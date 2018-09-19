Bed, Bath But Capital Allocation Beyond Hope

Introduction

The brick-and-mortar carnage, led by Amazon (AMZN), which is selling products at razor-thin margins, sent the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and other offline retailers onto a downward trajectory. Trading at $80 per share at the end of 2013, we are now looking at a price of less than $20. But make no mistake, it is not only AMZN’s aggressive business model that sent the shares tumbling. Management of BBBY misbehaved in fiscal 2014, funding excessive share repurchases with debt while selling significant amounts of their own stock.

In this article, I will provide topical information about the company, assess its financial stability and profitability while elaborating on what management has done wrong. I strongly believe that this company is a turn-around candidate but I suspect that the situation will only improve upon an activist investor entering the stock or if management finally stabilizes margins.

A concise summary is presented at the end of each paragraph, aiding the reader who is not interested in the details outlined in this article. I will close with brief concluding remarks and explain my personal position in relation to the company.

Show-rooming: Is competitive pricing the only remedy?

It is a fact that people commit show-rooming, the practice of browsing a brick-and-mortar retailer while buying online at a discount. The psychological incentive induced by bargains cannot be refuted and thus, logic dictates that the retailer must compete with the online store. But it is obvious that due to the higher operating expenditures, brick-and-mortar retailers are at a natural disadvantage. A diversification towards online retail, while keeping the brick-and-mortar business running, is the strategy pursued by BBBY.

While I respect management’s decision and the serious investments that are undertaken to improve the online shopping platform, I advocate that BBBY should concentrate on the offline business, exploiting the fragile moat: Online retailers find it difficult to penetrate the furnishings sector for reasons of shipping, lack of meaningful presentation and since customers cannot handle the goods in person. Moreover, brick-and-mortar retailers invoke a feeling of instant gratification in customers upon every single transaction while a little patience is required with the online retailers due to shipping.

Well-trained sales representatives with proper equipment can work directly with the customers: In conjunction with well-executed data analysis (e.g. with data derived from a membership), recommendations for accessories or recurrently needed items can be expressed, making the customer feel important and understood. Suggestions of how to combine certain items are best transmitted in person and in front of tasteful furniture vignettes. Products tied to exclusive distribution rights are also a way of avoiding margin-eroding competition.

BBBY’s management discussed exactly these points during the last earnings call and is currently working to improve their interaction with offline and online customers. The company invests in data analytics to personalize marketing and while the implementation takes 12 to 18 months to complete, increased customer engagement is already noticeable. The fact that a variety of furniture vignettes have been rolled-out to 78 stores is a good sign but knowing competitors like Ikea, I deem the skillful, creative and especially ubiquitous use of furniture vignettes mandatory.

As per the fiscal 2017 10-K, BBBY reported 1017 of their 1552 stores to be Bed Bath & Beyond stores. Thus, less than 8% of those stores are currently equipped with furniture vignettes. Management also announced that five (or less) proprietary brands, one of which will be One Kings Lane, are to be launched in 2019 but they did not detail their plans any further. Customer interaction surveys are conducted and staff began using tablets with 3D renderings of various furnishings to aid customers in a creative manner.

Stores are also remodeled in terms of space reduction, aiming at transaction growth. While only four stores have been remodeled as per the Q1 earnings call, management guided for a total of 19 remodeled stores until autumn and a further 20 until the end of spring 2019. Transaction numbers of remodeled stores are reportedly 10 to 15 percentage points higher in comparison to conventional stores. I hope that unprofitable stores are either closed or remodeled and that the pace of store transformation increases.

While these initiatives sound appealing, they come at considerable cost. There is nothing wrong with significant capital expenditures to drive transformation and growth but great care has to be taken in terms of capital allocation and debt management. Sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses bottomed at 25% of revenues in fiscal 2011 but in 2017, we are looking at a much worse figure of 30%. Figure 1 show the evolution of SGA expenses and cost of goods sold (COGS) since fiscal 2007. COGS will be discussed shortly in the context of the popular BBBY coupons.

Figure 1: COGS and SGA expenses in percent of revenues; data source: company 10-K filings; image source: own work in Microsoft Excel;

The increased SGA expenses are mostly due to significant IT-related investments and investors will probably assume a continuation of the trend unless management proves otherwise. BBBY grants sizable discounts in the form of one-time coupons and the beyondplus membership program. The coupon and the membership program are very costly in the present form but facilitate the collection of offline customers' data, thus improving returns related to targeted advertisements.

In terms of online customers, membership programs like beyondplus potentially increase revenues by exploiting the customers’ desire to bargain-hunt but do not improve data collection since personal details of the purchaser are already known. The same holds true for coupons, assuming they are tied to personal data. The company benefits from collecting offline customers' data but would only look at eventually increased revenues in the case of online customers.

Hence, offline customers should be rewarded in a balanced manner, offsetting the margin contraction inflicted by the discounts with increased revenues attributed to personalized advertisement. Online customers should benefit from temporary and more modest coupons. In the context of online sales, such measures require elaborate use of price search algorithms, granting the customer a very small advantage over competitors while preserving the fragile margin.

