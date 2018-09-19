Martin Feldstein On A Financial Crisis To Rival The Great Depression

Such a "spike" may result from the monies "risk averse" international investors have been placing in the "safe haven" US, leaving America because of growing fears of a trade war.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has just passed the 3.00 percent mark and may be heading toward a "spike" that might set the whole economic collapse into motion.

Martin Feldstein the Harvard economist has recently expressed concerns that the economy could experience a $10 trillion collapse in US household assets resulting from a "spike" in interest rates.

Martin Feldstein, Harvard economics professor, former Chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, and president emeritus of the US National Bureau of Economic Research, has put it very bluntly:

“The next US bear market is likely to be caused by a spike in 10-year Treasury yields….”

I have just been writing on the possibility of the nominal yield on the 10-year US Treasury note “spiking” through its current 3.00 percent ceiling and why this might happen. You can read my earlier posts both here and here.

Whereas many analysts have been looking for the “spike” through the 3.00 percent ceiling to possibly come from a jump in inflationary expectations, I have been skeptical of their reasoning because there has not been much change in inflationary expectations of the past six months and I don’t see anything in the current data to suggest that there should be a major change in the amount of inflation people expect.

Inflationary expectations may go up a bit, but there really does not seem to be much reason for a substantial increase in inflationary expectations at the present time.

I have been arguing that the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note has been so low because of a large amount of risk-averse money that has sought out the United States as a “safe haven” over the past six or seven years due to financial distress in the European Union and fiscal problems in emerging market nations like Argentina and Turkey most recently.

This international movement of funds has now caused the interest yields on the “safest” government debt to stay, over the past eight years or so, to go below zero percent and remain there for an extended period of time. The United States, Germany, and Switzerland have been the biggest beneficiaries of this movement of “risk averse” monies.

For example, the yield on the 5-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPs) first dropped below zero in late 2010. The yield on the 10-year TIPs fell below zero for the first time in the second half of 2011. Both of these movements seem to be tied to the financial difficulties that were being experienced in Europe.

Both yields have remained substantially below historically “normal” levels since those rates initially dropped below zero. And, the times when the yields have varied can be traced to troubles other countries have had with their own debt or currencies. And, as mentioned in my second article mentioned above, the yield on the 10-year TIPs has risen substantially since Donald Trump was elected President in November of 2016 as a significant amount of these international risk-averse monies have left the United States after the election was over.

This factor is not mentioned by Mr. Feldstein in his published remarks, but if I am correct in my analysis of the current situation and how we got here, these “safe haven” monies could play a very important role in the scenario that Mr. Feldstein presents.

To return to Mr. Feldstein’s remarks, we left him saying that “The next US bear market is likely to be caused by a spike in 10-year Treasury yields… and would risk setting off a $10 trillion crash in US household assets.”

Mr. Feldstein said he thinks “the effects of a bear market could spread into the retail economy, draining it of $300 billion to $400 billion a year, and risk an economic crash to rival the Long Depression of the 1870s and the Great Depression of the 1930s.”

Feldstein goes on, “A decade of very low interest rates and fiscal stimulus… has pushed Wall Street equities to a breaking point and no longer look anything like historical fundamentals.”

And, this is not the end of it.

“Fiscal deficits are heading for $1 trillion, and the debt ratio is already twice as high as a decade ago, so there is little room for fiscal expansion.”

So, to top it all… ”We have no ability to turn the economy around.”

What then might cause the spike in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note?

My argument has been that the yield will break the 3.00 percent ceiling because the international money leaves the United States in greater amounts and is not offset by other “disequilibrium” in other parts of the world. That is, if the international “safe haven” money leaves, then the yield on the 10-year TIPs will rise... and according to my earlier analysis, could rise by as much as 100 basis points.

One could argue that this movement has already started.

The situation in Turkey and Argentina resulted in monies coming into the US and the yield on the 10-year TIPs fell into the 0.70 percent to 0.80 percent range. The average closing yield on the 10-year TIPs from the time of the Turkey disturbance until September 8 was 0.75 percent.

As this turmoil seemed to pass and concerns started to rise about the new round of Chinese tariffs, the closing yield on the 10-year TIPs jumped to average 0.84 percent in the time from September 9 to September 13.

Then, as the time of Mr. Trump’s introduction of the new tariffs was announced, the yield on the TIPs jumped up to 0.91 percent at the close of business on September 18.

My expectation is that the inflationary expectations built into the nominal bond yield will not change and will stay around 2.1 percent over the next four weeks or so. This is saying that by the time we get toward the last part of October, all of the increases in the nominal yield on the 10-year US Treasury note will come due to a rise in the yield on the 10-year TIPs.

And, the rise in the yield on the 10-year TIPs will be due to the departure of a lot of the risk averse monies that had come to the United States seeking a “safe haven.”

Thus, if the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note rises to 3.20 percent or to 3.30 percent, this will be due to the yield on the 10-year TIPs rising to 1.10 percent or to 1.2 percent. If the nominal rate goes higher, then the TIPs yield will also rise.

In my other papers, I have argued that in today’s world, the yield on the 10-year TIPs should be at least 1.50 percent, up roughly 60 basis points from where it now is. This would put the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note at least at 3.60 percent.

This would be a pretty substantial “spike” in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Would this “spike” be sufficient to set off the bear market that Mr. Feldstein is talking about?

If it isn’t, I could build a case for a greater “spike.”

But, the bigger point in this whole story is what happens to the risk averse international funds that have been placed in the United States for safety reasons. Could the threat of a trade war between the United States and China set off a movement of money away from the United States? The stories certainly seem to fit together.

