Golar LNG Partners: Improving Results, Potential Opportunity

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, liquefied natural gas shipping partnership Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were much better than the company had in the first quarter of the year, but the numbers did generally disappoint. The company does, however, have a lot of potential ahead of it, which is something that should please investors. All in all, these results do show us that things are improving for the company and it may, therefore, merit a much deeper look.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG Partners' second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Golar LNG Partners reported total operating revenues of $84.201 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 13.46% increase over the $74.214 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $36.640 million during the second quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $26.066 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

Golar LNG Partners secured a ten-month charter for the Golar Maria during the quarter.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $61.805 million during the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 19.51% increase over the $51.715 million that the company reported in the first quarter of the year.

Golar LNG Partners reported a net income attributable to its limited partners of $28.440 million. This represents a significant improvement over the $14.755 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

As we can see here, the company's financial numbers broadly improved over the previous quarter, although they were still considerably worse than during the second quarter of last year:

Source: Golar LNG Partners

There were two reasons for the quarter-over-quarter increase in revenues, which naturally had the corresponding effect of improving the company's other financial figures. One reason for the revenue increase came from the FSRU Golar Igloo. The contract for this vessel required it to spend 55 days off hire during the first quarter of the year, but the vessel spent the entire second quarter on hire and performing re-gasification operations. As is the case with offshore drilling rigs, FSRU vessels are compensated for every day that they actually spend performing work and not for downtime. Thus, the fact that the vessel worked for many more days in the second quarter than in the first resulted in the vessel bringing in significantly more revenues in the most recent quarter.

The second reason for the quarter-over-quarter increase in revenues was a refund of previously overpaid taxes to the Brazilian government with regards to the FSRU Golar Spirit and FSRU Golar Winter. This was a one-time event, however, that is part of an ongoing tax dispute with the authorities in that nation. As such, investors should not expect to see the company continue to see revenues continue to come in from this source.

As mentioned in the highlights, Golar LNG Partners secured a ten-month charter for the Golar Maria tanker during the second quarter. As might be expected, this will have the effect of boosting the company's revenue and cash flow once it begins. Golar LNG Partners' management states that this is evidence that the market for LNG tankers is improving. Indeed, as I discussed recently with subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends, this is the case and the LNG tanker market will likely prove to be a good place to be over the next several years due at least in part to rising demand for natural gas imports from the emerging markets of Asia. This trend will likely have a positive impact on the company going forward.

One important metric to use to measure the performance of marine companies like Golar LNG Partners is uptime. This is because vessels are much like offshore drilling rigs in that they only generate revenues when they are actually operating and not for time spent receiving maintenance or repairs. Fortunately, Golar LNG Partners performed quite well in the second quarter, achieving 100% availability across its fleet. The company did have some downtime for Golar Mazo and Golar Maria during the quarter, but neither vessel was wanted by a customer for operations at the time, so this was not too bad of a problem. Nevertheless, if we consider this downtime, then Golar LNG Partners had 85% uptime during the quarter.

Golar LNG Partners, like many master limited partnerships, has long been known for paying out a large distribution to its investors. Unfortunately, here we see a problem. We can tell this by looking at the partnership's distributable cash flow, which is a measurement of the amount of earned cash that is available to be paid out to the company's limited partners. In the second quarter, the company had a distributable cash flow of $23.0 million. While this is better than the $13.3 million that the company had in the previous quarter, it is still only about half as much as it needs to afford its current distribution as evidenced by its current distribution coverage ratio of 0.56. Thus, unless the company can improve its finances quickly, it is difficult to see how Golar LNG Partners will be able to maintain its distribution at the current level.

The market appears to be expecting that the partnership will cut its distribution. This is evident by the current jaw-dropping 17.72% yield. There may be an opportunity here though as the units will still have a respectable distribution yield even if the partnership is forced to slash it in half. Therefore, there could be a lot to like here for a long-term investor.

In conclusion, Golar LNG Partners' latest results show that the company has clearly been benefiting from strengthening industry conditions. Unfortunately, though, the industry has not yet been able to build its cash flow up to the point where it can sustain its current distribution. Fortunately, though, the company will likely still have a very good yield-on-cost even if the distribution is cut, so it is still a worthwhile buy.

