The Picture Is Not As Bad For These Crashing REITs As You Think

Consolidation in any industry, including in the REIT space, opens the door for opportunity, but it can also be a cause for significant controversy. More often than not, shareholders are left unhappy by a merger or acquisition because of the impact it has on their perception of their stocks’ value. Such is the case with the recent announcement by Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) that it will be merging with Select Income REIT (SIR). Following this news, it was clear by the market’s reaction that investors were unhappy with the pending transaction, but is the deal really that bad. Based on my own assessment, the deal may not be as bad as investors think. Instead, it’s just a matter of tradeoffs in this case. Some investors will appreciate the positives of the deal, while others will find themselves feeling at a loss.

A look at the transaction

Unlike in some transactions, where the merger or acquisition is clear-cut, the picture regarding Government Properties and Select Income is complex. Let’s begin by parsing out what will happen on a company-by-company basis and take it from there:

Government Properties

According to the press release issued by Government Properties, the company will essentially be absorbing Select Income in an all-stock transaction. For each share of Select Income that an investor holds, they will instead receive 1.04 shares of Government Properties. Following the completion of the deal, Government Properties will change its name to Office Properties Income Trust with the ticker symbol of ‘OPI’.

There are some caveats here though. For starters, as of the time of this writing, Government Properties currently owns 24.9 million shares (representing 27.8%) of Select Income. In order to raise cash, the business will look to sell those shares (likely on the open market, but they haven’t confirmed that to be the case). At Select Income’s current share price of $20.52, this implies proceeds for Government Properties of $510.95 million and should be thought of as the company issuing stock in itself since a valid alternative would have been to keep the shares and then issue its own stock following the transaction. The reason for the approach they are taking is that they likely can reduce legal costs that would have to be paid toward a share issuance.

In addition, following the sale, Government Properties intends to raise some cash through asset sales. The main way being promoted by management is through property sales, with the goal of raising $750 million. However, in its investor presentation, the company also discussed the possibility of selling some or all of the 2.8 million shares it owns in RMR Group (RMR). A subsidiary of RMR currently manages the REITs involved in the deal. At current prices, this would cover $256.9 million of the $750 million the company hopes to raise. Either way, what transactions need to take place to see this capital raise through are slated to occur within 6 months of the close of the merger.

Select Income

So, we already know what shareholders of Select Income will receive as consideration, but there’s more to their side of the picture than meets the eye. You see, as part of the deal, Select Income intends to also divest of their ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Earlier this year, the company sold 20 million shares of ILPT to the public, but they retained 45 million shares, or roughly 69.2% of what is outstanding.

This divestiture won’t be a sale though. Instead, Select Income will be issuing a special dividend to its shareholders that will consist of the stock in ILPT. For each share of Select Income that an investor owns, they will receive 0.502457 shares of ILPT. Based on the terms of this deal and the current prices that units are trading for, this creates an interesting merger-arbitrage opportunity for investors, but I’ll get to that shortly.

This transaction isn’t illogical

In order to evaluate the deal, I decided to look at two different things: 1) portfolio-centric rationale and 2) fundamental rationale. On the portfolio-centric side, this transaction actually looks quite positive for Government Properties in some ways (and not so positive in a couple of other ways). On the positive side, investors will be left with a far simpler corporate structure that will make understanding and evaluating the companies easier. As part of this, and as management accurately pointed out, there will be an elimination of cross-ownership that exposed investors in one company to the failings of another. Since two of the three firms involved will now be one entity while the third firm is separated from the others entirely, this concern is gone. As an example of the transaction, you can see how things look now compared to how they will look in the image below.

*Taken from Government Properties

For Government Properties, another positive is that the deal will reduce the company’s exposure to major clients. At this time, the business receives 70% of its annual rental income from its top 10 largest tenants, with an impressive 26.6% coming from the US government. As a result of the transaction, this figure will decline to just 46% of rental income, meaning that the falloff of any major client won’t have as devastating an impact as it would without the deal.

*Taken from Government Properties

Another huge benefit of the deal relates to Government Properties’ contract expirations. You see, between 2018 and 2021, 46% of its leases with tenants will expire. This compares to just 10% for Select Income. Combined, this figure for the business will be 29%. Moving further out into the future, the picture is flipped. Because most of Government Properties’ leases will expire in the next few years, only 36% of them will expire in the year 2024 or later. 70% of Select Income’s, meanwhile, will expire during or after 2024. By merging, Government Properties is able to decrease the risk associated with tenant renewals. Also, it should be mentioned that for every positive I’m listing for Government Properties, the inverse is true for Select Income, and vice-versa regarding the negatives.

