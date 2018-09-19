Sears: Chapter 11 Delayed?

With the falling revenue and the increased net loss, Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD) remains to be a company close to bankruptcy and it seems that it is going to be left with no real estate assets in the foreseeable future, which will lead to its inevitable end. As we’ve said last year, we opened our short position back in April 2017 with an average price of slightly over $11 per share and we continue to fully hold our position and have no reason to believe that Sears will recover from the current turmoil that started a few years ago.

Looking at the Q2 earnings results, we could see that the company’s net loss widened to $580 million in comparison with net loss of $250 million a year before and its earnings per share were -$4.68 to -$2.33 in Q2 2017. In addition, while narrowed its decline of the same-stores sales to 3.9% in comparison with the decline of 11.9% a year before, the total revenues were down 25%, which suggests that the company will continue to lose its customers and its market share going forward.

From the comparable table below, we could see that Sears doesn’t have any competitive advantages against its retail rivals, as its revenue constantly declines, while the cost of debt and interest expenses are growing. In addition, the reorganization of the company failed, as the income has fallen, while the overall debt has increased. The majority of Sears multiples are negative, while only the EV/Sales has a multiple of only 0.3x, which shows that the company’s sales are three times higher in comparison to its enterprise value, while the industry’s average is 1.2x, with a median of 1x. Despite its 125-year old history, Sears legacy is ruined and its faith will be determined very soon, as the number of closed stores continues to increase and during the previous fiscal quarter the company closed additional 64 stores and will continue to do so, until it will be left with no real estate assets in a foreseeable future.

Data source: Bloomberg; table created by the author.

Another table below shows Sears financial efficiency in comparison to other companies, or rather the lack of it, as its EBITA margin is -0.6%, while the overall industry has an average EBITDA margin of 9.9%. In addition, its gross margin of 21.1% is the only thing that is positive in the table, but it’s also the smallest one amongst all the other companies that are presented there. At the end of the day, Sears loses money at the operational level, which makes it impossible for it to make any profit and because of it we strongly continue to believe that Chapter 11 is the most realistic option in a situation that’ve occurred today. In 2007, before the beginning of the mortgage crisis that started the overall global recession, Sears received a ‘BUY’ recommendation from Deutsche Bank. That was the last time, when the company received a positive recommendation from the major investment bank and for more than 10 years Wall Street continues to have no faith in the future of it, which makes sense considering how weak and inefficient is its business.

Data source: Bloomberg; table created by the author.

Looking at the current state of affairs, we believe that it would’ve been much easier to make a new retail company rather than to deal with the current outstanding debt and liabilities that are on Sears balance sheet. Any initiatives that the company is making in order to create shareholder value will have no results, as the bigger picture shows that Sears is doomed and there is nothing that could be done in order to save the company and its legacy.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.