How Much Net Income EOG Will Report In Q3

One of the holdings in the small family fund I manage is EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), a top tier upstream oil & gas producer that operates in various shale/unconventional plays across America. While not mentioned often, it also has a major presence down in Trinidad and Tobago (an island nation in the Caribbean), a small operation in China, and a modest presence in the U.K. (which is reportedly being sold). What makes EOG Resources Inc. appealing is that in the current environment, the firm is very profitable, yet the market doesn’t seem to care much for upstream names. I decided to construct a pro forma income statement to showcase just how profitable the firm might have been this quarter. Let’s dig in.

The assumptions

Readers should note that there are a lot of assumptions built into this guidance. A lot. Here are some of the big ones, and why I think they are justified.

Mark-to-market losses on derivatives: EOG Resources reported a $60 million mark-to-market loss on its commodity derivative contracts in Q1 and a $186 million loss in Q2, largely due to the company hedging a large portion of its oil sales at prices below West Texas Intermediate. As this hedging program continues throughout the second half of 2018, EOG should report a loss on the value of that hedging instrument.

EOG should also report a loss on the value of its Gulf Coast basis swap contracts, as the premium Louisiana Light Sweet fetches over WTI has grown materially since the Brent-WTI spread widened back up to $10/barrel. This has increased the premium LLS sales command over WTI, reducing the value of this hedging instrument.

On the flip side, the value of EOG’s Midland Basin basis swap contracts and some of its natural gas hedges should have increased in Q3. My analysis assumes that on a net basis, EOG reports a $100 million mark-to-market loss on the value of its commodity hedging instruments in Q3 2018.

Gathering, processing, and marketing sales/Marketing costs: After an accounting rule change (ASC 606), upstream oil & gas companies are required to report gross gathering, processing, and marketing sales and gross marketing costs as separate line items. Previously, those figures would often be combined on a net basis.

EOG Resources Inc. actively purchases oil & condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas from third-parties and then markets those volumes to other buyers. The goal is for EOG Resources to resell those volumes at a higher price than what it paid for them. EOG also includes revenue from the sales of sand used in the fracking process on the revenue side of things (EOG owns and operates several of its own sand mines and processing plants).

On the expense side, this segment also includes gathering and processing costs related to handling those third-party volumes. Keep in mind that gathering and processing costs relating to EOG’s own upstream operations is a different line item under the operating expense section.

During Q1 2018, EOG reported a net marketing loss of $4.6 million. That reversed to a $16 million gain in Q2, and I assume that EOG reports a net marketing gain of $10 million in Q3 2018. In the grand scheme of things, the net market margin isn’t too important, but due to the gross size of these line items, I felt there was a need to explain what operating activities are generating these large figures.

Realizations: I assume EOG realizes $69 per barrel of oil & condensate sold, $27.60 per barrel of natural gas liquids sold, and $2.60 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas sold in Q3. Mid-point production guidance is being used as the proxy for sales volumes.

Readers should note that while a quarter of EOG Resources’ Permian oil sales are fetching Midland WTI prices (meaning EOG isn’t capable of utilizing pipelines to ship those volumes to more economical markets), which are around $10-20/barrel below WTI, a fifth of that production is fetching Gulf Coast prices. That means prices pegged at Louisiana Light Sweet, or some similar benchmark, which had been trading at $3-4/barrel premium to WTI during the first half of Q3. However, in light of the Brent-WTI spread widening back to ~$10/barrel, the premium LLS commands over WTI has shot up during the second half of this quarter (the increases in that premium carries on into 2019).

Most importantly, LLS sales for crude produced in the Permian helps offset the economic losses arising from the WTI-Midland differential. Readers should also note EOG has hedged a nice slice (15,000 bpd) of its Permian oil sales at a tiny $1/barrel differential to WTI over the next couple of quarters.

Pivoting now to the Eagle Ford, virtually all of EOG’s oil & condensate production should be fetching Gulf Coast/LLS prices. As EOG’s largest oil/condensate producing asset, those sales have a powerful effect on company-wide realizations.

It appears management thinks that is enough to offset the negative impact of the oil swaps for Q3 at prices below WTI (and any negative impact from Rockies and Permian oil sales fetching below WTI), which is why the company assumes EOG’s realized oil/condensate price in Q3 will be roughly on par with WTI. Proof of this can be found when analyzing EOG’s Q2 results. While EOG had hedged 134,000 bpd of its crude production at ~$60/barrel, the company still fetched an average realized price of ~$68 for its US oil sales.

Natural gas liquids realizations are expected to come in at roughly 40% of WTI. Natural gas realizations assume domestic gas sales fetch a tad below Henry Hub, with Trinidad & Tobago gas realizations coming in below that level (which is slightly offset by the nice price EOG is getting for its Chinese gas sales).

Operating expenses: My operating expense assumptions are largely based on the mid-point of EOG Resources’ guidance. This covers lease operating expenses, gathering & processing expenses, net interest expense (a small amount is capitalized, but that impact on DD&A is negligible), depreciation, depletion, & amortization costs, and several other segments.

