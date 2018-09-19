Splunk Software: Hot Narrative Vs. Iron Laws Of Investing

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) are up about 85%, and I think there’ll be more downside than upside from these levels. Thus, I think shareholders would be wise to sell now. I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing separate from the business itself. In sum, although there’s something very compelling about a business that services such a fast growing area, at the moment investors are being asked to pay too much for too little in my view. Before getting into my analysis proper, though, I’ll go through the bullish arguments in an effort to understand them. I’ll (hopefully) steelman them and refute them where I can and acknowledge their merit where I can’t.

About the Company

Splunk is a company that allows its customers to gain instant access to intelligence by harnessing their data. Splunk’s software allows customers to collect, index, search, and correlate data regardless of format or source. Splunk allows a customer to access large and diverse data sets (“big data”), and specifically tailored for “machine data.”

The “Splunk Enterprise” software is relatively compelling for a host of reasons. It is easy to use, so a company doesn’t need extensive professional support after installation. In addition, customers have the ability to “try before they buy” with a 60 day trial. “Splunk Cloud” is a subscription based service where a customer will pay an annual subscription fee based on a combination of data retention period and the volume of data indexed per day.

There is obviously a growing need for products like these given that is reasonably expected to grow more diverse and voluminous. That growing demand shows in the company’s financial statements.

Steelmanning the Bullish Side

I think it’s best to be as intellectually honest as possible in all domains for a host of reasons. In general it leads to a more honest, productive discussion, and in the domain of investing, it helps us all avoid losses. We all have biases, hidden or overt (e.g. “the firm will at some point be able to scale its G&A costs”), and those can get us into trouble. Fully engaging in the other side of a debate may help us uncover some of those potentially destructive biases and make more money or avoid significant losses. With that said, I’ll go through the best arguments the bulls have to offer and either do my best refutation or acknowledge it.

The Company is Growing Rapidly and We Can Expect Profits When The Company Achieves Economies of Scale

It’s very reasonable to suggest that many of a company’s expenses will be front loaded. Startups are expensive. Building out capacity, finding new customers (who will remain loyal customers in future), building new products etc. are expensive and investors could be forgiven for assuming that profitability will happen when expense growth slows while revenue growth continues. After all, it’s far less expensive to service an existing customer than to acquire a new one. It’s also the case that some of these backward facing financial metrics are less than useless here, because an argument could be made that some things which should be capitalized are in fact expensed (why, for instance, should we expense R&D when it increases the likelihood of future sales? Isn’t that the definition of an asset?). These arguments sound reasonable enough. At the moment, the market is betting that at some future unknown date, the company will turn profitable as expense growth slows materially and revenue continues to grow.

This prompts the question “why?” I have many friends who are religious believers and I’ll confess that we sometimes share a sardonic laugh at the expense of investors who, on the one hand, insist on living in an “evidence based way", while maintaining faith in the capital markets or a company's business plan. This sort of thinking puts me in mind of some of the best animation in recent memory. The thing that makes this company compelling to investors and customers is revenue growth on the one hand and continuous technological innovation on the other. This dual need puts the firm on a treadmill of sorts, where the costs of attracting customers at a rapid rate is continuous innovation in product offerings (R&D expense) and a continuous increase in headcount (increasing sales force and G&A). In my view, if the company rests on its laurels, revenue will soon slow, and the game will end. Thus, in my view, there is a high degree of probability that the firm won’t achieve a “tipping point” of profitability.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here reveals that this is a growth company. In my view, everything at Splunk Inc. grows. For instance, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 33%, and gross profit is up at 30%. The problem is that that’s where the “good” growth ends. Expenses are also up a great deal. For example, R&D, Sales and marketing, and G&A are up at a CAGR of 32%, 30%, and 24% respectively. The result of all of this is that net loss has grown at a CAGR of about 27% over the past five years. In fact it could be said that the more this company sells, the worse it does. I say that because I ran a regression on revenue and “income” at Splunk and found a strong (r=-.68) negative correlation between the two.

