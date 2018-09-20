U.S. Politics And Commodities Prices

Raw material prices move higher or lower because of supply and demand fundamentals. Technical factors such as herd behavior can also play a significant role in the path of prices. When it comes to the entire commodities asset class, exogenous events can also drive prices at times. The political and economic landscapes in producing and consumer countries around the world can change supply and demand fundamentals and often alter the behavior of producers, consumers, and speculators.

Markets across all asset classes reflect changing economics and politics. In 2018, the political landscape of the United States and the rest of the world has become a significant issue for raw material prices. The recent strength in the U.S. dollar caused selling in many raw material markets. At the same time, trade issues between the U.S. and China as well as other trading partners around the world have distorted commodities prices. 2018 is turning out to be a year where politics and economics have influenced raw material prices dramatically, and that is likely to continue for the rest of the year, and into 2019.

The dollar continues to drive most raw material prices

The inverse historical relationship between the dollar and raw materials prices have weighed on the commodities asset class over recent months. While the dollar is only one factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices, the level of the reserve currency of the world compared to other foreign exchange instruments can play a significant role in price direction. Since the February lows at 88.15, the dollar index has moved appreciably higher.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index moved to its most recent high in mid-August when it touched the 96.865 level, 9.9% above the February bottom in the greenback index. When the dollar was on its highs, many commodities futures market hit their lows. Copper fell to the lowest price since June 2017 on mid-August when it traded to $2.552 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Gold hit a new low for 2018 at $1161.40 at the same time, and silver fell below the $14 per ounce level for the first time since early 2016. The price of platinum fell to $755.70 which was a decade and one-half low. Meanwhile, many other raw material prices put in their recent lows while the dollar was on its high.

Over recent weeks, the dollar index has been trading around the 95 level on the December futures contract. Since late May, the lowest level in the index has been at 93.20, and over recent sessions, it has been approaching the bottom end of its trading range closing on September 19 at 94.165 on the December futures contract.

Next week, the FOMC will convene at the odds favor a 25-basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate. The Fed's statement and Chairman Powell's press conference will dictate the path of least resistance of the dollar index. The Fed has already prepared the markets for another one-quarter of one-percent hike at their December meeting which would put the Fed Funds rate at the 2.25-2.50% level. As euro currency short-term rates remain at negative forty basis points, the differential is likely to rise to the 2.65-2.90% level by the end of this year which could put additional upward pressure on the dollar and downward pressure on raw material prices.

Economic data supports two more interest rate increases by the Fed before the end of this year, but economic are only a part of the equation as the political scene in the United States and around the world could become highly volatility in the weeks ahead.

A fluid political scene in the U.S.

The political landscape in the United States has been divided since the election of President Trump and over the coming weeks that division could get even wider. The special prosecutor continues to build cases against those close to the President's campaign, the Oval Office, and even his family. Last week, the President's campaign manager Paul Manafort pled guilty to multiple charges and part of the plea agreement was cooperation with the special prosecutor. It is possible that the deal will supersede any Presidential pardon, so the move was problematic for the administration.

At the same time, the President's agenda outside of executive orders and the trade initiatives appears to have stalled as the country prepares to go to the polls for the midterm elections.

Midterm elections could cause significant changes

There is a tremendous amount at stake for both political parties in the United States in the midterm elections. The Republicans currently control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, but that could change in the upcoming election. Polls currently indicate that the House will shift to Democratic control while the Senate will remain with the Republican by a small margin. However, it remains possible that both houses of the legislature will come under the control of the opposition party.

The President had a tough time with both houses of Congress with his party in control, a change to the other side of the aisle will throw a roadblock in front of any of the initiatives and could even threaten his Presidency as many Democrats favor impeachment and removal from office for President Trump. Political uncertainty will rise dramatically if the Democrats win one or both houses of Congress in November. Meanwhile, the stock market has given the President a vote of confidence as it has rallied consistently since his election. The prospects for reversing some of the current administration's policies like tax and regulatory reforms could cause selling in the equities sector before the end of 2018. However, if the Republicans retain control of Congress, stock prices will most probably move to the upside. The stakes are high on election day in the U.S. this November.

