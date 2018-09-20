Update On Clean Energy Fuels Corp. And Westport Fuel Systems

Over recent months, the share prices of two companies involved in supplying services to the alternative energy sector when it comes to fueling light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicle moved higher. Both Clean Energy Fuels Corporation (CLNE) and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) have moved appreciably higher from their lows. However, they remain at a fraction of the highs reached in 2012.

In 2012, WPRT hit a high of $50.19 per share, and by March 2017 it had declined to a low of just 82 cents. In 2012, CLNE traded to a peak of $24.75 per share, and in March 2018, it reached its nadir at $1.31. Both companies have recovered from their recent lows as the price of crude oil and gasoline moved higher. Additionally, both WPRT and CLNE have received increased attention and investments from other companies in the energy sector that brought their shares back from the bearish abyss, and low prices reached during March in 2017 and 2018.

Both CLNE and WPRT are companies involved in providing cleaner fuels than diesel to trucks and other vehicles that transport goods to market in the United States, Canada and other countries around the world.

CLNE provides products such as renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations. CNLE builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations, and sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment while providing assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators that comply with local codes. CLNE is a company involved in many facets of the gas business for vehicle fleets and their operators. CLNE has its corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, California.

WPRT engineers manufactures and supplies alternative fuel systems and supplies components for transportation and industrial markets around the world. The company designs, manufactures, and sells CNG and LPG components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as gas conversion kits for a range of vehicles from passenger cars and many different sized trucks. The Westport HPDI 2.0 is a fully-OEM-integrated system that enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas. Vancouver, Canada is the home base for WPRT. WPRT is involved in a joint venture with Cummins engine to produce cleaner operating engines using the WPRT intellectual property. Over recent months, the shares of both CLNE and WPRT have moved appreciably higher from their lows.

CLNE remains well above the recent lows after the Total investment

In 2018, the French oil giant Total purchased 25% of CLNE shares and provided a line of credit for the company. The investment caused the shares of the company to break its pattern of lower highs and lower lows that had been in place since the 2012 highs.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of CLNE shares highlights, the price of the stock broke out above technical resistance at the October 2017 high at $2.44 per share in May after the announcement of the Total investment and rose to a high of $4.04 in late June. The shares had traded to a low of $1.31 before the move to the upside, and at $2.60 on September 19, they remain above the breakout level that stands as technical support. Price momentum and relative strength are in neutral territory after the correction from the late June high as the stock has been consolidating. Volume has dropped since a spike as the shares were rallying in May and June.

WPRT moved through the $3 per MMBtu level

After reaching a low of 82 cents per share in March 2017, WPRT bounced to over $4 at the beginning of 2018 only to correct down to a higher low at $2.10 in late March 2018. However, news of another joint venture with Weichai Power Company Limited, a Chinese company, to adapt Westport's technology only Weichai Power's heavy-duty engine platforms. At the most recent party Congress in Beijing in October 2017, President Xi rolled out plans to fight pollution in the world's most populous nation. The joint venture with Weichai creates a massive addressable market for the company's clean engine technology.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, WPRT rose to a lower high at $3.77 per share in late August and was trading at the $3.24 level on September 19. Price momentum on the stock is threatening to cross to the downside in overbought territory, and technical support stands at the August 6 low at $2.06 per share. At the level, WPRT would still be over 2.5 times higher than its 2017 bottom.

Rising demand for the products offered by these companies

There is a growing demand for the products and services provided by both CLNE for two significant reasons these days. First, cleaner air is not only a goal when it comes to local and federal governments around the world; it is a necessity. Population growth and technology increased emissions of greenhouse gases dramatically, so vehicles and modes of transport that operate on cleaner fuels like natural gases are becoming more popular. Many jurisdictions around the world are moving towards requiring the products and services provided by these companies. CLNE's aligned interest with Total SA, and WPRT's ties with Cummins and Weichai together with their intellection property position both companies on the cutting-edge of natural gas technology.

The second reason is that the price of the traditional fuels that power vehicles have been rising.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX gasoline prices shows, the price has moved from 89.75 cents per gallon wholesale in early 2016 to its most recent peak at $2.2855 in late May 2018. With gasoline futures at just over the $2 level on September 19, the price of the fuel is a lot closer to the highs than the lows, even as the gasoline market has entered its off-season.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX heating oil futures, which is a proxy for all distillate fuels, shows that the price found a bottom at 84.87 cents per gallon wholesale in early 2016 and moved to its most recent high at $2.3093 in early September 2018. At over $2.23 per gallon on September 19, distillate prices are not far off their highest level since 2015. Higher prices for petroleum-based fuels have supported the demand for natural gas-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas is trading in the middle of its trading range since early 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the high for NYMEX natural gas futures since early 2016 has been from lows of $1.611 to $3.994 per MMBtu with a midpoint at $2.8025. October natural gas futures were trading a bit above the middle of that trading range at the $2.92 level on September 19 making natural gas cheaper compared with the prices of petroleum-based fuels.

Price targets for CLNE and WPRT

Since the prices of shares of both CLNE and WPRT have declined significantly from their 2012 highs, there are many upside targets for the prices of each stock.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of CLNE shows that the next level on the upside above the June high at $4.04 stands at the September 2016 high at $4.80 per share. Above there, technical resistance is at the May 2015 peak at $10.48.

Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial of WPRT shows that above the January 2018 high at $4.33 per share, the next level of resistance is at the February 2015 high at $6.74. Above there, a gap on the monthly chart from $8.25 to $10.36 in 20154 sticks out like a sore thumb and could act as a magnet for the price of WPRT shares if they decide to challenge the upside in the weeks and months ahead.

The technical position and growing addressable markets for the products offered by CLNE and WPRT create compelling opportunities when it comes to risk-reward. While the shares of both companies have rallied significantly from their bottoms, there could be lots of upside for these stocks as both the business environment and technical picture support more gains that could turn out to be explosive. At their current prices the upside potential form both stocks is higher than the total current value of their shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE, WPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.