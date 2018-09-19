Telus: Long-Term Wealth Generating Stock

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sapient Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis:

Telus (NYSE:TU) is one of the best stocks in North America in terms of margin of safety. The Canadian Regulatory restrictions and the robust fiber network infrastructure should provide a wide economic moat for this company. Our analysis is based on relatively conservative estimates compared to the consensus and company guidance.

Our bullish view on Telus is mainly driven by improving free cash flow generating capability. This is driven mainly by 2 factors. Firstly, the operating profit is poised to grow at mid-single digit growth over next few years due to the growth in wireless segment's profits. In addition, the capital expenditure is expected to decline gradually over the next few years as a significant portion of fiber rollout is completed. Based on improving FCF outlook, Telus would be in a position to maintain its track record of robust dividend payments. Currently, Telus offers a dividend yield of 4.4% (compared to Canada 10-year bond yield of 2.2%) based on FY18 estimates.

Company Description:

Telus is an incumbent telecommunications services operator in Western Canada. Its key operations include wireless and wireline telecommunications services. Wireless services contribute around 56% of the total group revenue and wireline segment contributes around 44% of the total group revenue.

Growth To Be Driven By The Wireless Segment:

We expect the top-line growth for Telus to be mainly driven by the growth in wireless segment's revenue. The healthy growth in wireless subscribers coupled with strong pricing power will enable wireless segment to sustain a mid-single digit growth over next few years. The robust growth in wireless subscribers will continue over next few years, as there is an ample scope for Canada's wireless penetration to increase from the current penetration of less than 90%, which is far below that of countries with saturated wireless markets. We expect the wireless subscribers to grow at 2-3% y-o-y over next 5 years mainly driven by postpaid segment.

We remain optimistic about the pricing environment in wireless segment over next few years, which will lead to a steady wireless ARPU growth. The favorable industry dynamics like the regulatory limitations on the entry of foreign players and the rational pricing behavior of existing operators would enable the pricing power of Telus to be intact. Wireless ARPU remained broadly flat over 1H of 2018 as the decline in chargeable data usage offset the growth in subscribers migrating to higher data plans. ARPU growth for Telus has always been above the inflation rate of Canada. This is mainly due to the rational pricing environment in the industry and the ability of Canadian telecom players to increase prices without losing customers. We believe the ARPU growth to remain above the inflation rate for Telus over the long term.

Wireline segment's revenue will be limited by the structural decline of fixed voice revenue. However, we expect the growth in high-speed internet revenue and TV revenue to offset this. In the TV segment, Telus faces competition from Shaw (NYSE:SJR), which offers a cable television service based on Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) X1 technology. Wireline segment's margins may be under pressure given the promotional activities undertaken by Telus and Shaw. We remain conservative while forecasting the growth of wireline segment considering this.

Profitability To Remain Strong Despite Concerns Over Competition:

We expect the operating margins to remain strong for Telus over the medium term, despite the concerns over competitive intensity due to the entry of Shaw Communications into the wireless segment. Firstly, the favorable mix of revenue towards wireless segment would support the operating margins over future. Currently, wireless segment has a significantly higher margin (around 41% in FY17) compared to that of wireline segment (around 28% in FY17). As the proportion of wireless revenue increases due to the higher rate of growth of wireless revenue compared to that of overall revenue, the operating margins should improve for the overall group.

There are concerns over deteriorating competitive outlook due to the price disruptive tactics adopted by Freedom Mobile (owned by Shaw Communications). Freedom Mobile intends to gain market share by operating at substantially lower operating margins compared to the Canadian telecom industry. However, we believe this strategy to be limited by the limited quantity of spectrum available with Freedom Mobile. Moreover, the network advantage of Telus enables it to offer superior quality services, which makes it difficult for Freedom Mobile to gain substantial market share.

FCF Generating Capability To Improve As CapEx Falls From Peak:

Telus has focused on improving the network infrastructure by investing heavily in fiber deployment over the last few years. The capital expenditure was slightly higher than the company guidance in FY17 due to the fiber roll out. The CapEx/sales has peaked to 23.1% of sales in FY17 compared to the historical CapEx/sales of around 18%. We believe this high level of CapEx to decline gradually the over next few years to revert to the historical mean CapEx/sales level of 18%.

Telus has a target to complete the fiber roll out by 2020. So far, more than half of the fiber rollout is completed. The economies of scale advantage would enable Telus to roll out the remaining portion of the fiber in a more efficient way resulting in a lower CapEx per unit of fiber roll out. This should reduce the CapEx required to roll out the latter 50% of fiber rollout compared to the earlier 50%. Based on these factors, we expect the CapEx/sales to revert to 18% gradually over next few years. Based on the company guidance for FY18, the capital expenditure will decline by 5% y-o-y in FY18, which confirms our view. The half-yearly capital expenditure figures are broadly in line with the overall guidance for the full year.

Given the robust operating margins and declining CapEx, we forecast the FCF outlook to improve significantly for Telus over next few years. We expect the FCF yield to improve to 6% by FY20 compared to the FCF yield of c3% in FY17.

Robust Dividend Yield

We like the dividend outlook of Telus driven by Telus' intention to increase the dividends and its capability to do so. Telus has increased the dividend payments by 7-10% y-o-y over the last few years despite the pressure on FCF yield.

Now, with improving FCF outlook, we see Telus to be in a much better position to increase the dividends. Currently, Telus offers a dividend yield of 4.4% based on FY18 estimates, which is very attractive compared to the sovereign yield (around 2.2%) of 10-year Canada bonds.

Valuation

Based on DCF methodology, we determine the 3-year forward target price of Telus to be CAD62 (by the end of 2021). This does not include the annual dividend payments offered by Telus. Including dividend yield, Telus offers an annualized return of 13.1% over the next 3 years. Our DCF is based on a WACC of 6.7% (COE of 8.6% and cost of debt of 4%). Cost of equity is determined using capital asset pricing model. We used a risk-free rate of 2.5%, beta of 1.1, and MRP of 5.5%.

Advice To Investors

It is essential to have a long-term horizon while investing in the stock market. Prices move based on various unknown reasons over the short term. However, over the long term, the stock price should reflect the underlying fundamentals of the business. Therefore, we advise investors to buy this stock with a time horizon of at least 3 years. Our analysis is based on very conservative estimates. Based on our estimates, Telus will offer an annualized yield of 13.1%. The price paid to buy the stock determines the potential returns offered by it. Please note that the maximum buy price for this stock is CAD52. Investing at a higher price may offer lower than 10% (annualized) return.

Key Risks To Our Investment Thesis

We have taken conservative estimates to arrive at our valuation for Telus. However, there may be some unpredictable factors, which may put our thesis at risk. For example, higher than expected competitive intensity may put our growth and margin estimates at risk. However, we believe this to be unlikely as we have already been cautious while forecasting. In addition, the stock price may be volatile over the short term due to macroeconomic events unrelated to the fundamentals of the company.

