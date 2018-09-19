Anaplan Files Plans For U.S. IPO

PLAN is growing sharply but has growing operational losses, too.

The firm provides large enterprises with a cloud-based resource planning system.

Anaplan aims to raise $100 million or more in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Anaplan (PLAN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides enterprises with cloud-based connected business resource planning capabilities.

PLAN is growing revenue and gross profit at a strong pace but still generates operational losses as the firm scales to meet the demand for cloud-based ERP software.

Company and Technology

San Francisco, California,-based Anaplan was founded in 2006 to connect people, data, and plans needed to enable real-time planning and decision making in rapidly changing business environments.

Management is headed by Frank Calderoni, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously EVP, Operations and Chief Financial Officer at Red Hat (RHT) and EVP and CFO at Cisco (CSCO).

Anaplan’s platform operates based on the company’s proprietary Hyperblock technology. It enables thousands of concurrent users to access a centralized single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency and integrity of the data.

The company’s in-memory architecture allows users to rapidly run alternative scenarios to understand the impact of changes in business assumptions, enabling them to view and assess the impact of assumptions on plans and key performance indicators in real time.

Investors in Anaplan have included Meritech Capital Partners, PremjiInvest, Salesforce Ventures, Granite Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, DFJ Growth and Shasta Ventures, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

PLAN has raised approximately $334 million in equity investment since inception.

Customer Acquisition

Anaplan is focused on acquiring large enterprise customers primarily through a direct sales team.

The company also maintains a broad network of consulting and implementation partners to extend its customer reach and help accelerate the sale and delivery of its platform.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as the figures below indicate:

Period Percentage Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 71.24% FYE January 31, 2018 59.79% FYE January 31, 2017 61.13%

There was a significant increase in sales and marketing costs in the first half of 2018, which suggests that management is attempting to "window dress" the financials for the IPO.

As of July 31, 2018, PLAN had 979 customers with an average annual revenue per customer of approximately $204,000.

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Allied Market Research, the total Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market is projected to grow to $41.7 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the period between 2014 and 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are the emergence and adoption of cloud technologies, the need for greater flexibility and more cost-effective planning.

The finance function is expected to drive market growth, contributing to about 30% of the overall market value by 2020.

Major competitors that provide ERP software include:

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adaptive Insights (Acquired pre-IPO)

Host Analytics

BOARD

Appian

Workday (WDAY)

Financial Performance

PLAN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A strong growth in topline revenue, although plateauing at 40%

Sharply increased gross profit

High and growing gross margin

Uneven but growing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Anaplan S-1)

Total Revenue

Through July 31, 2018: $109.4 million, 40.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2018: $168.3 million, 39.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $120.5 million,68.5% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $71.5 million

Gross Profit

Through July 31, 2018: $79.4 million

FYE 2018: $116.4 million

FYE 2017: $81.1 million

FYE 2016: $41.0 million

Gross Margin

Through July 31, 2018: 72.6%

FYE 2018: 69.2%

FYE 2017: 67.3%

FYE 2016: 57.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Through July 31, 2018: ($15.7 million) cash used in operations

FYE 2018: ($15.4 million) cash used

FYE 2017: ($2.4 million) cash used

FYE 2016: ($8.0 million) cash used

As of July 31, 2018, the company had $87.0 million in cash and $161.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended July 31, 2018, was ($28.1 million).

IPO Details

PLAN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, increase our visibility in the marketplace, and create a public market for our common stock. We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including funding our operating needs. However, we do not currently have specific planned uses for the proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore Group, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Piper Jaffray, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO pricing date: Not on the calendar

