to perform well over multiple years with the growth of 5G, autonomous vehicles, and IoT.