Nevertheless, since BBBY strongly relies on 20% coupons and the beyondplus membership, entitling customers to 20% discount and free shipping, I deem it difficult or even impossible to alter the conditions at this time point since customers got used to them. Management should gradually modify their membership program and coupon policy to stabilize gross margin. Also, an eye has to be kept on direct-to-customer transactions (DTC) since they are co-responsible for a contraction in gross margin.

As per Figure 1, the company reported healthy COGS of 59% of revenues a few years ago (i.e. a gross margin of 41%) but the aggressive pricing policy resulted in a gross margin of 36% in fiscal 2017. During the Q1 earnings call, management guided towards continued but slowed gross margin deleveraging due to coupons but also due to online sales. As a side note, management refused to comment on whether the projected earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2020 involved improved margins.

A gross margin of 36% is still very healthy but investors will likely price-in further margin erosion should management fail to stabilize the ratio. Gross margins of other specialty retailers such as Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), GameStop (NYSE:GME) or Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are similar, but slightly lower at 34% each (mean value from fiscal 2016 and 2017). BBBY’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin is better than that of GME (5%) but much worse than HD’s (14%) and LOW’s (8%).

Return on invested capital (RoIC), counting operating leases as invested capital, is mediocre at 6% while the peer group delivered figures of over 10%. Return on capital employed (RoCE) is better at 16 % but still worse than the peer group. A comparison with the weighted average cost of capital indicates that the company continues to generate shareholder value.

Days payables outstanding (DPO) and days sales outstanding (DSO) are required to compute the DPO/DSO ratio which measures the extent of the entity being able to benefit from interest-free credit by delaying their supplier payments while collecting revenues in time. The DPO/DSO ratio increased nicely until 2014 and stagnates since. Inventory days and cash conversion cycle have fallen slightly which are also positive signs.

To sum up, the company transforms to a hybrid online-offline retailer, currently stabilizing revenues with aggressive discounts, sacrificing gross margin. Management is working on an improved offline shopping experience, eventually protecting the furniture business’ fragile moat. It is hoped that the aggressive usage of coupons is slowly cut back and that management refuses to engage in future price wars with online retailers while exploiting proprietary brands and improving customer interactions.

Ongoing margin contraction is still evident and in terms of profitability, the company ranks worse than the peer group but is still a worthy investment since companies like LOW’s and HD are currently much more expensive.

Is BBBY’s transformation financially sustainable?

The costly transformation of BBBY does not currently endanger the financial status of the company. In terms of long-term financial debt, BBBY reported $1.5 billion as per their 2017 10-K. The first tranche ($300 million) is due in mid-2024, the second ($300 million) in 2034 and the final repayment of $900 million in mid-2044. Annual interest payments of little over $72 million are currently covered 12x by BBBY’s EBIT. Altman’s Z-Score does not indicate financial distress and the equity ratio remains healthy at 41%.

Dynamic gearing is the number of years required for repayment of all long-term liabilities (conservatively including operating leases discounted at 5% per annum) if the entire free cash flow (FCF) is used. Understandably, dynamic gearing is rather high at over eight years since BBBY is looking at over $3 billion in operating leases.

Note that my version of dynamic gearing is ultraconservative while most people only take the interest-bearing liabilities into account. Such a calculation would imply that it would take BBBY little over 2 years to become debt-free. Goodwill is not excessive at 25% shareholders’ equity. The dividend payout ratio is very conservative at less than 20% FCF.

BBBY is a financially sound company but things looked much rosier a few years ago. In 2009, the equity ratio stood at over 70% while dynamic gearing (including all long-term liabilities whatsoever) was at two years. Until 2013, no net interest-bearing liabilities have been recorded but today, liabilities of $13 per share paint a less beautiful picture. Nevertheless, I would like to emphasize that BBBY is still very solid in terms of financial stability and I doubt that they will run into problems, especially considering the well-split debt maturities with the first and last payments coming due in 2024 and 2044, respectively.

In terms of capital allocation, management deserves criticism. BBBY bought back a considerable amount of shares in the past, continuing today, but to a limited extent. It bothers me that management funded these repurchases through debt, unnecessarily compromising the quality of the balance sheet, as pointed out above. Figure 2 provides a graph to study management’s behavior in terms of repurchases. Exemplarily for 2017, the data underlying Figure 2 can be found in the last paragraph on page 41 of the 10-K. Dividing the number of shares purchased by the total cost yields the average price paid per share (blue curve in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Average price paid per repurchased share (blue) and number of shares repurchased in the respective period (orange); data source: company 10-K filings; image source: own work in Microsoft Excel;

Evidently, management purchased a large number of shares when the stock price was high. On the contrary, the dip in 2009 as well as the recent lows have not been used efficiently. Calculating Pearson’s coefficient reveals a strong positive correlation (i.e. >0.74) of the average price and the associated number of shares repurchased. Savvy management should strive for an inverse correlation in the long run.

