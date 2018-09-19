Microsoft: Disappointing Dividend Raise?

After the bell on Monday, technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) announced that the quarterly dividend had been raised. Shareholders are going to receive more income now thanks to a 4 cent per quarter boost in the payout to $0.46 per share. While investors always appreciate the extra cash, there's a case to be made that Microsoft did not go far enough this year.

The dividend increase of almost 10% was the highest in the past three years. However, the seven-year average was nearly 15%, because from 2011 to 2015 the average was 17.7%. Recently, Morgan Stanley stated it was expecting a higher than normal increase, based on items like the tax cuts, repatriation, and solid business results. Microsoft's dividend is now double that of where it was after the raise in 2012, with the chart below showing its post financial crisis history. The year below represents the year that specific amount was raised to, so for example 2018 gets the new $0.46 quarterly payout.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Microsoft dividend history, seen here)

In recent years, investors in this stock were not primarily buying for income potential. Shares have surged from $35 to $113 in the past five years, doing quite well since Steve Ballmer decided to retire. Thanks to growing economies around the globe and the purchase of LinkedIn, Microsoft finished its fiscal 2018 year in June with more than $110 billion in total revenues.

Everyone knows that when a stock rises, the dividend yield falls. However, Microsoft's yield has really dropped because the increases in the payout have been extremely small relative to stock moves. Look at the following forward yield points when the dividend raise was announced over the past four years:

2015: Forward yield 3.27%

2016: Forward yield 2.75%

2017: Forward yield 2.23%

2018: Forward yield 1.63%

Those who come to the stock now are not getting as large of an income potential as compared to past years. The situation is even more important when you consider that US Treasury rates are rising, so dividend stocks become less attractive in a higher rate environment. At this point, Microsoft has a yield that's more than 50 basis points lower than the annual yield of the three-month T-bill at the short end of the curve.

Another reason to be disappointed is because the company has so much cash on its balance sheet, with about $60 billion in net cash and investments (after subtracting total debt) and the tax cuts and repatriation situation have helped even more. If we look at the latest 10-K filing, cash from operations was $43.9 billion in the latest fiscal year, up more than $10.5 billion in the past two years. Capex was only $11.6 billion during the year, meaning free cash flow was more than $32 billion. Total dividend payments were $12.7 billion.

That dividend would look even more impressive if the company was heavily spending on its buyback, but share repurchases have declined from $16 billion two years ago to $10.7 billion in the latest year. With the surge in shares, spending less on the buyback also has meant a dramatic drop in the number of shares repurchased, from 294 million two years ago to 99 million now, meaning the outstanding share count did not come down as quickly recently as it had been in past years. Acquisitions also were less than $1 billion in total, compared to the nearly $26 billion spent a year ago thanks to LinkedIn.

Think about the buyback in another light, however. With a market cap of nearly $870 billion and a few billion in share based compensation a year, it costs Microsoft at least $10 billion a year in repurchases to reduce the share count by 1%. Does it make sense to do that with the stock at all-time highs, especially since this size of a buyback does little to earnings or the stock? The company could go to a buyback of about $5 billion a year and shift that money to the dividend instead, which currently would mean about a 35% increase. I think investors would prefer a 2.20% annual yield with a slightly lower buyback than the current status quo.

So while Microsoft announced a dividend raise of nearly 10% on Tuesday, there's a case to be made that it was a disappointment. First, the forward annual yield is half that of what it was three years ago at the raise then. While that's mostly due to a rise in stock price, it's not a welcome sign to income investors in a rising interest rate environment. With tons of free cash flow, less money also is being spent on the buyback than in recent years, so with shares at all-time highs, there's a case to be made for more dividends.

