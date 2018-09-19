The (En)Bridge-T Jones Baby: The Edge Of Reason

We review the offer, the trades we recommended and give our take on what to do next.

Last time we addressed Enbridge Inc., (ENB) we left with three major messages.

1) If ENB wanted to get Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) and Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ), the current offers just would not do.

2) We suggested one of the best ways to play this would be to go long EEQ, or to sell existing EEP holdings and go long EEQ.

Currently EEP holds a premium to EEQ. There are reluctant shareholders in the EEP shareholder group who are working hard at avoiding the taxes that come with the sale. We think however that a sale to ENB or a corporate conversion is inevitable. Selling EEP and buying EEQ would be the best way to get the votes to block ENB's acquisition attempt as EEQ is held far more by non-institutions. It would also get the potential further upside if ENB is ultimately forced to recognize EEP and EEQ shares as equals (which they actually are based on the 10-K). The same additional upside would also be realized on corporate conversion by EEP itself. Hence trading your shares now seems a good way to capture an additional 4% with no downside.

3) We also suggested that the higher offers would likely dent ENB in the shorter term and hence we sold calls on ENB when it was trading above $36.50.

The new offer

On September 18, 2018 ENB announced,

Pursuant to the Agreement for the EEP buy-in, EEP public unitholders will receive 0.3350 common shares of Enbridge for each Class A common unit of EEP (EEP Exchange Ratio), which represents an 8.7% increase to the exchange ratio proposed by Enbridge on May 17, 2018, of 0.3083 Enbridge common shares per EEP Class A common unit. Pursuant to the Agreement for the EEQ buy-in, EEQ public shareholders will receive 0.3350 common shares of Enbridge for each Listed Share of EEQ (EEQ Exchange Ratio), which is at parity with the EEP Exchange Ratio. The EEP Exchange Ratio and EEQ Exchange Ratio represent an 8.7% and 16.0%, respectively, increase to the exchange ratio proposed by Enbridge on May 17, 2018.

ENB finally accepted that there was no chance in Hades of pushing through an offer where EEQ shareholders were treated as second class citizens. That they even tried initially was strange considering that they had an entire webpage and multiple 10-K's explaining to everyone why the two shares were equal. EEQ thus turned out the big beneficiary as we had envisioned.

EEQ Price data by YCharts

So playing the trade as we would have suggested, worked out well.

The new offer is however still inadequate as EEQ-EEP as stand alone investments are worth at least $13.50 today. They are each worth at least $17.50 share after corporate conversion in our estimate.

How to play it now

If you had initiated a spread trade between EEP and EEQ, that should be closed as if the acquisition/roll-up is rejected down the line a new spread could open up again and there is no advantage in holding this further. For investors holding EEQ and EEP our suggestion is to still reject the upcoming offer. ENB will not allow the deal to collapse because of a few holdouts and will likely increase the offer again going onto the fourth quarter.

One other way to play this would be to actually initiate a new spread trade. This would be going long EEQ and short ENB into the closing of the transaction.

EEQ trades at $11.60 as we write this and matches ENB's offer very closely (within a few cents). Initiating a paired trade is the best way to bet that the offer is increased.

Source: Author's calculations using $1.30 USD-CAD rate for ENB dividends

The trade is currently slightly positive after accounting for dividends to be received and paid. If the offer goes through, as is, the above trade will not lose any money. Of course if the offer is raised, we expect the trade to pay off well. The risk on this trade is if the offer is pulled out completely. We don't see a possibility of that, but investors may feel differently. The other two corporations Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings (OTC:EBGUF) are done deals on account of ENB controlling 80% plus shares. ENB will not eschew the entire corporate simplification for one holdout.

Conclusion

ENB again failed to address why EEP and EEQ cannot achieve these benefits by moving to a corporate conversion themselves. The offer was approved by the independent boards, but we find it completely inadequate. The undervaluation gap between EEQ and EEP versus ENB has closed about one-quarter of the way with this new offer. That is obviously a good thing. However, more work needs to be done to make this a reasonable offer. EEQ shareholders can block this deal as it stands. We will be of course voting "no" and encouraging others to do the same.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