Taxes: EOG Resources’ non-corporate income tax rate is expected to be 6.6% of wellhead revenue (doesn’t include the impact of EOG’s hedging activities), and its corporate income tax is expected to be 22% (keep in mind this includes state and federal income taxes). In Q1 and Q2, EOG paid an effective income tax rate just below 22% of its pre-tax income.

The results

Below is my pro forma financial assessment of EOG Resources Inc.’s expected Q3 performance.

EOG Resources Inc. Income Statement (In Thousands) Revenue Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018E Oil Sales $2,101,308 $2,377,528 $2,534,301 NGLs Sales $221,415 $286,354 $285,660 Natural Gas Sales $299,766 $300,845 $298,350 Gains (Losses) On Derivatives Mark-To-Market -$59,771 -$185,883 -$100,000 Gathering, Processing, And Marketing Sales $1,101,822 $1,436,436 $1,450,000 Gains (Losses) On Divestments -$14,969 -$6,317 $0 Other, Net $31,591 $29,114 $30,000 Total Sales $3,681,162 $4,238,077 $4,498,311 Operating Expenses Lease Operating Expenses $300,064 $314,604 $311,138 Transportation Costs $176,957 $177,797 $185,359 Gathering And Processing Costs $101,345 $109,169 $110,000 Exploration Costs $34,836 $47,478 $50,000 Dry Hole Costs $0 $4,902 $0 Impairments $64,609 $51,708 $55,000 Marketing Costs $1,106,390 $1,420,463 $1,440,000 Depreciation, Depletion, And Amortization Costs $748,591 $848,674 $867,213 General And Administrative Costs $94,698 $104,083 $120,000 Taxes Other Than Income $179,084 $194,268 $205,809 Total Operating Expenses $2,806,574 $3,273,146 $3,344,518 Operating Income $874,588 $964,931 $1,153,793 Other Income (Expense), Net $727 -$8,551 $0 Income Before Interest And Income Taxes $875,315 $956,380 $1,153,793 Net Interest Expense $61,956 $63,444 $63,000 Income Before Taxes $813,359 $892,936 $1,090,793 Income Tax $174,770 $196,205 $239,974 Net Income $638,589 $696,731 $850,818

Source: Author's calculations

Based on this assessment, EOG Resources Inc. is expected to grow its net income generation from $697 million in Q2 2018 to $851 million in Q3 2018E. That is good for 22% sequential growth in its bottom line.

Going forward, the three biggest sources of upside for EOG are higher oil prices, rising liquids-weighted production volumes, and continued well productivity & efficiency improvements. It is true that EOG Resources has been able to improve its operating cost structure this year versus 2017 levels (meaning LOE, G&A, and transportation costs are lower on a per unit basis). However, management noted (in regards to total unit costs, or costs on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis):

"Looking ahead to 2019, we anticipate the industry will see some inflationary pressures, possibly on the order of 5% to 10%."

While EOG is targeting additional improvements in regards to its G&A and transportation costs, inflationary pressures are affected to negatively impact its DD&A and lease operating expenses come next year (LOE is already creeping higher). Only major well productivity & efficiency improvements, which means new wells have a higher EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) than past wells and can be brought online in less time, can effectively combat pricing pressures (particularly when it comes to reducing DD&A per BOE expenses). Reducing its debt burden, thus cutting its interest expenses, is another way to reduce EOG's cost structure.

Management hopes that (emphasis added):

"[EOG] continue[s] to benefit from efficiency gains and reduced cycle times obtained by optimizing well package size and increasing the use of multi-well pads and zipper fracs. Taken all together, we think we are well positioned to keep costs at least flat in 2019."

Final thoughts

EOG Resources Inc. should keep posting strong sequential growth in its bottom line as a combination of higher oil & gas realizations (namely oil/condensate and NGLs sales fetching a higher price) mixes with rising oil & gas sales volumes (primarily from liquids-rich plays) to drive the company forward. For that reason, I expect EOG Resources Inc. will be quite free cash flow positive over the coming quarters.

Assuming the company spends $1.32 billion on capital expenditures and $120 million on its dividend payments in Q3, while generating $2.143 billion in operating cash flow (added DD&A, impairments, stock-based compensation, mark-to-market derivative losses, and deferred income taxes to net income to get this figure), EOG Resources Inc. would generate around $700 million in free cash flow in Q3 2018.

Readers should note that the reason why EOG Resources Inc.’s Q3 profitability matters is that it offers investors a nice benchmark for how to analyze the company’s performance in the event oil prices spike higher.

With U.S. sanctions on Iran already showing signs that they will materially inhibit the nation’s ability to export crude and condensate, coupled with the continued output declines in Venezuela and underwhelming performance out of Brazil, it is quite possible global oil prices will spike another leg higher in the near-to-medium term. Due to its ability to fetch LLS pricing, even if WTI doesn’t ride the coming geopolitical wave higher like some would like, EOG Resources Inc. will still be a major beneficiary of such an event. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.