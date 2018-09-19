Community Bank Stock Analysis - Muncy Bank & Trust Company

In my prior life, I was a community bank auditor. I absolutely love the industry of banking and more specifically, community banking. The reason why I love it so much, is they are relatively smaller companies, who are intertwined in the city/locale in which they inhabit. They carry an, "everyone knows everyone" type of feel. Do you know what else they carry? Performance, safe investing in loans & investments, that produces cash flow for juicy dividends!

Not only do they produce results for their shareholders, but there is also another consistent event occurring. Now that consistent event is significant consolidation. In fact, there was almost $100 billion of merger and acquisition activity in 2017 alone, with expectations (which has been seen) that there will be no slowdown throughout the end of this year. Why is that another positive? Well, there is typically a significant premium for an M&A.

In fact, banks with a return on average assets greater than 1%, sold at a price to book value of approximately 186%! Therefore, not only are you collecting dividends that are growing each quarter, but you are also setting yourself up for an acquisition/significant appreciation.

Then there is Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCPK:MYBF). They are a $450 million total asset bank, based in, you guessed it, Muncy, Pennsylvania. They have a sweet spot for total assets, as the banks I was auditing that were getting acquired, were in the $250 million to $2 billion total asset range. Further, Muncy is a strong-performing financial institution. Based on quarter 2's results, they are expected to earn approximately $4.4 million.

Average assets will more than likely be around $439 million, due to 2017 year-end total assets being $427 million and the expectation of closing at approximately $450 million this year. Therefore, this equates to an approximate 1.00% return on average assets, which is a sign of a strong performing bank. Further, their 6 months ended results were incredible. Their loans grew at 10.5%, delinquency ratio was low at 0.41% on their loan portfolio, as well as total asset growth at approximately $24 million.

Further, since this is a financial institution, let's look at their capital, liquidity and risk profile. Based on their June of 2018 Call Report, their total capital ratio is over 15%! The minimum requirement, so that is phenomenal. What is that based on? This is based on, essentially, their liquid assets. Out of their $450 million in total assets, Muncy has $16.8 million in cash & equivalents, plus $53.6 million in liquid securities. That is a total of $70.4 million of liquid assets out of a total of $450 million.

Now that is how you keep your capital ratios so high. How about their risks in their loan portfolio? Out of $360 million of loans, only $1.5 million (approximate) is past due or 0.41% of a delinquency rate, this is significantly lower than competition and is a sign of how low-risk their portfolio is.

Lastly, the risk of a loan ranges from 1-4 family mortgages to commercial loans. I am pleased to announce that almost 60% of their loan portfolio is in 1-4 mortgages and is on the lower-end of a risk profile, from a loan concentration standpoint. Therefore, the risk is lower than others in this sector, as well as high liquidity, two great characteristics for a community bank investment!

Given we are the Dividend Diplomats, what about that side of the equation? Since this is a dividend stock analysis, we have to place them through our Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener. This will help identify if MYBF is an undervalued dividend growth stock. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend yield (what they currently pay), dividend payout ratio (company's ability to grow their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (to validate their practice of increasing their dividend over a period of time).

1.) Dividend Yield: We will use the current price of $33.95 (9/14). MYBF's current dividend is $1.32 per year. This calculates to a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is well above their 5-year dividend yield average of 3.30%, is higher than the S&P 500 average yield (the market, as a whole) and is definitely higher than any savings or short-term CD out there. I like the yield, but let's see the other metrics.

2.) Payout Ratio: Typically, we use a 60% payout ratio threshold for stocks to pass our screener. At $3.02 estimated earnings per share, based on the first 6 months performance and annualizing, the payout ratio is 43.7%, based on the $1.32 dividend. This is right in the sweet spot for what we like to see on the payout ratio! I love the above 40% and below 60%, and this is right there. This shows they give a nice chunk back to shareholders, but retain a large portion of their earnings for capital and investment.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate And History: The company has increased the dividend for over 14 years! That is phenomenal, especially being a financial institution increasing their dividend during the financial crisis is tough to come by. The 5-year average is around 10%, with the 3-year growth rate average at ~9%. When you pair this with an almost 4% yield, this is a no-brainer, wow!

4.) Price to Earnings Ratio (P/E): At a current price of $33.95, with expectations of $3.02 in earnings, this equates to a P/E ratio of 11.2. This is below the S&P 500 on average. I typically like to see below 20 and definitely below the market as a whole. Further, their price to book ratio is approximately 126%, you would love to see at or below 100%, but given the 9-year market bull run, this is actually still reasonable. With the price to earnings and price to book ratios, I would argue this is strongly undervalued for how they perform.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.'s Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

In a consolidating industry, Muncy is showing growth and strong performance. Further, their price to book ratio isn't higher than what I typically see in the industry and their price to earnings ratio is lower than what I see for 2018's sake.

Additionally, they show as a high target for an acquisition for a few reasons. They perform very well, they have other services to offer (outside of bringing in deposits and making loans) with their trust services. They are also in a different location that most aren't in.

Lastly, as a dividend investor, they show amazing signs. Over 14 years of dividend growth, an almost 4% dividend yield with a growth rate that is close to 10%, on average? I say sign me up. I will be on the lookout for potentially adding more of this stock to my investment account.

What do you think? See something I don't? What would you do? Would love to hear your thoughts, please share them below! Thank you again for stopping by, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.