Nutanix: Still Undervalued; Buy Off Weakness

Nutanix (NTNX) remains the clear leader in the hyperconverged infrastructure market (HCI), despite rumors of Google (GOOGL) joining the competitive field. Earlier this week, news broke out the Google would look to join the HCI market, competing directly against NTNX. However, despite much speculation and NTNX share taking a 10%+ hit, Google denied these reports. NTNX share recovered a bit on Tuesday, but there still remains a lot of upside to the company who reported a very strong Q4 earnings report and F19 guide.

Despite closing this past Friday at $52.50, NTNX traded down to $46.43 on Monday, falling nearly 12% on reports that Google was looking to join the HCI market. On Tuesday, Google adamantly denied these reports, yet NTNX closed Tuesday at $49.65, still down over 5% from Friday's close. On top of another very strong earnings reports, NTNX continues to the scale the ranks as not only the leading HCI player, but a leader among all software companies. Their valuation still reflects some soon-to-be-legacy hardware sales, whereas I believe their price should be determined solely on future software-only revenue.

Let Me Google That

On Monday, rumors of Google joining the HCI market swirled around, causing quite the stir for NTNX's stock. NTNX ended up trading down 11.5% for the day, putting their share down ~30% for the year at the time. However, on Tuesday, Google denied the reports of them building customized appliances, which would have in theory competed with NTNX. The rumors on Monday indicated that Google would build out custom computers that combine server, storage, and networking, thus, directly competing with NTNX's HCI platform.

On Tuesday, Google denied these reports, noting "We can confirm that we are not building customized appliances for external sale…we value our partnerships highly and can also confirm that we are not competing with our partners in this area". After Google released this statement, NTNX shares rebounded and traded up over 8% for the day, recovering to $49.65 at market close.

However, NTNX shares are still down 5% from Friday's $52.50 closing price, thus, representing a "free" ~6% upside (this assumes NTNX had traded flat since Friday due to no negative news). Combined with another very strong earnings report, NTNX is poised to continue their dominance in the HCI market.

Q4 Earnings Release and F19 Guidance

NTNX grew their software and support Billings by 66% in Q4, which was a slight deceleration from 67% growth in Q3. However, investors should expect this slight deceleration to occur due to the law of large numbers. NTNX now has software and support billings of $1+ billion.

Total software and support revenue increased 49% in Q4, bringing the total software and support revenue growth to 47% for F18. Software revenue reached ~$900 million for F18 with grow still near 50%. NTNX remains one of the fastest growing software companies in the tech world, however, their current revenue multiple does not show this. Management's commitment to their software-only approach will cause increased investments in order to continue to grow their market share.

Rather than focusing on profitability, management talks about their placement in the Rule of 40, that is revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin. Companies who grow their revenues at this high of a rate will inevitably decelerate their growth rate as they strive to become profitable. The Rule of 40 suggests that as a company matures and begins to focus on profitability, the summation of revenue growth and free cash flow margin above 40 signifies a strong company. NTNX reported a Rule of 40 value of 51 for the year, placing them at the high end of the software company spectrum.

As NTNX transitions to a software-only company and gets rid of their legacy hardware revenue, gross margins should actually increase as this transition occurs. Currently, gross margin is 78%, which is still a very powerful margin. Over time, this margin should continue to expand, and I believe this will reach 80%+ during F19.

Though NTNX will continue to deconstruct their lower margin, slower growth hardware business, there is one caveat to this which was slightly seen this past quarter. The quicker NTNX gets rid of their hardware revenue, their revenue growth will appear slower (because there is less additional revenue coming from their legacy pass-through hardware sales). The faster transition would cause revenue growth to be slower than expected, but gross margins should come in higher than expected, because the lower margin hardware revenue is no longer there.

Billings remains a great proxy for NTNX's transition to software-only revenue. The more software billings the company generates, the more future revenue will come from software sales. The below chart is a great depiction of the company's transformation over the years and as you can see, F19 shows a very low percentage of billings coming from hardware sales. In essence, by the end of F19, the company will have minimal hardware sales left to get rid of. Because of this transition and management's strong commitment, I firmly believe NTNX should be valued as a software-only company.

More recently, NTNX announced their largest ever deal, a $20+ million deal with the Department of Defense. This is a significant step for NTNX as they continue to drive their leadership position in the enterprise market. For Q4, this deal was one of five worth more than $1 million in the U.S. Federal vertical, and one of 46 worth more than $1 million overall. These larger deals indicate increasing momentum among larger customers as they gain more confidence in NTNX's software-only approach.

Valuation

Management has strongly committed to their transition to software-only revenue and with the impressive combination of top line growth and gross margins, NTNX deserves to be traded as a software-only company with a premium multiple. However, NTNX continues to trade at a slight discount to their software-only peers, even after backing out current hardware revenue.

Software and support revenue was ~$900 million in F18, growing at 47%. This demonstrates one of the fastest revenue growth rates in the market for a company at this scale. For Q1, management expects another strong quarter of revenue growth with total revenue between $295-310 million, which implies software and support revenue growth of 40-45% y/y. In addition, management expects 94-95% of total billings to come from software, a slight increase compared to Q3's guidance.

In order to properly value NTNX, I looked at a variety of fast-growth software companies who trade at premium revenue multiples compared to the greater market. The list of peers include: New Relic (NEWR), ServiceNow (NOW), Okta (OKTA), Proofpoint (PFPT), Red Hat (RHT), Splunk (SPLK), Atlassian (TEAM), and Workday (WDAY). All of the peers are considered leaders in their respective industries, hosting both strong revenue growth rates and consistently high gross margins.

To be conservative regarding NTNX, I used F18's software and support revenue of ~$900 million and assumed a rather significant deceleration (given management's Q1 guidance for 40-45% growth) of 35%. This results in a conservative software revenue of $1.215 billion for F19.

With a current market cap of $8.47 billion and net cash of ~$500 million, this gives NTNX an enterprise value of $7.97 billion. Using my conservative $1.215 billion software only revenue in F19, NTNX currently trades at a 6.5x conservative forward revenue multiple. This compares to the peer group average of 12.1x. However, the majority of the peer group trades within the 7-11x range, so for another conservative point, I will discount the peer group average.

Assuming NTNX trades at a discounted peer group average multiple of 11.0x, this would imply an enterprise value of ~$13.4 billion. Backing out net cash of ~$500 million, this would also imply a market cap of ~$13.9 billion. With 171.2 million shares outstanding, this would imply a target price of $81 representing a 63% upside from Tuesday's closing price of $49.65. I will admit, this is an aggressive approach given NTNX's revenue multiple is several turns below the discounted peer group average.

Another way to look at valuation is to assume NTNX's software revenues grow by 40%, which would still imply a 7 percentage point deceleration and would be at the low end of management's guidance for Q1 (which has historically been a seasonally slower quarter). At a 40% software revenue growth, this gives us F19 software revenue of $1.26 billion, representing a 7.2x forward revenue multiple.

Assuming this multiple slightly expands to 8.0x over the next 12 months, this would give us a target price of $62, representing a 25% upside from Tuesday's closing price of $49.65.

Risks to NTNX include a slower than expected transition to software-only sales, though would have a slight benefit to revenue growth, and would negatively impact gross margins. The emergence of more competitors would also hamper NTNX's growth.