The central bank and administration at odds

President Trump is not happy with the Federal Reserve. He has told the country that the central bank's hawkish approach to monetary policy is working counter to his economic initiative as higher rates slow economic growth. At the same time, the growing gap between U.S. and European rates has caused the dollar to rally. A higher dollar works contrary to efforts on international trade as it makes U.S. goods less competitive in the global markets.

We are likely to hear objections from the Oval Office when the Fed acts to hike the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on September 26. A statement and press conference that points to another rate hike in December could unleash a twitter storm on Chairman Powell and his colleagues at the Fed. The central bank is an apolitical institution, but the President views their cooperation as an imperative when it comes to economic growth and fighting China and other trading partners to improve the trade imbalance. However, economic data is the primary factor for the independent central bank and GDP growth at over 4%, the lowest unemployment in years, and rising inflationary pressures point to two more rate hikes that will get under President Trump's skin. At this point, anything less than two more rate hikes this year could come as an accommodative shock to the markets.

Trade policy and other issues will remain on center stage

Trade issues between the U.S. and China reached a new peak this week as the President slapped the Chinese with a 10% tariff on another $200 billion in exports to the U.S. President Trump gave China four months to negotiate an agreement after which the tariffs will rise to 25%. At the same time, he told the world that any Chinese retaliation would trigger another $267 billion in additional duties raising the amount to the entire trade imbalance.

In their most recent minutes, the Fed officials expressed concern about trade issues and view any escalation of the dispute as inflationary. Tariffs distort commodities prices causing gluts in some parts of the world and shortages in others as a result of protectionism. The bottom line is that this week's escalation is another reason for the Fed to hike the Fed Funds rate. China is likely to continue to devalue their currency, but a U.S. devaluation of the greenback as a tool in the trade war will be more than challenging if the Fed hikes rates as the gap between U.S. and European rates will widen. Moreover, any flight to quality because of the potential for a trade and currency war would attract buying to the dollar which is the world's safe-haven currency.

Meanwhile, sanctions on Iran will take effect in November, the Middle East is a hornet's nest of political problems, and U.S. relations with both China and Russia have been deteriorating. In Europe, the final form if Brexit could unseat the British Prime minister at the upcoming party convention this month.

The political and economic landscape in the U.S. and around the world continues spell volatility with a capital V in markets across all asset classes. While the U.S. stock market is close to its historical high, and the VIX was below the 13 level on September 18, it is likely that we will see lots of price variance throughout the rest of 2018.

I am a buyer of VIX-related products on price dips over the coming week. I believe that any short-term moments of calm and optimism in markets will give way to increased volatility which could reach levels not seen since February of this year when the volatility index briefly traded above the 50 level.

The VIX was trading at just under the $12 level on Wednesday, September 19. The VIX tends to rally during moves to the downside in the stock market.

Source: Barchart

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) invests in short-term VIX futures contracts. VIXY is a very short-term vehicle that is only appropriate for positions of less than two weeks in duration. VIXY is a trading product. Therefore, it is best suited for those market participants looking to buy on a dip and take profits on a rally which is the converse move in the stock market. The price of the VIXY typically moves lower during rallies and higher during corrections in the stock market.

I will be a buyer of the highly liquid VIXY on dips and will take profits on rallies. I will only trade the instrument from the long side of the coming days and weeks. However, I will not hold any positions for longer than one week at a time.

It is hard to call the direction of most markets across all asset classes these days, but increased volatility going into the fourth quarter and throughout the rest of 2018 seems like a no-brainer to me. When it comes to commodities prices, I continue to favor buying on dips and taking profits on rallies. However, any risk-off periods could send raw material prices lower as fear tends to drive markets participant to cash and high-quality government bonds. On the other hand, a settlement of trade issues with China could launch a significant rally in some of the raw materials hardest hit by the protectionist wave.

The final quarter of 2018 could be the most volatile of the year given the midterm elections, a hawkish Fed, and a tough stance against the Chinese on trade and Iranians after the President walked away from the nuclear nonproliferation agreement. Fasten your seatbelts; markets could be in for a wild ride.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.