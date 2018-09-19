Why Enterprise Products Partners Is My Favorite Holding

(Please note that as far as this article is concerned I'm only evaluating stocks that are in my personal portfolio.)

The other day one of my readers asked me what was my favorite stock and I had to give it a bit of a think. It’s kind of like asking which child is your favorite, there’s no really good answer. Oh, there’s an answer to both questions, but it’s difficult and nuanced. On the child front, most parents will answer, “I love you all the same,” which is a cop-out.

For the record, I have four children, three daughters and a son. I love them all, tremendously, they know that, but they also figured out who was my favorite. It wasn’t the child who did best in school or the one who has achieved the most success as an adult. It wasn’t my best athlete or most popular kid. My favorite was always the one who tried the hardest. He or she pushed, fought, and struggled. She or he always gave 100%. That child always had a soft spot in my heart. I couldn’t help it; they earned it.

Stocks and investments, on the other hand, are a different matter. You can’t get emotional about your holdings. Winning, which I would define here as meeting your investment objectives, is all that matters. Liking a company or its stock, even believing that it's a ‘good’ for society doesn’t make it a worthwhile holding. Let me take Starbucks (SBUX) for example. I actually do like their incredibly overpriced coffee and once every couple of months I’ll treat myself to one. One of my daughters worked for them as she worked her way through college. As a parent, I liked the way the company treated its employees. I thought they did a lot of good by them. On the other hand, I don’t like a lot of the virtue signaling and pandering to internet mobs that the company does. None of that has influenced my decision to own it or not. I don’t own it because it doesn’t fit my needs at the moment.

At this current time, I am building the core of my portfolio. One of my rules for inclusion in this core is that the holding must have at a minimum a 3% yield. When I’ve completed acquiring the 10-12 companies that will form the core of my portfolio, I may go back and look at Starbucks again. The only reason I might violate my 3% yield rule is if there is some other factor that would make the investment attractive. Medtronic (MDT), for example, makes medical devices. Although the 2% yield has kept them off my list so far, they are on my watch list. They develop and manufacture a number of critical medical devices. Despite what the younger generation may think, no one needs a $5 cup of coffee. A spinal cord stimulator, on the other hand, may very well be a device you can’t do without.

Components of a favorite stock:

Everyone’s investment goals are different. Some are looking only for price appreciation; some are looking primarily at dividend growth, while others are looking simply at the sustainability of income. While all of these metrics are important, they vary in weight depending upon your outlook, strategy and timeline.

As I already mentioned, while I’m building the core components of my Brown Bag Portfolio, I want at a minimum a 3% yield. Four or five percent is better and a six percent yield makes me feel positively warm inside. Anything above a seven percent yield starts making me cautious. I get concerned about the sustainability of that yield. That doesn’t mean that I won’t invest, but I consider those stocks with yields above seven percent to be higher risk, and therefore, if I’m still interested in them, I keep my investment considerably smaller.

Why are dividends so important to me? It’s simple. Dividends pay me to hold the stock. Every month or quarter (depending upon the payout schedule), I get a small payment. When this in turn is reinvested through a dividend reinvestment program (DRIP), I grow my holding commission free. Not only does my holding grow but also it’s compound growth. Each time the dividend is paid, it’s paid on the entire holding, including the shares or fractional shares that I earned from the previous payment.

Another important component for a favorite stock is does it fill a genuine need. I’ve already expressed my opinion on the need for coffee as compared to medical devices, but needs go beyond the personal (oxygen, water, food, shelter, etc.). Societies and governments have needs as well, and as with all things government related, their needs are ever increasing. So my favorite stock should be in an industry that not only individuals but governments also need.

Everyone who invests takes risks. It’s a fact. There are no risk-free investments. Even governments can default on their own bonds. Granted, it’s safer to invest in bonds than equities, but bonds are more about preserving wealth, than growing wealth. So given that there is a level of risk to every investment, it’s important to me that my favorite stock should have a history of performing well throughout all economic environments. I should note here that performing well during an economic recession or during a sector downturn can mean doing less bad than the other components of the same sector.

My favorite stock:

All of this is a medium-winded way of bringing this article around to my favorite stock. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a master limited partner or MLP, providing approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines for natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. In addition to all of this, they also provide storage, natural gas processing at twenty-six facilities, fractionalization at twenty-two facilities, and have import and export terminals in the Houston Ship Channel. Its export facilities alone account for 27% of all US oil exports.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Slideshow

Beyond Enterprise’s established assets, they continue to aggressively invest in greater capacity.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference Slideshow

In addition, Enterprise has plans underway to develop an offshore crude oil export terminal off of Texas Gulf Coast capable of fully loading VLCCs. VLCCs have a capacity of approximately two million barrels. They expect the permitting process to take eighteen to twenty four months to receive approval. This, as with all building projects, is subject to permits and underwritten by long-term contracts.

At current prices, Enterprise Products Partners sports a 5.83% yield and has increased their payout for 20 years, including the past 56 consecutive quarters. At this rate, Enterprise will become a dividend aristocrat in 2023. I would be remiss if I failed to note that for those of us who DRIP currently receive a 2.5% discount on the price of additional shares. (Please note that since Enterprise is an MLP, shares are actually referred to as units and the dividend is a distribution... they also issue a K1 which may create some tax complications depending upon what sort of account the units are kept in). Now there was a little shareholder grumbling when Enterprise changed its discount on DRIP'd units from 5% to 2.5%, as well as decreased the quarterly dividend (distribution) increase from $.05 to $.025; however, they explained that this was in order to accelerate their goal of becoming self-funding on future projects. As of now, they are currently ahead of their plans and I would expect that they will return to a $.05 cent increase sometime in late 2019.

Even better is the fact that Enterprise’s distributable cash flow (DCF) is almost entirely under long-term fixed rate and committed contracts; 80% have at least ten years remaining. In fact, even during the worst oil crash since their inception, their DCF has remained stable.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investors Presentation

Enterprise meets all of my criteria for a favorite stock. In fact, it is still my largest position even though I haven’t added shares for over a year. I wish I had when Enterprise traded down to $24 almost a year ago, but at that time I was well overweight in my position and chose to build other positions instead. Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve...

Going forward, I am very interested in adding to my position; however, I’ll be holding off to see if I can acquire more shares if and when Enterprise returns to a 6% yield which would be approximately a dollar a unit less than it is currently trading. I would note, however, that CEO AJ Teague purchased an additional 3,390 shares in August at $29.48 and has purchased 67,605 shares since November of 2017, according to OpenInsider. Granted, the bulk of those purchases were below the current market price, but it still speaks loudly when a CEO puts his money where his mouth is.

Now I'm not a financial advisor and I don't recommend a stock for anyone. These are my personal opinions and my personal thoughts about a potential purchase price. Please do you're own due dillegence. For those readers who do not currently have a position, I would recommend that you read the investor presentations as well as the transcripts of the last several quarterly reports before you make any decisions.

Author’s Note:

