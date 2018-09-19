Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIF) Trading Update Conference (Transcript)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCPK:BCKIF) Trading Update Conference Call September 19, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Archie Bethel - Chief Executive

Franco Martinelli - Group Financial Director

Jonathan Brent - Liberum

Allen Wells - Exane

Sam Bland - JP Morgan

Ed Steele - Citi

Archie Bethel

Good morning. First of all, thank you for joining the call this morning, following the issue of updated trading statement. I’m joined this morning with Franco Martinelli, our Group Financial Director. And after I make a few opening remarks, we’ll be happy to take the questions.

It’s only two months since last update. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that in some way, we are confirming that we are trading in line with our expectations and that we are confirming our outlook for the year.

All our sectors continue to make good progress in the period, including our international businesses. Our order book and pipeline remain strong with a combined value of £32 billion. And we have around 80% of our revenue of this year in place and 50% for next year.

As I mentioned in July, as part of our focus on our three core markets of defense, emergency services and nuclear, we are exiting a number of nonstrategic, small, low-margin businesses. And we have agreed the sale of our Media Services business, and we have exited our North American mining and construction business. And this follows on from the exit of our renewables and civil infrastructure business in the UK, last year.

This process will continue in the second half of the year where we expect to exit our powerlines business in South Africa and to reshape our oil and gas crew change business, while ensuring we still meet our customers’ needs in that sector. And of course, we will provide a full update on these activities with the announcement of our half year results in November.

So, in summary, we continue to perform well. Our pipeline and order book remain strong. And we look forward to updating you again at our half-year results on November the 21st.

So, with that, I’m going to hand over to questions, which Franco and I will answer. Thank you.

Your first telephone question today is from the line of Jonathan Brent of Liberum.

Jonathan Brent

Good morning. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, on the disposal programs, can you give us an indication of what the impact on revenues and profits would be? Secondly, in respect to those at the portfolio rationalization, could you give some indication of what the exceptional costs might be? And finally, on modernization defense program, could you give us sense of the progress there and whether orders are starting to flow in the Land business?

Archie Bethel

Okay. On your first question, again, as we stressed in July, these businesses that we’re exiting are all really small in terms of the group. When we emphasize the core sectors of defense, emergency services, and civil nuclear, which in our accounts are around 76% of our business and the other 24%, we have clearly been looking at the future shape of these businesses. There are three large businesses wherein they make up about 22%, 23% of about 24%. So, the businesses that we are talking about here are pretty small. So, in total, probably in the region of £100 million -- between £100 million -- up to maybe £140 million in total of our turnover. And the margin content -- the main reason we’re exiting them is because we make very, very low, if any, margin. So, by exiting these businesses, we are improving the performance of the business. But, again, I’d stress, they are very small. Each of them in their own rate, probably not worth really mentioning, but we are doing this as part of this tighter focus around our three core markets.

In terms of MDP, well, I think, before the holiday period, statement was made on the progress that was we made on it and everyone -- should have said, we have probably seen that. It’s still a work in process. It’s been -- and I feel positive experience for us. And this engagement has been quite deep and constant. And we are beginning -- moving at the process and we’re looking forward of how the relationship between industry and defense can be developed. And we expect -- since both of us, i.e. we developed more efficiencies and more capability to the armed forces for one progress money, but two, in a more efficient way. So I think MDP has still got -- I think, I’m sure, you’ll hear more about that process, but it’s still an ongoing process.

Jonathan Brent

And…

Archie Bethel

Yes. I’m sorry, Joe, just on the middle question, the second one. I mean, overall, the exit costs will be offset by the disposal profits and stuff. So, overall, it won’t be material in significance, and will not significantly change our cash guidance?

The next question is from the line of Edward Stanley [ph] of Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Just sort of high level question. Can you give us an idea why your net debt isn’t going down, given that H2 implied like-for-like is somewhere between 4% or 5%? And given your visibility, are you comfortable that run-rate can continue into next year?

Archie Bethel

Okay. Consensus net debt is going down. And we’re expecting our net debt to EBITDA to go down to about 1.4 times, around for this year and followed by -- and that’s progressing from this year into next year. So, we steadily have been geared over time and we expect to continue to do that. The like-for-like revenue growth, I think is our guidance is low-single digit in terms of organic. So, the 4 to 5 is once you add back the exit of QEC, which are one-off type items, so we do get to that sort of number. But we are continuing to pay down debt and we are continuing to be geared. And that is part of our investment story and has always been.

The next question is from the line of Allen Wells of Exane.

Allen Wells

Good morning, Archie and Franco. Couple for me. Maybe first is just sort of following up on some of the comments around LGE and DSG when you’re talking. And obviously Marine and Land were flagged as part of the reasons for this slightly weaker growth you expected when you flagged in July. Is it right to thing the comments you’re making now in ecoSMRT and some of revenues coming on DSG, at least you’re suggesting that those delays are getting any worse? And that’s my first question. And then, secondly, on the crew change in MCS business and the restructuring there. How should we think about the potential for any sort of write downs or sort of changes in that part of the business? And then, finally, just the quick third one on FOMEDEC. I know obviously there was a little bit of uncertainty on the timing of the cash back from the leases on that one, a bit further along now, any update? Will we expect to see all that coming back in by the half year or still not sure? Thank you.

