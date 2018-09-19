Is Visa Going To Raise Its Dividend For A Second Time This Year?

Since its IPO in 2008, Visa (V) has been raising its dividend in October every year. However, the company raised its dividend in March this year, at a lackluster 7.7% rate. As its shareholders have got used to double-digit dividend growth rates, the big question is whether Visa will announce another dividend hike next month.

Business overview

Visa is the world's leader in digital payments. It has activity in more than 200 countries and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transactions per second. Its IPO has been one of the most successful in history, as the stock has rallied 13-fold from its IPO price of $11 in 2008.

A major key behind this impressive performance is the fact that Visa operates in an essential duopoly; Visa and MasterCard (MA) process the vast majority of global electronic payments. In addition, Visa has unique brand strength. Consumers demand to pay merchants via Visa cards and thus they essentially force merchants to accept these cards. As a result, merchants have to pay a fee to Visa in most of their transactions. If they choose not to cooperate with Visa, they run the risk of losing a significant portion of their customers. This is one of the strongest competitive advantages a company can hope for.

Growth

Visa has an exceptional growth record. It has grown its revenues and its adjusted earnings every single year in the last decade. Moreover, it has grown its earnings per share 19-fold in the last decade, from $0.24 in 2008 to an expected $4.59 this year. Even better, there are no signs of fatigue, as the company keeps growing at double-digit rates. To be sure, as shown in the chart from the latest conference call, Visa keeps growing at double-digit rates in all its segments.

The impressive growth record of Visa has resulted from a major secular tailwind, namely the trend towards a cashless society. Every year, an increasing number of consumers starts to use credit cards instead of cash. This is true, not only in developing countries, but also in mature economies, such as the domestic one. To be sure, the payments volume of Visa in the U.S. has increased 10% so far this year.

Moreover, there are still two billion people worldwide who still use cash in their transactions. Last year, global digital payments exceeded cash payments for the first time in history. Furthermore, China and India, which have a population of almost 1.4 billion people each, represent immense growth opportunities for Visa, as they are in the early phases of shifting to a cashless economy. China opened its doors to foreign payment processing firms three years ago so Visa is likely to greatly benefit from this opportunity in the years ahead.

Dividend

Visa has a remarkably strong business model. It needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses to maintain its market share and hence it enjoys excessive free cash flows. To be sure, its capital expenses have been less than 15% of its operating cash flows in every single year in the last decade. This means that almost all its earnings are available for shareholder distributions.

On the other hand, Visa has always offered a low dividend yield, less than 1.0%. While this may seem negative to income-oriented investors, it actually confirms the great execution of the management of Visa. As the most profitable use of cash in the case of Visa is to reinvest it in its business, management has selected this use of cash. For instance, two years ago, Visa made a major acquisition, of Visa Europe for almost $20 B. While that acquisition might have looked expensive, it has already boosted the growth rate of the company and is likely to be a major growth driver in the upcoming years. Therefore, the shareholders of Visa should not complain for the low dividend yield.

Moreover, while the dividend yield is undeniably low, the dividend growth rate has been spectacular. Visa has raised its dividend at a double-digit rate every year since its IPO. As a result, it has doubled its dividend in the last four years. Moreover, thanks to its extremely strong balance sheet and its markedly low payout ratio of 19%, Visa can easily continue to raise its dividend at a similar pace for several years. Consequently, those who purchase the stock at its current 0.6% dividend yield are likely to receive an approximate 2.4% yield on cost in 8 years from now.

Since its IPO in 2008, Visa has raised its dividend every year in October. However, this year, the company announced its dividend hike in March. In addition, it was the first time that the company raised its dividend at a single-digit rate (7.7%). That move may have disappointed some investors. However, Visa is likely to announce a second dividend hike for this year next month. Its management probably announced an early hike this year thanks to the recent tax reform, which has resulted in a significant decrease in the tax rate, from about 27% to 21%. A similar pattern was observed with another shareholder-friendly company, namely Altria (MO), which raised its dividend twice this year. Therefore, the shareholders of Visa should expect another dividend hike next month, probably from $0.21 to $0.225 for a 15.4% total dividend raise this year (from $0.195 to $0.225).

Final thoughts

Visa has exhibited an exceptional growth record and is still firing on all cylinders, with exciting growth prospects ahead. The company announced an early dividend hike this year, probably thanks to its benefit from the recent tax reform. Therefore, given the strong momentum of the company, investors should expect another dividend hike next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.