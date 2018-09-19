Crash Protection For Square

I also present my site's current take on Square, and comment on a new competitor Square is facing, and why Square longs ought to pay attention to it.

Now Seeking Alpha contributor Marcello Pinto warns of its high valuation. In light of that, I present two ways longs can limit their risk.

Square was one of the top 10 names I shared with subscribers in February; over the next 6 months, it was up nearly 80%.

Square-using doughnut shop The Doughnut Project (via Square's Instagram).

Square On A Tear

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey's other company, Square (SQ), went on a tear after I shared it as a Portfolio Armor top 10 name with Bulletproof Investing subscribers on February 8th. Seeking Alpha contributor Marcello Pinto recently warned that Square trades at "nosebleed valuations" though. In light of his warning, I've posted a couple of ways Square shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk below. I also update my site's current take on Square now, and offer on a comment on a company that could potentially cross Square's moat. And, to avoid any accusations of cherry-picking, I show how the other top 10 names from February 8th did. Safety first though.

Downside Protection For Square

Let's assume you're long 1,000 shares of SQ and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 18% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of SQ against a >18% decline by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost here was $7,250, or 8.24%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. Before you leave a comment saying that this is an expensive hedge:

I know it is, but given the run-up in Square this year, some investors may want to consider it. Look at the next hedge.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 19%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >18% decline over the same time frame.

You'll notice two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account its net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $3,800 or 4.32% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $6,050 or 6.88% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $2,250 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Performance Of Square And The February 8th Cohort

Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates go out 6 months, so we track the performance of them 6 months later. So this chart shows the performance of Square and the rest of the top 10 names from February 8th versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as of August 8th.

As you can see, Square was the top-performing name there, but, on average, the top 10 names returned 25.21%, versus 11.75% for SPY over the same time frame.

The System's Current Take On Square

SQ is no longer a top 10 Portfolio Armor name - it's currently ranked #104, using the same sort of analysis, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below, but Portfolio Armor still estimates a potential return of about 25% for it over the next 6 months (actual returns average about 0.3x the site's potential return estimates).

A Competitor For Square Longs To Watch Out For

As I mentioned above, Marcello Pinto wrote about Square's moat in his article. Chances are, if you've shopped at small retail stores, you've seen Square in action: its equipment looks slick and Apple (AAPL)-like in its aesthetics (futuristic-looking, minimalist, rounded corners, etc.). It's impressive how Square has become ubiquitous in a few short years.

As ubiquitous as Square has become in bricks & mortar businesses, another payments company has taken Internet and mobile businesses by storm: Stripe (STRIP). If you're not familiar with it, I wouldn't be surprised: It's not publicly traded yet, Seeking Alpha's symbol for it only has 590 followers, and so far only two Seeking Alpha contributors have written focus articles about it, most recently, Sramana Mitra last month ("Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Is Stripe Ready To List?"). Stripe is, nevertheless, one of the most impressive Silicon Valley startups in the last decade. It is, in Y-Combinator co-founder Paul Graham's famous formulation, a "schlep business":

There are great startup ideas lying around unexploited right under our noses. One reason we don't see them is a phenomenon I call schlep blindness. Schlep was originally a Yiddish word but has passed into general use in the US. It means a tedious, unpleasant task.

The tedious, unpleasant task Stripe took on was handling payments online, which, prior to Stripe, involved integrating your business with a payment gateway, such as Visa's (V) Authorize.net, separate credit card processors, etc.

Image credit: Service Related.

Since my site, Portfolio Armor, was built before Stripe started, it uses the old approach, but I can't imagine setting something like this up for a new site. Neither can many online and mobile businesses, which is why Stripe has raised $450 million in venture capital so far.

So what does all that have to do with Square, and its Apple-like point-of-sale terminals and credit card readers you see at your local independent coffee shop? Stripe is going to start competing with Square in bricks & mortar.

There may be enough potential business for both companies to do well in bricks & mortar, but make no mistake: Stripe is a competitor to keep an eye on.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 42.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.