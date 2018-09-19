Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 51: Annual Performance Review

Going forward I'm confident the lessons I've learned will ensure far better returns going forward and help me achieve my long-term financial goals.

The first year saw large volatility and a modest profit. However, I underperformed the market thanks to three early mistakes.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

12 Month Performance Review

As a long-term investor I don't agonize over short-term returns, such as what stocks or my portfolio does over any given year. However, I also believe that it's important to periodically evaluation your returns in order to learn from mistakes. That way you can steadily improve your investing system until it becomes an income and profit minting machine that operates basically on autopilot. So let's take a look at how year one of my portfolio went. Most importantly let's take a look at what I did right and wrong, and what improvements I've made to generate stronger returns in the future.

Strength 1: High Savings Rate And Consistent Deployment Of Capital

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Thanks to a passion for savings and lots of hard work, I was able to steadily grow my portfolio over time. However, that doesn't necessarily mean I didn't suffer from gut wrenching volatility.

Mistake 1: Poor Risk Management

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

When I started out I didn't have my dividend risk ratings, nor did I have position size limitations. As a result I suffered substantial early losses when some of my riskier holdings cut their dividends and saw their share prices tank. CBL & Associates (CBL) was the clearest example of this. I bought this high risk speculative REIT based on the very high reward/risk ratio at the time. However, a major mistake I made was taking a 15% portfolio position. When CBL cut its dividend in late 2017 the shares collapsed, forcing me to sell and lock in a major loss. That one mistake ended up reducing my overall 12 month return by 7% alone.

The other major mistake I made early on was using way too much leverage, including for high risk stocks like CBL. For example at one point I had a debt/equity (leverage) ratio of 125%. Combined with my early mistakes this cost me dearly, as you can see by comparing my levered and unlevered returns.

Mistake 2: Too Much Leverage

Like many investors the correction in February hit me hard. That's especially true given that I was very heavily focused on REITs and MLPs, which took it especially hard when interest rates spiked quickly at the start of the year.

(Source: Morningstar)

However, then in March I saw a strong recovery as the market started a long recovery and interest rates stabilized at roughly today's levels. REITs and MLPs staged a strong comeback. Combined with my late July refocus on just my 27 best investment ideas (spring cleaning and concentrated portfolio) this allowed me to ultimately record seven straight months of gains. In five of those months I managed to beat the S&P 500 and thus rapidly begin catching the market.

However, while my unlevered personal return (factors in capital allocation decisions) was 8.6% my levered total return was just 5.5%. That is due to the large use of leverage early on when I didn't have proper risk management rules in place. Both in terms of using a safe amount of low cost leverage, as well as limiting my portfolio positions to appropriate levels based on dividend safety ratings.

Mistake 3: Wrong Initial Focus/Strategy

When I initially started my focus was on maximum yield, and not total returns. Eventually I adapted my strategy to focus on total returns, via the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM which says that over the long-term total returns track: yield + dividend growth.

However, I became overly diversified, adding one new stock per week in an effort to eventually own hundreds of great companies in every sector. That led to purchasing great companies to be sure (such as Visa and Home Depot) but taking small positions that ultimately would do little to generate much income or capital gains. Fortunately I was able to correct this mistake later on when I refocused on just my strongest ideas, based on a combination of:

maximum safe yield

fastest long-term payout growth

the best valuation (highest margin of safety)

Strength 2: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Thanks to having lived and invested through three major market/sector crashes (2000, 2008 and oil crash of 2015) I am very comfortable with volatility. As a result I was able to "be greedy when others are fearful" during the correction in February. Thus I bought some of my biggest winners such as QTS (QTS), lowered my cost basis in Uniti Group (UNIT), and loaded up on EPR Properties (EPR) and Simon Property Group (SPG). In February and March most people thought interest rates would keep rising and drive REITs steadily downwards, potentially for years. Knowing that REIT rate sensitivity is a purely short-term phenomenon, I bought with confidence and was richly rewarded. The REITs I bought are my best performing positions today, with total returns of 20% to 35% over a six month period.

What I've Learned And How I'm Applying It To Year Two

There is a fine balance that must be struck between balancing risk and pursuing your strongest conviction buys with gusto. As Buffett says "when it's raining gold, put out a bucket and not a thimble". At the same time, long-term success can't be attained if you get wiped out by a costly early mistake.