In this context, I would like to draw the readers' attention to insider trades of BBBY's management. Significant buying activity during dips indicates that management is aligned with the interests of the company, looking optimistically into the future. On the 5th of July 2018, however, Eugene Castagna, chief operating officer of BBBY, sold 25000 shares for $20.81 each, leaving 124255 shares. Note, that the transaction was an outright open market or private sale (code S) and it is the first direct sale since the prior one in August 2016.

Interestingly, I noticed another code S transaction from February 2015 (i.e. fiscal 2014) where Mr. Castagna sold 59621 shares. In this period, as we learnt from Figure 2, the company's share price peaked and management bought back a very large number of shares by taking-up debt while Mr. Castagna decided to sell personal equity worth more than $4.7 million. Steven Temares, chief executive officer and director of BBBY, sold the substantial amount of 96109 shares in May 2017.

In April 2017, he had already sold 200000 BBBY shares. As if it were good form among directors, Mr. Temares also sold BBBY shares in February 2015 (i.e. fiscal 2014). Within two days, he had sold 200000 shares worth $15.7 million at that time.

The company reported an increase in long-term interest-bearing liabilities in fiscal 2014 of $1.5 billion and the corresponding cash flow statement (page 36) tells us that more than $2.2 billion have been spent on repurchasing common stock during the year. Selling personal equity while funding excessive share repurchases of the company with debt is not what I call proper behavior. While I do not think that BBBY will run into financial problems, the debt-financed repurchases were a bad move especially in light of the personal sales and definitely contributed to BBBY’s share price debacle.

In summary, I consider BBBY a financially stable company with a manageable amount of debt. However, I deem the $1.5 billion of long-term financial liabilities unnecessary since the debt has been taken-up to fund share repurchases. If management would have been a little more forward-looking and conservative, BBBY remain debt-free and could transform without even thinking of taking-up debt.

Above all, both the CEO and the COO decided to sell substantial amounts of shares during the time when the company repurchased shares at a hefty valuation. This is indeed bad behavior and I have thus reconsidered the magnitude of my investment with BBBY.

Does The Current Valuation Imply A Margin Of Safety?

BBBY is clearly undervalued. Implying an EBIT of $750 million, the ratio in relation to enterprise value (i.e. EBIT/EV) is cheap at 11%. I always compute EV by including not only interest-bearing liabilities but also operating leases and other long-term liabilities, resulting in a much more conservative statement. A conventionally conducted EBIT/EV calculation would yield a ratio of 21%, which I consider a sizable margin of safety. BBBY currently delivers 7% of its EV per year as net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT).

The company is valued slightly below its book value but it is important to note that the net current asset value per share is less than zero. Hence, BBBY cannot be considered the typical stock Benjamin Graham was looking for. However, an acquirer would only pay a little over 20% of the annual revenue for the common stock.

Conservatively including debt, operating leases and other long-term liabilities, the acquirer would have to pay 55% of the recent revenues. Other metrics, where I account for financial stability and profitability, allowing for a bonus for highly profitable and stable entities while penalizing unprofitable and/or distressed companies, all signal substantial undervaluation.

Discounting the future annual free cash flows of $400 million at a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% (cost of equity 10%, pre-tax cost of debt 5%, tax rate 37%) indicates that the market currently values BBBY as a company in terminal decline. If BBBY is able to stabilize the FCF at $400 million, which is well below the recently reported $484 million, the discounted cash flow calculation indicates an upside of 40%, i.e. a fair value of $27 per share. If BBBY is turned-around and able to grow the FCF at 2% per annum, a share of common stock would be worth $35.

In summary, I am confident that a decent margin of safety is present at a valuation below $20. If BBBY stabilizes their business at some point, they are worth significantly more (i.e. about $27) than the market currently deems fair (i.e. $19). But considering the significant short interest, I would not wonder if further dips occur, probably sending the share price to new all-time lows. The prudent and risk-tolerant investor is thus advised to exercise caution upon building a position.

Conclusion

BBBY is a profitable company that is currently in transition, hopefully exploiting their possibilities as a specialized brick-and-mortar retailer while maintaining a profitable online business that is likely run at low margins. If management is able to evolve Bed Bath & Beyond, also in conjunction with proprietary brands, prosperous times lie ahead of us. But even under more adverse conditions, the current share price reflects a margin of safety. Initially, I deemed the stock worthy a major holding in my portfolio due to the favorable risk/reward profile.

But the behavior of management during fiscal 2014, selling significant amounts of personal stock while letting the company take up debt to fund expensive share repurchases made me rethink my strategy. I only hold a minor position in BBBY and will only increase the position slightly upon dips of 15% or more.

If management proves to be capable of a turnaround, I consider increasing my position but currently, I value the company at $27, assuming that management stabilizes FCF at $400 million. Since the market capitalization, the company is rather low at little above $2.6 billion, an activist investor might enter the stock at some point, eventually shaking-up management to unlock value.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

I wrote this article myself and the content only serves an information purpose and may not be considered investment advice. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing/publication.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.