*Taken from Government Properties

On the negative side, meanwhile, there’s the issue of both occupancy and tenant quality. As of the end of each firm’s second quarter this year, Government Properties had an occupancy rate of 94%. Select Income, meanwhile, boasted a figure of only 90%. That is still a respectable rate, but it’s a large enough difference to consider noteworthy. Regarding tenant quality, the picture is still on Government Properties’ side on a pre-merger basis. At this time, 75% of the rental income that comes to Government Properties is investment grade. This compares to just 56% for Select Income. Not only does this merger then expose Government Properties to more risk from tenants failing at any point in time, but it especially makes them vulnerable during an economic downturn.

Fundamentally, the deal is easier to understand. In the table below, I posted the 2017 FFO (funds from operations) associated with Government Properties, Select Income, and Industrial Logistics. The FFO for Government Properties I calculated by removing the impact associated with its ownership in Select Income. For Select Income, I removed the impact associated with its ownership of Industrial Logistics.

*Created by Author

What the table shows is that, after adjusting for the spinoff of Industrial Properties, Government Properties is contributing roughly 57% of the combined entity’s FFO. This compares to the remaining 43% of FFO that’s being contributed by Select Income. To put this in perspective, shareholders in Government Properties will only own 52% of the combined firm, while Select Income’s shareholders will receive 48% approximately. What this seems to indicate is that Select Income is getting the better end of the bargain.

One way this can be made up is with synergies, but I’m afraid to say that there’s not much there to be had. According to management, expense savings from the transaction will total just $3.1 million (like per year). That’s a rounding error compared to the combined FFO of $235.89 million. That said, this is where the portfolio-centric rationale comes in. While Government Properties’ investors are receiving a smaller piece of the pie, that size difference is not that large when you consider the long leases and diversification that Select Income brings to the table. What’s more, if the assets being sold by the business will be those from Select Income that have low occupancy rates, and if the terms are appropriate, all of these factors combined could certainly compensate shareholders in both firms for the shortcomings of the counter-party in the transaction.

There’s a nice opportunity here for investors

In the next image, shown below, I illustrated how the transaction breaks down. At this time, Select Income’s shares are going for $20.52 apiece. The 1.04 shares of Government Properties that they will receive comes out to only $12.28, but the current share price for Industrial Logistics implies a price to investors of $10.54 per share. In sum, this translates to $22.82 per share compared to the $20.52 that Select Income is trading for. What this means is that, keeping all else the same and if the deal goes through as structured, investors could buy shares in Select Income right now and receive the difference in profit upon the closing of the deal. That translates to an opportunity for investors of 11.2%. For those interested in more complex trades, pair trading could work here, as could experimenting with options. The bottom line here is that so long as this disparity exists, investors have a fertile ground to capture upside.

*Created by Author

What investors are likely upset about

Putting all of this together, it might be difficult to know why shareholders in Government Properties and Select Income are fuming (they must be because shares of these two businesses declined 6.9% and 5.7%, respectively, following the announcement). In my opinion, a large part of it has to do with the distribution. At this time, Government Properties pays out to investors $1.72 per unit each year. Select Income pays out a more hefty $2.04. Following the completion of the transaction, management intends to pay investors an annual distribution of between $0.50 and $0.60.

For investors in Government Properties, this is a clear and easy-to-understand distribution cut. For Select Income’s shareholders, the math is a little more complex. Based on the Government Properties shares they will be receiving, they will be entitled to a dividend that’s the equivalent of between $0.52 and $0.624 per Select Income share. In addition, their roughly half a share of Industrial Logistics entitles them (assuming Industrial Logistics doesn’t change its distribution) to the equivalent of $0.663 per Select Income share. Put together, Select Income’s investors will see their effective distribution fall from $2.04 to between $1.18 and $1.29.

Takeaway

Truth be told, I am not a fan of distributions, so the distribution concern is of a secondary nature to me, but the same cannot be said of the majority of REIT investors. One of the biggest reasons to buy into a REIT is to enjoy the high distributions and their favorable tax treatment. For investors who have this mindset, it’s almost certain that the deal stinks to high Heaven no matter what the rest of the transaction looks like. For investors who don’t put a lot of weight on the distribution, though, the transaction should look quite fair. Government Properties is giving up a larger piece of the FFO pie, but this is in exchange for a more stable income stream in the years to come. On top of this, investors walk away with a simpler corporate structure, which may help to draw more outsiders in.

