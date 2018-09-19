Oracle: Revenue Is Partly Cloudy

ORCL's quarterly revenue was up only 1% Y/Y. It is difficult to position ORCL as a growth stock.

Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly revenue of $9.19 billion and EPS of $0.71. The company missed on revenue by over $100 million but delivered an EPS beat. The stock is practically flat post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Cloud Revenue Growth Has Likely Peaked

ORCL is up about 2% Y/Y, versus a 17% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). This comes after management went to great pains to convince the market that its rapidly growing cloud services business goosed overall growth, and make ORCL a growth stock. It worked for a while, especially after its $9 billion acquisition of cloud services company NetSuite. That deal closed over a year ago. Now that results are on an apples-to-apples basis, Oracle's annual revenue growth rate does not look so robust.

Management recently changed how it reported cloud services and on-premise revenue. It is now difficult to bifurcate revenue and revenue growth for pure cloud services and on-premise services. Comparing Oracle's dominance vis-a-vis Amazon (AMZN) or IBM (IBM) will now become more difficult.

Total revenue for Oracle's most recent quarter was up 1% Y/Y. Cloud Services, License Support revenue was up 3%, while every other operating segment experienced a decline. Cloud Services, License Support represented over 70% of total revenue. The bulk of this revenue is recurring, which gives Oracle a strong base to grow from. Potential new business could amplify revenue growth above and beyond its installed base.

Pursuant to cloud and license revenue by ecosystem, applications' total revenues were up about 6%, and platform and infrastructure revenues were up 1%. The bottom line is that over 70% of Oracle's business barely grew revenue - this is supposed to be the growth engine. The rest declined by low-single digits and the decline will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Operating Expenses On Par With Revenue Growth

Dismal revenue growth puts pressure on management to contain operating expenses in order to grow the bottom line. Through cost containment efforts, Oracle's operating expenses grew less than revenue last quarter, which led to high single-digit growth in operating income. That was not the case this quarter. Total operating costs grew in lockstep with revenue.

Costs for Cloud Services, License Support was up 7% Y/Y, outstripping the segment's revenue growth. Sales and marketing and R&D were a combined $3.6 billion, or about 56% of total revenue. They grew at 1% Y/Y. I expected management to cut these costs or at least keep them stagnant in order to spur operating income.

Going forward, cutting these costs could be Oracle's biggest opportunity. That said, operating income was up 1% - paltry compared to the 8% growth it achieved last quarter. This quarter demonstrated that Oracle may have reached an inflection point; it may not be able to cut its way to profitability. Maybe operating expenses will grow in the 1% to 2% range regardless of what revenue does.

Strong Liquidity

Oracle's biggest competitive advantage is its fortress balance sheet and prodigious cash flow. At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and marketable securities of nearly $60 billion. This was down from about $67 billion last quarter. Cash flow from operations was $6.7 billion, practically flat compared to the year earlier period. However, the company also repurchased about $10 billion in stock and repaid some of its long-term debt. That explains why cash and equivalents declined.

Oracle's cash hoard can be used for acquisitions to goose growth, assuming it can find attractively-priced deals in this market. The other lever is share buybacks. Over the past 12 months, Oracle reduced absolute shares outstanding by over 8.5%. The Board of Directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by an additional $12 billion. The share repurchases can buttress the share price and potentially spur EPS growth.

Conclusion

Revenue growth of 1% is not much to get excited about. I also do not think it justifies ORCL's run rate P/E ratio of over 17x. Its dividend yield of less than 2% is paltry. ORCL remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.