Orion Energy Systems Is Worth Double Its Current Price





Orion Energy Systems (OESX) is an LED lighting and energy project solutions provider primarily for U.S. government agencies and industrial and commercial companies. Orion, along with all of the other major competitors endured an industry wide slowdown in 2017 and has begun to recover in the last quarter of 2018 with excellent prospects going forward. In this article I will discuss the bright outlook for LED lighting, the company strategy, how Orion is uniquely placed to benefit from increased demand for LED lighting, how we are seeing early positive results and how OESX presents a value and growth proposition.

Industry Outlook and Company Position

Orion has transformed itself from a fluorescent lighting solutions company to a high quality LED lighting solution company. LED lighting offers at least 50% savings on energy costs while installation costs are recouped in 1 to four years. This type of savings the marketplace will not ignore. The U.S. Dept. of Energy forecasts that by 2020, 30% of lighting in the U.S. will be LED, up from 6% in 2015, and 86% by 2035.

Orion is a small player in a competitive arena dominated by giants such as Phillips (OTCPK:RYLPF), Osram (OTC:OSAGY), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Cree (CREE), Enzo, Zumtobel (OTC:ZMTBY), Koizumi, Iris Ohyama, and Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY). Orion distinguishes itself from its competitors by being exclusively a U.S. manufacturer offering higher quality products and quicker delivery than its competitors.

Political uncertainties created a temporary slowdown in U.S. construction in 2017 which resulted in a price war across the LED landscape. LED companies reported lower margins and lower revenues during this period. Lighting comes in towards the end of the construction stage, so LED companies are at the latter stage of a pick up in construction activity and late to enjoy the market rally that other stocks in other sectors have already been enjoying.

Since Orion's manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the U.S. it is less likely to feel direct negative effects from the increasing tariffs and certain to avoid price wars with Chinese competitors, although other companies are likely to copy Orion's strategy as is this Korean company.

Company Strategy

Orion brought on a new management team in May of 2017. The new management naturally initiated profitability through cost cutting and revenue increasing strategies and set a 10% revenue increase goal for fiscal year 2019, ending March 31, 2019.

Initial results have been positive. Operating expenses were reduced 20% from $9.2 million in first quarter 2018 to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Also, in the first quarter the company met its 10% revenue growth, reporting $13.8 million compared to $12.6 million for the prior year. Noteworthy that reported gross margins improved from 21.6% to 25% during this period.

The new management team took advantage of the slowdown in LED demand to refocus its selling strategy into three categories; ESCO relationships, national accounts and agent accounts.

ESCO sales are becoming more popular as they offer flexible financing and contract terms. Orion has a long standing relationship with many national accounts, including over 40% of the S & P 500 companies. The agent account sales channel initiative is less than two years old and already accounts for almost half of totals sales and has broadened Orion's addressable market from just 13% of total commercial and industrial LED retrofit lighting opportunities across North America to almost 80% of the addressable market (per CEO, Mike Altschaefi at the last cc) and has already paid dividends.

Orion, just a few days ago stated that it has surpassed its revenue growth for fiscal 2019 as it had secured contracts to the automotive industry for fiscal 2019 of $8 million and over $3 million in turnkey LED lighting retrofit projects for government facilities.

Orion differentiates itself from the competition by offering unique, flexible quality products and quick delivery time. For example, its premium ISON line offers industry leading efficiency with 214 lumens per watt performance while their value priced HARRIS Patriot LED line offers customers upgrade potential. The company guarantees delivery within 10 days.

The lighting industry is in the infant stage of recognizing revenues from IoT lighting control solutions for smart buildings, creating options for lighting systems to be programed for scheduling, responding to occupancy and daylight levels and providong energy usage data. Currently, about 5% of Orion's lighting system sales included IoT functionality. The industry has realized that to capture the market potential in IoT, it needs to lower cost and optimize customer benefits and has formed an alliance to address these issues.

Conclusion

A look at the chart shows that Orion has held up well despite the industry slowdown as it is currently riding above its 200 day moving average.

OESX data by YCharts

I recommend reading Depressed LED Players Set For A Rebound by Arthur Frentzel for an excellent and informative piece on the LED turnaround.

OESX shares are well supported by Institutions holding about 41% of the float while insiders hold about 21%. The CEO and the COO each respectively owns over 500,000 shares who along with other insiders have been recent buyers.

Orion has an excellent balance sheet reporting capital of $9.8 million, including $7.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and $2.3 in debt.

The shares are currently trading at low valuations such as .48 P/S, 1.39 x book, .43 EV/S. It does appear that the company has turned the corner and has a good chance to turn profitable during fiscal year 2019. The company historically trades at double or more than its current valuation, so a price target of $2 appears to be more than reasonable as the company is well positioned to capture the increased demand for LED lighting.

Downside risk is due to unpredictability of how tariffs and trade war will directly or indirectly affect Orion. Orion is a small player competing against much larger players. There is no guarantee that their business plan will continue to gain traction nor that their products will continue to gain market acceptance in a highly competitive sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OESX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.