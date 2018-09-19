Shareholders Who Oppose Dilution Should Oppose Helios And Matheson's Split

The company is financially unstable and will likely need to raise funds very soon.

I've followed Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) since the beginning of my relationship as a Seeking Alpha contributor, and I've produced several articles in the process (a complete list of my coverage is available at the bottom of this article).

My opinion about the stock has gone unchanged since Citron pointed out key issues with MoviePass back in mid-October of last year. Since then, I have watched and provided my comments as things have gone from bad to worse. Now, the story is deepening with more bad news as Helios and Matheson Analytics announces a proposed reverse split.

Should this reverse split be approved by investors, the price of the stock will once again be above the $1 minimum bid price requirement to remain compliant with the NASDAQ. Of course, this keeps the company listed and allows it to maintain pretty large access to public funds, which I believe it will need relatively soon.

Although Helios and Matheson Analytics has given up 99.999% of its value year-to-date, I believe that the stock is destined for further declines.

Helios And Matheson's Answer To Potential NASDAQ Delisting

At just $0.015 per share (September 17, 2018, at 3:02), Helios and Matheson is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ for the second time since the company acquired the majority stake in MoviePass. The first time it was in danger of delisting, it escaped from the issue by moving forward with a 1-for-250 reverse stock split. That wasn't too long ago either. The move took place on July 24, 2018. So, it's surprising for many that the company is already in danger of being delisted yet again. Nonetheless, that is the case.

While a 1-for-250 reverse split is a big move, the new proposed plan is the same action, just double the size. In an SEC filing that became available on September 14, 2018, Helios and Matheson Analytics invited shareholders to a meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and vote with regard to a proposed 1-for-500 reverse stock split.

Pros & Cons Of The Potential Split

There are pros and cons to everything, and those who will be voting for or against the proposed reverse split should carefully consider them. In my view, for Helios and Matheson, the pros and cons of the potential split include:

Pros

At the current share price $0.015, a 1-for-500 reverse stock split would bring the price of the stock to $7.50 per share. In general, prices in the pennies elicit negative views. So, the hope for publicly traded companies in this position is that the higher per share rate will elicit more positive views.

Helios and Matheson Analytics is listed on the NASDAQ, which has a minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. Should Helios and Matheson's price stay below this $1.00 mark for too long, the stock will be delisted from the NASDAQ. Therefore, a reverse split would make the stock compliant with the NASDAQ rule once again, allowing it to maintain its listing and the access to funding that listing provides.

In my view, which has been outlined in detail in the previous articles listed above, Helios and Matheson Analytics is a dying company. Reverse splits can often extend the life of companies in its position.

Cons

The reverse stock split will put Helios and Matheson Analytics in a position where it is able to once again access funding through the public market. Considering its rate of losses, it will need to access funds somehow relatively soon. This reverse split could set the company up for a dilutive offering that takes more value from shareholders.

In some cases, reverse stock splits, accompanied with major changes in management, strategy, or other areas of the business are viewed as positive. However, in this case, Helios and Matheson seems to be using the reverse split as nothing more than a smoke screen. Therefore, following the split (if approved by shareholders), shares are likely to continue on a downward trend anyway.

At the end of the day, the question here is should Helios and Matheson maintain its listing on the NASDAQ? Without the reverse split, the stock will likely be delisted. However, with the reverse split, investors are simply asking for a highly dilutive offering as the split will help to provide Helios and Matheson Analytics access to these types of transactions.

The Truth About Helios And Matheson Analytics As I See It

Helios and Matheson acquired a majority stake in MoviePass with good intentions. The company would use the service as a vehicle to mine data, which is valuable in today's data-hungry world.

However, I don't believe that the management of the company took the overwhelming cost of maintaining MoviePass into account when they reduced prices to just $9.95 per month for unlimited access to the movie theater.

After covering these large expenses for a few months, the company went broke quickly, having to access funds through the market in December 2017 and again in July 2018. Throughout the process, the company has made an honest attempt at solving the issue. To do so, it had to bring expenses down and it has made some pretty dramatic changes to do so.

By limiting users to only 3 movies per month, limiting the times which they could use the subscription, and even limiting the selection of available movies to watch, the company has reduced MoviePass' utilization rates 0.9 movies per user per month, and finally broken even as mentioned in the article linked below titled, "Helios And Matheson Analytics Is On The Rise Again - But It Won't Last Long."

Unfortunately, however, the reduction of utilization rate is due to limitations. These limitations took place within a couple of months of the announcement of break even. In my view, that means that break even for MoviePass is a bit skewed for a couple of reasons:

Some users may not have known about the limitations before paying for the month of August. Chances are that the new limitations led to a high cancellation rate toward the end of August and into September.

MoviePass' app went dark in August. Throughout the month, the company rolled out blackouts that further limited users from using their subscription.

Moving forward, I believe that MoviePass will experience a large cancellation rate. Those who aren't using MoviePass more than once per month are likely to cancel as the cost of the service is higher than the average cost of a single movie ticket. Therefore, as subscribers catch wind of limitations and cancel, utilization rate among those subscribers that do stick around will likely increase.

The bottom line here is that I believe that Helios and Matheson Analytics bit off far more than it could chew with the acquisition of the majority stake in MoviePass. Since then, it has been working to correct its problem, but these efforts are more likely to end in futility than profit. All in all, the company seems to be a one-trick pony that didn't have the time or resources to get good at that one trick.

WARNING: Dilution Could Be Ahead

Even if MoviePass continues to break even, it's important to understand that Helios and Matheson Analytics is not MoviePass, it's MoviePass' parent company and it has its own list of expenses. According to the company's most recent financial report, offered on August 14, 2018, Helios and Matheson only had little more than $15 million in cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter. During the same quarter, operating expenses (selling, general, administrative, research and development and depreciation and amortization costs) came to $22.04 million. Considering this, even if MoviePass broke even throughout the entire quarter, Helios and Matheson Analytics would still need to raise money, and quickly!

With the offerings in December and July, Helios and Matheson Analytics showed that it is willing to dilute shares to get its hands on the funding it needs to operate. Chances are, as the need for funding becomes more dire, the company will be negotiating with institutional investors, bankers, and other parties about the next dilutive fundraising attempt. If shareholders vote for the 1-for-500 reverse split, they are simply giving the company the tools it needs in order to move forward with this type of fundraising.

If You're Considering Helios And Matheson, Be Sure To Consider The Risks

The takeaway here is a simple one. Helios and Matheson Analytics has failed badly when it comes to MoviePass. Costs are incredibly high and while the company has done what they could to curb expenses, it seems as though these efforts aren't yielding strong enough results.

If all went well and the company somehow figured out how to turn a profit from the mass amounts of data it has mined, investors would be in good shape. On the other hand, the probability of that happening is relatively slim. Considering the financial state of Helios and Matheson Analytics, the company simply doesn't have the time, nor funding it needs to make this happen. As a result, an investment in HMNY, even at these incredibly low per share prices, is, in my opinion, a very risky one.

