Market Volatility Bulletin: Do As Warren Says Or As Warren Does?

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:59PM EST

Spot VIX has managed to go sub-twelve in this morning's action, as US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) go with the general flow of traffic with international equities (EFA, ACWX). The S&P 500 looks ready to try for new all-time highs.

Emerging markets (EEM) are the day's real leader, up about 1.25% over yesterday's close. It would appear that global markets are attempting to push through the trade news that have dogged international stocks for much of the year.

The US Dollar Index (UUP) now prints near the lower region of its three-month range. Why the USD is not quite a bit stronger vis-à-vis the Euro (FXE) is strange to me, in light of the underlying relative strengths in the economies, health of the respective banking systems, and degree of true monetary unity. But that's what makes a market (and potentially for future market volatility).

Thoughts on Volatility

Financial media is buzzing over pot stock company TRLY. The company's price trajectory could easily be characterized as parabolic. StockCats notes with some humor that there will always be some fad or other to chase. Put a little differently, bubbles are part of the human ethos: collectively we seem to want to inflate prices beyond any semblance of sensibility.

The absolute level of the 10-Yr UST yield (IEF, TLT, AGG) was likely not what got markets to "spaz", as Volatility Analytics puts it. More likely it was the trajectory that rates took to reach the magic 3% mark. Rates stalled out in that region, and one could definitely argue that long rates look primed to march higher if overall economic news remains strong…

But we have to be careful about assuming that the economy (or the markets) are all hunky dory. It would seem that stock market luminaries such as the fabled Warren Buffet may be stockpiling cash for better opportunities down the road.

This is not necessarily the kind of cash position one takes if smooth sailing for risk assets is the baseline prognosis.

Term Structure

September VX futures experienced a stinging close for those on the long side of the contract. Such considerations do not much matter for the popular ETPs (VXX, UVXY, SVXY), as they reweight out of the front month on a daily basis.

Many MVB readers know that VX expiration has been a topic of market manipulation over the past several months. The process by which the monthly contract matures has been modified by CBOE; while the manipulation claims have toned down of late, there settlement still entails a great deal of risk.

Hard to believe, but we're already approaching the end of 2018. October is the new front month contract, and its last full trading day is October 16th, just 27 calendar days. Spot VIX is trading well below the new M1, but the volatility risk premium still manages to be almost 6 vol points wide.

The roll yield is fairly attractive for a front month that's almost a month out, and as crazy as it sounds there is room yet for the VX term structure to come in some more, in light of how low realized vol is here.

The term structure for SVXY is at the low end of its range. There appears to be a rather large divergence for the sixty-day region. I am curious as to why this may be, and I would like to ask my readers if they can offer up plausible explanations for the shape of the SVXY term structure at the bottom of the featured graphic.

Assuming the graph displays the correct information (not stale data for instance), there certainly appears to be a pretty good opportunity to buy SVXY vol 60 days out.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.