Given the long history of economic loss here, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the number of shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of about 6% over the past five years. In my experience, investors aren’t aware of the truly pernicious effects of dilution, and this is one of the principle risks associated with investing in this company.

Comparing the first six months of this year to the same period a year ago, it seems that growth is intact. Specifically, revenue is 38% higher than it was in the same period a year ago. Net loss is up “only” 15% over the same period, which I imagine is some consolation. On the bright side, net cash from operations is up 70% from the same period a year ago, driven largely by a massive decrease in accounts receivable. Interestingly, stock based compensation is up only ~9% from the same time last year. This suggests that increases in stock price which caused greater expenses, thus increasing the loss isn’t a reasonable argument. The loss widened from last year to this because the pattern was maintained: R&D was up 35%, sales and marketing was up 29%, and G&A was up 44%.

One group that has benefited a great deal over the past five years is the employees at the firm. Since 2014, the per employee stock based compensation has grown at a CAGR of about 10%, although it hasn’t risen at an as steady rate as some of the other companies that I’ve written about recently.

Source: Company filings, “per employee compensation” calculated by author.

The Stock

It should be obvious by now that I think there’s value here. In my view, one of two things are possible. First, the company will continue to grow expenses as it grows revenue to serve its admittedly growing market. Second, at some future date the company will start to generate economic profits as revenue growth outpaces expense growth. I consider the first scenario to be more likely for the foreseeable future, but I can’t completely discount the fact that this may eventually be a profitable enterprise.

Based on that, I need to spend some time looking at the stock itself. It is the case that a troubled company may be an excellent investment if the price is right. In order to determine whether a troubled company can be a great investment, I look at a few variables, one of which I will go over in this article, namely price to free cash flow. To paraphrase someone whom I consider to be one of the most overrated politicians of the last 50 years “let me be clear”, I’m not stating that Splunk is troubled. I’m simply saying that a troubled company can still be an excellent investment at the right price.

Although the company has been more expensive than it currently is on a price to free cash flow per share basis, it is still quite expensive. In my view, the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. That, plus the fact that there are a host of other, less expensive future cash streams available, I’m prompted to wonder why an investor would choose to put capital to work in this company.

Source: Gurufocus

Valuation

In my view, investors start to pay attention to more exotic valuation models near the top of a market in order to rationalize valuations. I don’t think this ends well, but I’ll look at one of the more popular valuation metrics at the moment: EV/Revenue. Before engaging in this exercise, I should repeat to my readers the fact that I consider free cash flow to be the basis of all shareholder returns. Free cash flow pays for dividends and/or expanded book values. Revenue that grows for five years, while the company continues to throw up losses, is less relevant in my estimation. That said, it’s never a good idea to argue too vociferously with the crowd, so I’ll look at EV/Revenue. In so doing, though, I’ll also look at the same measure for a few other companies. The reason for this is that investing is an innately relativistic game and one stock is just as accessible as another.

Source: Gurufocus

I hope the point of this table is made. Splunk trades at a very rich valuation relative to some of its peers. Additionally, I would caution investors against the anchoring bias inherent in peer comparison. It may be the case that a particular company may be a less expensive stock than its peers, but the entire peer group may still be morbidly overpriced.

Conclusion

I think the sales growth over the past five years here is impressive, and it’s that that investors are rewarding that sales growth with impressive valuations. I have some questions, though: how long is it going to take this company to turn a profit? What will be different about the next five years? Or the next ten? The technology is certainly interesting, and there’ll be a greater demand for it in future, given that data is becoming more complex. The problem is that this growth will attract competition, as abnormal profits always do. Also, interesting technology will not be proof against an iron law of investing in my view. That law is that the more you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your long term return. Period. Investors who pay up for shares at these levels are betting on a very optimistic future in my view. The problem is that the history of losses here suggests little reason to be optimistic. I think investors should avoid the name until we have some evidence of earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.