This is why I've now adapted my risk management strategy to include position cap sizes of 10% for even low risk stocks, or 15% for MLP/GP pairs. In addition, despite seeing quality income growth opportunities trading at 30% to 40% discounts to fair value, I cap my leverage at 25%. That ensures my portfolio is over 70% away from a margin call and I avoid becoming a forced seller during corrections. I also have a recession preparation plan in place to reduce leverage to zero or very close to it before the next economic downturn strikes. That's because while there are always great income investments on sale, the real money gets made during bear markets. Or as I like to say "Bull markets make you money, bear markets make you rich".

During a bear market even quality stocks, including those that might still be highly undervalued, will probably fall. That means that many of my highest conviction buys will be trading at once in a decade (or longer) opportunities. I might see quality REITs and MLPs with strong coverage ratios, safe balance sheets, and excellent growth prospects trading at yields of 7% to 10%. Meanwhile riskier names like Uniti and Omega Healthcare (OHI) might be trading at yields of 12% to 20%.

Naturally, I mean yields towards the bottom of the bear market, which historically would mean about a 30% decline from the market's all time highs. It's at roughly this time that the use of low cost margin (1.5% at my broker during recessions) is a great time to load up on fire sale prices. You can get paid a wide net yield spread (yield minus margin cost) to buy quality and growing income producing assets that are poised to soar when the next bull market begins.

Of course my bear market plan also focused on two important risk mitigation tools. First, I do plan to diversify into other sectors through blue chips that are currently not that attractively priced. Next week I'll begin building out a "bear market buy list" that will eventually show the 15 stocks I plan to buy during the next recession, whenever that is. These are stocks with 15% to 20% long-term total return potentials if bought near bear market lows and includes top quality industry leaders including some dividend aristocrats and kings.

Second, no matter what kind of bargains I see, I'm capping my max leverage at 100% and only deploying that margin at what's likely (historically speaking) to be within 10% of the bear market bottom. I'll also be monitoring economic and earnings conditions on a weekly basis. That's to make sure that if we face another major crash (40% to 60%) decline that I won't be jumping the gun by deploying margin too early.

Note that my weekly cash buys will continue before we approach the likely bear market low. In fact as I'll explain in update 53 (in 2 weeks) even during recession prep mode I'll always be putting half my weekly savings to work. That's because the future is uncertain and no matter how much number crunching you do or what leading economic indicators you look at, no one can actually predict when a recession or bear market will strike, nor when it will bottom.

Basically, in year one I learned that even for someone as passionate about long-term investing as myself (who literally writes about it for a living), good investing is easier said than done. The basic theory is beautifully simple. But the execution of your ultimate long-term strategy is far more complex. Everyone needs to tailor and fine tune a strategy that best works for their individual needs, time horizons, and risk profile.

Going into year two of my portfolio I am very pleased with what I've learned, and the changes I've made. While I'm sure I'll learn plenty more in the coming 12 months, I'm confident that my year two performance review will show much stronger returns. After all, it's hard not to do well over time when your portfolio has stats like these:

yield: 7.1%

annual organic income growth (from payout hikes): 18%

average portfolio valuation: 30% undervalued

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

high-yield (4+% yield)

fast dividend growth

dividend aristocrats

monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups.

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Intelligent Quality Trends or IQT has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3% then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean reverts over 10 years then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.2% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 43% 4.7% 16.7% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.1% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 39% 9% 20.2% Philip Morris International (PM) Consumer Staples 5.8% 4.4% 0.8% to 6.2% 23% 8.6% 17.1% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.2% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 22% 8% 15.7% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K1) (MMP) Energy 5.6% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 20% 5% 12.9%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.6% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 44% 14.2% 22.9% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.0% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 32% 13.2% 18.1% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.7% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 24% 9.8% 15.2% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 2.1% 1.7% 0.3% to 2.2% 18% 17.0% 21.1% American Tower (AMT) REIT 2.1% 1.9% 0.6% to 2.1% 12% 14.4% 17.7%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.6% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 42% 8.5% 17.6% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 2.5% 1.9% 0.9% to 3.1% 26% 11.0% 16.6% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 2.7% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 24% 9.8% 15.2% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 5.2% 4.0% 3.1% to 14.7% 22% 8% 15.7% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 4.0% 3.5% 0.9% to 4.0% 14% 15.6% 21.1%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 5.2% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 12% 5.0% 11.4% Shaw Communications (SJR) Consumer Discretionary 4.7% 4.3% 1.9% to 4.7% 9% 4.8% 10.5% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.0% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 2% 4.0% 9.2% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.2% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 0% 4.7% 10.9% Realty Income (O) REIT 4.5% 4.6% 3.3% to 11.2 -2% 5.0% 9.3%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Noble Midstream Partners: Here’s Why I Just Increased My Position In This High-Yield Hyper Growth Stock By 400%