Archie Bethel

Okay. I’ll take on the first two and let Franco think about FOMEDEC while I’m doing that. I mean, the LGE and DSG, we highlighted these for a couple of reasons. One, at the end of last year, actually in the final quarter of last year, we did flag up that we had had some big delays in LGE, liquid gas business and that some contracts hadn’t come through. I think I’d really emphasize and I’ll just point out that actually, all of the contracts that we had anticipated have now come through. So, again, I’d just confirm that that drag had been the payment issue that we thought that was going to be. So that has come through and that business is performing well this year.

On the DSG, actually, nothing has really changed in that. So, the kind of flow-through equipment still remains as we kind of guided it would be. But I think what we’ll point out there is that we have been awarded in the last six weeks £120 million worth of new contracts that expand the DSG contracts. So, this is new scope, new work and at decent, at normal defense margins. And it’s a positive sign that as we kind of open that DSG contract that over time we will continue to grow.

Second one was the crew change business. Sorry, yes. Yes. I mean, I think it’s quite early days. I mean, we signaled -- we clearly signaled at the year-end when we put the focus -- when we cleared this up and put our focus in defense, emergency services and nuclear. The crew change, the offshore oil and gas business was not seen by us as a kind of a critical part of the business. So, again, that, I guess, kicked off an exercise that says, well, what is the, what happen to that business? Do we -- how do we operate it? It’s a reasonable-sized business. It’s still profitable. And I think all the segment here is we’re going to look at what we can do with it in terms of making it the best we possibly can whilst, of course, still maintaining a top priority and safety and meeting our customers’ kind of needs. But, we do feel that the business is -- the oil and gas business overall in our sector has stabilized, although somewhat still not great. But, I think we want -- we --- the business will be there. Questions of what we do with it in the long term. Again, the exercises we’ll do in a moment may lead us toward some kind of conclusions there. Then the first instance is all about us taking actions around about making sure that we’re making the best of that business that we possibly can at the moment. And the FOMEDEC?

Franco Martinelli

I’ll now change subject. Yes, really no change to guidance. We set out pretty clearly that what we intend to reverse in FOMEDEC is on track to reverse. So -- and we would expect it to reverse in the first half.

The next question is from the line Sam Bland of JP Morgan.

Sam Bland

Good morning, Archie, good morning Franco; it’s Sam Bland here. I’ve got two really, just both of them on the sort of the sort of H1, H2 split that might be expected. If we start with organic revenue growth, I think we’re expecting low single digits for the full year. Is there any commentary around what that might look like in the first half, possibly slightly weaker than that as you -- just because some of the phasing in the business with different contracts? And then, a little bit stronger in the second half? And the second one is on the cash flow. What kind of phasing H1, H2 might be expected? I think, you said at the full year -- last year, the operating cash flow was a 30-70 split and you’re expecting similar for this year. Is that still the case? And if so, what causes that 30-70 split in the operating cash flow? Thanks.

Archie Bethel

Okay. I’m going to let Franco give some detail on that. But, again, I just emphasize that this is the normal pattern for this business. So, it’s not -- this is -- if you went back, we have been -- this has typically been a better second half of the year to first half of the year. And that’s due to the number of factors within our trading cycles that Franco, I’ll let go into some of the detail on that. But we’ve signaled -- I think last year we felt a bit -- clearly the market behind what was that, and we probably haven’t signaled. And now, this year, we’re being very clear that this year like many years before, we’ll be pretty much the same with H2 being bigger than H1. But, Franco?

Franco Martinelli

Yes. Good morning, Sam. Yes. I think you put the revenue split pretty well. Overall, it’s sort of single digit organic for the full year. And as we signposted in July, we started up little bit slower than we’d hope because of some of the throughput and although those orders are now all coming through. So, I think it’s -- you’re actually right. I think you put it pretty well, slightly lower in the first half than that and better in the second half.

In terms of cash flow. Yes, we’re not changing our guidance at all on the cash flow. And the reason why it happened is twofold. Large proportion of our customer base is government. And they settle their cash position towards the year-end. And it’s not about invoice payment, it’s just settling of transactions. And the additional one is the firefighting season, which in Southern Europe -- which is based over the summer. So, those are factors tend to keep cash in the second half. And of course obviously, as you know, in terms of net debt generation, the dividend is first half weighted. So, those three things are the things to bear in mind when looking at our net debt and our operating cash flow.

The next question is from the line of Ed Steele of Citi.

Ed Steele

A question about 2020. Obviously, this is a trading update related to the first half of ‘19, but kind of looking at consensus 2020, it seems to be for a few percent organic growth. You’ve obviously got 3 big stepdowns in contract revenue for FOMEDEC, QE Carrier and Magnox now. At what stage you think you’ll be turning your attention to sort of guidance for 2020, please?

Franco Martinelli

Yes. Good morning, Ed. I think we’ve given sort of mid-term guidance. We think that our business is sort of mid-single digit type growth business. We’ve given that guidance. We did identify those things that you said. And on the opposite side of that, we have the Norway contract starting, which is significant, in next year. And as we said, we do expect to get a significant part of the Magnox stuff back. So yes, we’re happy with where the market is at the moment, but we need to go through the proper reviews and of course we’ll update in November. So, I think that’s where we are. I think we’re not uncomfortable where it is, but we’ll update in November.

I would now like to turn the conference back over to Archie Bethel for any closing remarks.

Archie Bethel

Okay. Well, thank you again for joining the call this morning. And as I said at the beginning, it’s only two months since the last trading statement. So, not surprisingly, there is not huge amounts. But, I think overall, we believe that we feel that we are great much on track on where we thought we were and particularly in terms of new order flow.

So again, thank you for joining us. And we will speak to you at the next call. So, thank you very much.