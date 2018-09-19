Cineplex's Diversification Strategy Should Be Beneficial In The Long Term

Investment Thesis

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (TSX:CGX) delivered solid Q2 2018 earnings with double-digit revenue growth. The company reversed its box-office revenue decline in Q1 2018 with double-digit revenue growth. The company also has diversification initiatives to grow its revenue outside of box office revenue. These include location-based entertainments (The Rec Room, Topgolf, and Playdium) and digital media services. These initiatives should be able to provide a long runway of growth. The company is currently trading at an attractive valuation and offers a 5.3%-yielding dividend.

Source: YCharts

Volatility in Box office revenues

Cineplex delivered good top and bottom lines growth rates in Q2 2018. Its total revenue grew by 12.4% year over year to C$409 million. Its adjusted EBITDA of C$67.8 million was above the consensus of C$60.2 million. Its box office revenue, which accounts for about 45.7% of its total revenue, grew by 9.7% year over year. The growth rate was driven by a combination of 5% growth in attendance and 4.4% growth of box office revenue per patron (see table below).

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Despite positive attendance growth of 5% in Q2 2018, its quarterly result can be impacted by many different factors such as the timing of movie release, movie title, weather, etc. Apparently, its strong Q2 2018 attendance was due to record-breaking success of Avengers: Infinity War. Cineplex's attendance in the first half of 2018 actually declined by 2.8% year over year. In fact, Cineplex's quarterly result can be quite lumpy. As can be seen from the right chart below, its second quarter box office attendance declined year over year in 2016 and 2017. Even with a 5% growth in Q2 2018, the attendance of 17.3 million was still lower than the 19.7 million in Q2 2015.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Source: Investor Presentation

Cineplex's Diversification Initiatives

Fortunately, Cineplex has diversification initiatives:

Amusement & Leisure: Cineplex's future growth driver

Cineplex has a strategy to grow its revenue from location-based entertainment. There are three major location-based initiatives: The Rec Room, Playdium, and Topgolf. Each of the initiatives is summarized in the following figure. Cineplex currently has 5 Rec Room locations, and is expected to add another several more locations in 2019. Cineplex plans to open 2 Playdium locations (Whitby, and Brampton) one Topgolf location in 2019. Cineplex's Amusement & Leisure segment now represents about 12% of its total revenue in Q2 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Cineplex's Digital media revenue

Cineplex also has a business segment that designs, installs, maintains and operates digital signage networks in four verticals including digital out of home (in public spaces such as shopping malls and office towers), quick service restaurants, financial institutions and retailers. We believe this segment has the potential to increase the number of installations in the foreseeable future. In addition, it will also result in recurring advertising revenues.

Loyalty Program

Cineplex has a loyalty program that continues to grow. Its loyalty program reached about 9.2 million at the end of Q 2018. This represents about 24% of Canadian population or 45% of Canadian households. Over the past 10 years, Cineplex has collected valuable data and insight of its members. This allows the company to provide promotions to its members and drive attendance frequency. The company has started to analyze these data and is planning to use artificial intelligence to better use the data to control costs and generate higher revenue. However, management did not provide further detail. We believe its loyalty program has the potential to help drive long-term revenue growth in its different business segments.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Attractive Valuation

Cineplex is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA (trailing-12-months) ratio of 10.1x. This is nearly 4 multiples lower than its 5 year average of 13.9x. Since Cineplex's quarterly EBITDA growth may be lumpy (due to lumpy box-office attendance) in the near term, its share price may continue to show some weakness.

Source: YCharts

Cineplex has a growing dividend. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.145 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.3%. The company's dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 62.5% (based on last-12-month adjusted free cash flow).

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Cineplex faces several risks and challenges:

(1) As discussed earlier, the company's box office revenue heavily depends on movie popularity and quality. Some movies can attract more attendance while others may not be able to attract above average attendance.

(2) Cineplex competes for the leisure time and disposable income of all potential customers. Other forms of entertainment such as the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, online streaming services can negatively impact its customer attendance.

(3) Weather pattern can also impact its business. For example, a severe ice storm in the winter may impact its box office revenue as many people choose to stay home instead of going to movie theatre. Unusual weather condition can also impact its Amusement & Leisure Segment as well. For example, Cineplex's The Rec Room locations in Edmonton were negatively impacted by the unseasonably warmer weather in May.

Investor Takeaway

Cineplex should be able to diversify its business and rely less on box-office revenue. Although these initiatives are feasible, they are still in the early stage of its execution. We believe the company is currently undervalued with an attractive 5.3%-yielding dividend. However, investors should keep in mind that its near-term revenues may continue to be impacted by the lumpy results from its box-office attendance and revenue.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.