Disney (DIS): 3 Reasons Disney Is A Buy And Hold Forever Dividend Dream Stock

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $6,200 Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - partial position

Plan For The Upcoming Week

This week I'm topping off Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) which pulled back recently and dipped under my 10% max position size for low risk income stocks.

In the coming weeks I'll do a detailed article about my top three positions, including Oasis. But here's an introductory article I wrote that lays out the bullish case for the stock. The basics are that Oasis Midstream is one of the best high-yield hyper growth MLPs you can buy today. That's thanks to:

7.5% yield

20% distribution growth guidance through at least 2021

distribution coverage of 1.4 for full year 2018 and 1.6 by end of 2019

leverage ratio (debt/adjusted EBITDA) of 0.9 with long-term goal of 2.0 or below (industry average 4.4)

about 40% undervalued (fair value price $37.5)

Oasis has its risks, as do all stocks. That mostly includes high single basin concentration today as well as being reliant on Oasis Petroleum (OAS) for most of its cash flow. However, the MLP is steadily adding third party producers to its midstream systems and planning on a big push into the Permian super basin. That will help reduce its risks over time while likely turning this high-yield hyper growth stock into one of the best income investments of the next decade.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2 to 3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs, so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession-resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 5- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the 1-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming weeks and months I have a goal of driving my 12 month organic income growth rate to 20%. That's doable thanks to adding to numerous hyper growth MLPs that are still incredibly undervalued.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $23,470

Equity: $179,220 (record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $855,967

Margin Used: $44,250

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Target Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.5

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 71.8%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.1%

Yield On Cost: 7.3%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.6%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 5.5%

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $12,272

Total Portfolio Gains: $12,960

Annual Dividends: $15,875

Annual Interest: $1,509

Annual Net Dividends: $14,366

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,197

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $39.36

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.25

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -18.0% $15.25 NBLX -8.2% $42.94 AMGP -7.9% $18.70 EQGP -7.7% $22.85 ENB -7.3% $36.54 AQN -5.9% $11.10 BIP -4.1% $41.39 IRM -3.9% $31.52 D -2.7% $71.86 BPY -2.3% $20.56

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 33.9% $34.38 UNIT 26.6% $16.19 EPR 24.9% $56.31 OHI 17.9% $28.04 SPG 17.1% $155.79 CNXM 16.6% $16.42 DM 11.8% $15.70 NEP 9.5% $44.32 ETP 8.3% $20.82 CWEN 7.8% $18.65

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Learning From Our Mistakes Is The Key To Optimizing Long-Term Investing Returns And Achieving Your Financial Dreams

Even great investors end up making mistakes from time to time. The key is to learn from them and put in good risk management techniques to ensure they don't result in a devastating permanent loss of capital.

I consider these portfolio updates to be not just a useful tool for providing investors with good long-term ideas, but also they work as a useful investing journal. One that allows me to fine tune my strategy over time to incorporate the things I learn as I become a better investment analyst and writer.

While I made some costly mistakes in my first year, I've also learned from them, and now I'm confident that my portfolio is much stronger. Most importantly it suits my personal long-term goals far better, and is based on time tested strategies that have proven to generate strong income and wealth compounding over time.

I'm sure I'll learn plenty more in year two, but rest assured I'll be sharing both my triumphs and challenges with my readers. And thanks to a religious dedication to savings and weekly investment, that should translate into a long-term portfolio that's a great source of generous, safe, and fast growing income over time. That in turn will help me to achieve my ultimate goal, which is financial independence, defined as the ability to live off just 50% of post tax net dividends.





Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, HCLP, PEGI, SEP, EPR, EQGP, D, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, DM, CWEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.