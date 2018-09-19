Viking Is A Biotech With Massive Potential

Recently, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced positive results from its phase 2 NASH study. This was achieved using its drug known as VK2809. The stock closed higher by 88.74% to $19.61 per share. Not only did the study meet the primary endpoint, but it also met the secondary endpoint as well. With the market potential being massive, I believe that Viking Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study recruited patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and LDL-C (bad cholesterol). Patients in the study were randomized into three dosing groups. These groups are 10 mg of VK2809 dosed every other day, 10 mg VK2809 daily, or placebo. These patients were treated for 12-weeks and then went through a 4-week off drug period phase. The primary endpoint, which was met, was looking to see if VK2809 could reduce LDL-C significantly compared to placebo. It was shown that patients treated with Viking's drug were able to show a statistically significant reduction of LDL-C by 20% or more compared to placebo. The secondary endpoint was the reduction of liver fat, and that endpoint was also met. Those who were treated with VK2809 achieved a median of 57% to 60% liver fat reduction. In addition, 77% to 91% of treated patients experienced a greater than or equal to 30% reduction of liver fat content. What I believe is important to note about this study is that it treated a population with two major issues. Patients had both NAFLD and high levels of bad cholesterol. The drug proved to reduce both of these issues in a statistically significant manner compared to placebo in the same study.

Competitors

As soon as Viking Therapeutics released its results from its phase 2 NASH study, another rival known as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) traded lower. Matter of fact, Madrigal closed the day lower by 9.32% to $207.30 per share. The reason why is because Vikings drug VK2809 proved to be comparable to Madrigal's MGL-3196 NASH drug. More testing will be needed for Viking though as it won't be able to obtain regulatory approval just from a phase 2 study. It will definitely need to be proven that reducing liver fat content and LDL-C results in an improvement for fibrosis of the liver. That is likely going to be the next clinical study that must be tested. More than likely, a phase 3 study using VK2809 will be necessary to prove that it can reduce fibrosis for this patient population. This is a big deal for Viking, which is also looking to make a name for itself in the NASH fibrosis space. It is estimated that the market opportunity for NASH fibrosis could reach $30 billion. That is significant for one major reason, besides the massive market opportunity. That reason being there are currently no FDA approved drugs being used to treat this disease. On the flip side, however, there are a host of biotechs that have a NASH drug in the clinic. Viking Therapeutics and Madrigal seem to be neck and neck with each other in terms of testing. However, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (GNFT) are gearing up to report their late-stage NASH fibrosis results in the coming years. More specifically, Intercept is going to report results from its phase 3 NASH study in the 1st half of 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Viking Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $142.2 million as of June 30, 2018. The huge influx of cash was because Viking raised $72.3 million back on June 11, 2018. It sold 8,625,000 shares of common stock at $9 per share. Even with the recent cash raise, the biotech believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. It's hard to say when the next potential cash raise will be done, because if it decides to raise again after these positive NASH results it won't hesitate to do so. If it doesn't raise cash within the next few days, then I believe the next cash raise could be done by Q1 2019. That is likely when it will need a bigger cushion of cash to fund its operations.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 NASH data was a huge win for Viking Therapeutics. It will be able to advance this program to a late-stage study. That will bring it one step closer to potentially being able to file for regulatory approval. There are two big risks that remain with respect to this biotech, and they both deal with the NASH fibrosis space. The first risk is that Viking's VK2809 works in nearly a similar fashion as Madrigal's MGL-3196. That means both are direct competitors with each other, because they both are selective agonists of a protein known as thyroid hormone receptor-beta. The second problem is that which I have discussed above in terms of other NASH competitors. Intercept and Genfit also had some very good results for NASH fibrosis in phase 2 studies as well. Even better, both are set to report phase 3 results in the coming years. However, Viking Therapeutics has a lot to be excited about. That's because with the results it obtained, it won't have to run a very large NASH study. Instead of having to recruit say 5,000 patients, as noted by the CEO Lian on the conference call to analysts, it may need to recruit maybe half of that. It is quite possible that it could run a shorter study period as well which could possibly speed things up. That all highly depends on discussions with the FDA and that remains to be seen. For all these reasons, I believe that Viking Therapeutics is a strong buy.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.