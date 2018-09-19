Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs - Looking For A Short Trade

Introduction

In this article, I will make a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile that offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News

This week several funds declared monthly distributions:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for September as $0.1200.

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for September as $0.0970.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) announced that it maintains its monthly distribution for September as $0.1030.

The Benchmark

Last week the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) continued its upward movement. The ETF started the week at $23.09 and finished the week at $23.14. This week the ETF has good performance compared to other fixed-income ETFs.

Source: barchart.com BKLN daily chart (6 months)

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid leveraged loans. This week the ETF opened at $18.21, distributed $0.0684 and closed the week at $18.18.

Source: barchart.com SNLN daily chart (6 months)

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation. The 3-month rate for September 14 was 2.33713%.

Source: global-rates.com

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, we can see at the top of the table ACP and BSL with Z-Score 1.50 and 1.00, which means that based on statistics, the first one is close to the area where we can consider short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week the premium of the top two funds - Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) - stayed around the same level as previous week and as I already mentioned in my previous article, I will not consider them as short trade candidates for the moment because they invest in CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations) and do not report NAV daily.

The 3rd and 4th place in the group is taken from Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) with 4.16% and XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) 4.12%, but the two funds still do not have a statistically significant Z-Score number. Also, these two funds are not leveraged so I do not expect them to be very volatile and perform well in short trades.

Here I want to bring the reader's attention to Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund - in the current market conditions for this sector, it is difficult to find short trade candidates (based on statistics), but this CEF could be one. This fund trades at a discount of -3.57% and we need premium, but the discount is shrinking fast - last week the discount was -5.04%. Its Z-Score is 1.5, so I think if we have patience in the near future, it will be possible to use this fund for short trades which will work as a hedging reaction to our long trades. Here you can see the price to NAV chart.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The charts translated in numbers:



Source: CEFConnect.com

The other metrics for this fund are as follows: baseline expense is 2.25%, which is on the high side for the group; 5-year annualized return on NAV is 5.97, which is a decent performance for the Senior Loans CEFs group; the effective leverage is 30.07%, which is below the average for the group; the distribution rate is 10.05%, which is some kind of outlier for the group, but the dividend seem to be safe because the coverage ratio is 112.33% and the UNII is $0.1645. Below is the graphic of the credit quality of the fund.

Source: Aberdeen-asset.com

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we have the usual picture for the sector - plenty of candidates to choose from.

On the top of the table is Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) which statistically looks attractive with a discount of -13.58% and a Z-Score of -2.00. The previous week there was news that part of the distribution was formed by a return of capital rather than net income and during this week the performance of VTA was not very strong, so I think we will see better opportunities.

Source: barchart.com VTA daily chart (6 months)

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 7.09%; if we exclude the collateralized loan obligations funds OXLC and ECC, it is 6.11%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have two closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero, XFLT and HFRO. The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 33.06%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt. Also, most of these CEFs use leverage and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean reversion trades, my advice is to start small and be patient. Also, it is good to have short sale candidates (working as hedging reaction) in case the problems in the sector become severe.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 09/15/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

