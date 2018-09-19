Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs - So Many 'BUY' Opportunities

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Over the past week, Kayne Anderson midstream/energy Fund announced monthly distributions for September 2018:

Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) (the “Fund”) announced today a distribution of $0.10 per share for September 2018. This distribution will be payable on September 28, 2018 to common stockholders of record on September 20, 2018, with an ex- dividend date of September 19, 2018.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) (the “Company”) announced today a distribution of $0.15 per share for September 2018. This distribution will be payable on September 28, 2018 to common stockholders of record on September 20, 2018, with an ex- dividend date of September 19, 2018.

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has finished in green territory. The ETF gained only $0.02 over the past week finishing at a price of $10.90 per share. Lately, we observe a sideways trend in the benchmark. On Friday, there were 'bears' that tried to push down AMLP, but luckily the ETF bounced back from its low of $10.76 per share and closed $0.14 higher.

Source: tradingview.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

The U.S. Oil Fund (USO) was quite volatile during the past week, making several spikes. On Monday, the ETF started with a loss of $0.17, closing at a price of $14.21 per share. However, on the following couple of days, USO skyrocketed to a high point of $14.96 per share. On a weekly basis, the index added $0.12, closing at a price of $14.50 per share on Friday.

Source: tradingview.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Week after week, NDP's Z-score continues to shrink as it obviously has got tired of being alone as the only overvalued fund in the group. From a statistical perspective, all of the closed-end funds, excluding NDP and SRF, could be considered as "Buy" candidates.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Only one MLP has a negative Z-score below -3.00. The First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) is the most undervalued CEF from a statistical perspective. Currently, the fund is trading at a wide discount as well:

Source: CEFConnect.com - FEI Price/NAV Daily Chart (1 year)

The chart translated in numbers:

On a regular basis, the fund is trading in a tight correlation with its net asset value but it rapidly fell to a new 52-week low during the last month. The reason for this rapid drop is that the company has cut its fund's distribution regarding September:

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for this time frame is -4.51%. This is quite unpleasant for the long-term investors in the sector. This metric truly shows the condition of the sector and I think that one does not have to be a genius to see that it is not good.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Nothing new here to comment. This picture has been the same since a month now. Only one high premium fund among the other 25 undervalued closed-end funds.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here things are almost the same as the previous week. However, I am going to suggest a "Buy" candidate in the face of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM):

Source: barchart.com - SMM Daily Chart (6 months)

At these levels, the fund is almost at its support line:

Source: CEFConnect.com

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, we have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest

Conclusion

The main reason of these weekly reviews is to track how the sector and its instruments are performing and eventually to find an opportunity where we can make some fresh money. Unfortunately, here in the MLP sector, we observe quite a rapid slip in between the different funds. At some point, this 'free-fall' will stop and there will be many long-term opportunities.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/16/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

