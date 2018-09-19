Deutsche Boerse: Interesting Growth Profile But Wait For A Better Price

Its valuation already reflects its strong fundamentals, thus investors should wait for a pullback on the share price.

Deutsche Boerse operates across the entire value chain of capital markets, but it still is significantly exposed to trading activity.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) is a growth company within the financial sector in Europe, but its valuation is currently too high and investors should wait for a lower price to enter into a position.

Deutsche Boerse is a German market infrastructure provider, offering its customers a wide range of products and services. It has more than 5,600 employees and operates across 29 countries. Its closest peers include the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and CME Group (CME).

It has a market capitalization of about €22 billion ($26.3 billion) and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. However, investors should be aware that its shares have much more liquidity in its primary exchange, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Boerse has a good business diversification, operating across the entire financial market transactions value chain. Its business is divided into three main business areas, namely pre-trading, trading & clearing and post-trading. In the past year, more than half of its revenue was generated from trading & clearing, while index and data still has a relatively low weight within the group.

Source: Deutsche Boerse.

Despite this relatively good business diversification, the company is still one of the exchange operators with higher exposure to equities cash trading. This is an area that is suffering fierce competition from alternative venues, like Turqoise, leading to lower volumes and operating margins for the established players.

Strategy & Growth

Given that Deutsche Boerse still is significantly exposed to trading activity, the company’s strategy is to grow its business in other areas, namely index products and derivatives. It is also expanding to other asset classes through acquisitions, like its purchase of 360T a couple of years ago, which allowed Deutsche Boerse to offer currency trading.

It also has expanded its business to other areas like market data and services, which are less reliant on client activity and volumes in capital markets. Deutsche Boerse benefits from passive investment growth (ETFs) through its Stoxx franchise, benefiting from the ongoing trend of money moving away from traditional mutual funds towards passive investing. Geographically, the company is heavily exposed to European markets, but its strategy is to expand into new geographies, namely in Asia.

Beyond acquisitions and new markets, Deutsche Boerse is also well positioned to benefit from structural changes currently ongoing in its industry, such as the increasing usage of index products and potential futurization of swaps. Additionally, it is investing in new technologies to explore new revenue opportunities over the long-term.

All this makes Deutsche Boerse well positioned to grow sustainably its business in the long haul, providing a strong background to reach its organic revenue growth target of above 5% per year until 2020 and increase net profit by 10-15%.

This good growth profile could be interesting for larger industry peers, but an acquisition seems unlikely following the recent unsuccessful merger attempt with the London Stock Exchange.

Indeed, Deutsche Boerse’s merger attempt with the London Stock Exchange failed last year, as the European Union blocked the deal on competition issues. A merger would have created Europe’s biggest stock exchange was blocked because it would result in a monopoly in the processing of bond trades.

This means that Deutsche Boerse is most likely to be an acquirer of smaller operators in the future, instead of pursuing a large deal like the one that was refuted by regulators. The European exchange industry is already quite concentrated, but there are still a few smaller operators, including Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) or BME Group (OTCPK:BOLYY), that could be interesting for Deutsche Boerse.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Deutsche Boerse has a good growth history, supported by favorable capital markets over the past few years. Its revenue and profit growth has been very strong over the past four years, showing that its efforts to diversify away from trading revenues has paid off, as shown in the next graph.

Source: Deutsche Boerse.

In 2017, its revenues increased to near €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion), up by 3% from the previous year. This was below the company’s target of annual revenue growth of 5%, mainly due to lower cyclical net revenue in the year (-2% year-on-year).

Despite this, most of the company’s business lines had positive top-line development, with the only exception being its Eurex index derivatives that suffered from record-low levels of volatility in the financial markets. This was the main reason why Deutsche Boerse failed to achieve its revenue growth target in 2017.

Its profitability increased during the year, as the company maintained a strong cost discipline leading to a decrease of 1% in operating costs. Due to this positive development, Deutsche Boerse’s EBITDA was up by 6% to €1.43 billion ($1.66 billion) showing that it has good operating leverage.

Its EBITDA margin was close to 55%, the highest level in the past five years, but still below its most profitable peers that have EBITDA margins near 70%. Deutsche Boerse’s bottom-line also increased by 6%, excluding exceptional items, to €857 million ($994 million). The company’s return on equity (ROE) ratio was 18%, being a good profitability level for a company with capital-light business model.

During the first six months of 2018, Deutsche Boerse’s operating momentum has maintained quite good, with revenues up by 11% year-on-year, costs up by 5% as budgeted by the company and net profit increased by 15%, ahead of its own guidance for the full year.

Source: Deutsche Boerse.

Going forward, Deutsche Boerse should be able to maintain a solid growth path, supported mainly by structural tailwinds while higher interest rates and market volatility may lead to higher revenues and earnings than expected in the medium-term.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, Deutsche Boerse has a comfortable position following its $1 billion ISE disposal in 2016, which reduced considerably its financial leverage. At the end of last June, its gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio was only 1.1x, giving it a conservative financial profile.

Moreover, the company has a good cash flow generation profile, which allows it to pursue small bolt-on acquisitions and provide a sustainable shareholder remuneration policy over the long-term.

Indeed, Deutsche Boerse has performed several small acquisitions over the past three years and a growing dividend as well. Its last dividend, related to 2017 earnings, was €2.45 ($2.84) per share, an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.

At its current share price, Deutsche Boerse offers a dividend yield of only 2.1%, a relatively low yield within the European financial sector. Furthermore, like many European companies, it pays only one dividend per year being therefore a poor income investment.

On the other hand, its dividend payout ratio was 52% in 2017, within its target of 40-60% over the medium-term, and according to analysts’ estimates, its dividend growth prospects are good. Deutsche Boerse’s dividend is expected to increase by around 10% per year during the next three years, to €3.28 ($3.80) per share by 2020.

Additionally, the company’s shareholder remuneration policy was recently enhanced by the start of a share buyback program to complete by the end of 2018, amounting to €200 million ($232 million). This is less than 1% of its current market cap, thus it is not enough to make Deutsche Boerse an attractive income play.

Conclusion

Deutsche Boerse has an interesting growth profile and the company’s strategy of reducing its exposure to trading-related revenue seems sensible over the long-term, making it a good play within the exchange operators sub-sector in Europe.

However, this seems to be well reflected in its valuation, considering that Deutsche Boerse is currently trading above 20x forward earnings. This is not a particularly cheap valuation and therefore I would wait for a pullback before entering into a long position on its shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUXTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.