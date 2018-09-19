JD.com: Incredible, Overlooked, Underappreciated

Amid the volatile late summer trading, one of the themes that has gradually taken over my portfolio is an increased weighting in China - particularly, in China's technology sector. The Hang Seng Index reached a technical bear market within the last few weeks, and the so-called BAT stocks (Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) have been among the biggest losers. Amid the trade-driven pessimism over China, investors have seemingly forgotten that the world's second-largest (but arguably, most important) economy is trading at a stark valuation discount to the U.S.

China's technology sector is ripe for the picking. And within that sector, my top pick is a household e-commerce name in China: JD.com (JD). This name found its way into my portfolio last month, and I've been steadily building my position since.

Of course, the news of CEO Richard Liu's arrest (and subsequent release) has plastered headlines in both China and the United States, so it's no small wonder why JD's stock has been so shell-shocked over the past few weeks. Add that to the fact that investors are balking over the company's sudden margin declines in Q2, and you have a perfect storm for a bearish drain.

In my view, however, the carnage in JD stock is quickly finding a bottom. A recap on how the stock's journey through the year has progressed: after rising sharply in January, shares of JD.com are now down 38% year-to-date. Compared against the trio of BAT stocks, JD's losses far surpass its peers:

JD data by YCharts JD data by YCharts

Now, with JD.com down almost 50% from its January highs above $50, I believe the stock to be well-positioned for a snapback - particularly as Chinese investors cheer China's retaliation against U.S. tariffs as more muted than originally expected, and as bulls still look forward to a trade resolution by year-end. And a quick note on the Richard Liu scandal - JD.com is far from being the only company to have suffered through a CEO-centric scandal this year. This list of companies is broad: from Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Papa John's, CBS (CBS), and Intel (INTC). Despite a brief dip in these companies' shares, they generally have been able to snap back - but JD hasn't, at least not yet.

In my view, a recovery in JD.com is long overdue, especially with how low the stock's valuation has dipped. This is a strong growth stock with a nearly infinite (well, perhaps not infinite, but extremely large) Chinese market and incredibly promising roots in logistics and fulfillment. There are strong gains to be had while the stock is still down for the count.

Margin pressures should be considered against immense growth and logistics backdrop

Aside from Liu-related headlines, JD.com has also been under assault since its Q2 earnings release in August showed a drop in margins. See the chart below:

Figure 1. JD.com key metrics, 2Q18 Source: JD.com investor relations

In particular, JD.com investors balked at the fact that the company's gross margin slipped 10bps to 13.6% in the first half of 2018. JD.com is already one of the sole e-commerce players with a larger concentration in inventory sales, and thus the company with the lowest gross margins - whereas companies like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA) focus primarily on third-party vendors and collect fees. JD.com, on the other hand, derives the bulk of its revenues from buying and reselling products, typically electronics and appliances (it's the dominant retailer in that space in China for several years running).

JD.com's operating expenses have also ticked higher. The first half of 2018 saw operating expenses rise another 70bps as a percentage of revenues. with both fulfillment and technology costs rising. This might not sound like a huge deal, but with JD.com's annualized revenues at approximately $55 billion, 1% still indicates a very large number.

We shouldn't fault JD.com, however, for opting for growth instead of profits. Investors gave Amazon.com a wide berth to chase growth while allowing its profits to hover close to zero for more than a decade - even now, Amazon.com still trades at a triple-digit P/E ratio, with its net margin among the slimmest of profitable S&P 500 large-cap components.

Net revenues in the first half of 2018 grew at a blistering 32% y/y pace. JD.com is already the top retailer in China across a number of categories, yet still its active customer accounts and transaction counts have been rising rapidly:

Figure 2. JD.com user and transaction metrics Source: JD.com investor relations

JD.com has yet to reach its saturation point. Just as technology investors are able to look past persistent losses in the likes of Amazon as well as Silicon Valley startups, we should also give JD.com more leeway to grow before it focuses on the bottom line.

Cost increases are being invested into logistics, a primary distinguisher for JD.com

These cost increases as well as capex investments are being directed toward a clear purpose. Over the past year, JD.com has dedicated itself to building out the most sophisticated, all-encompassing logistics network in China. Like the United States, China is a physically vast region - and JD.com noted that about 350 million Chinese live in rural areas (this is about the size of the entire U.S. population). In order to reach shoppers in more remote regions and capitalize on China's growing middle class, JD.com took the strategic action to build a best-in-breed logistics network.

As of 2Q18, JD.com operates fulfillment centers in 7 cities, with 521 warehouses strategically placed around China. This has allowed JD.com to achieve geographic coverage of almost all counties and districts in China. This logistics network is the living source of JD.com's business moat - despite chatter of rising competition for e-commerce players in China, a startup can't simply step in and start efficiently servicing all parts of China. If they want to do this, they'll have to partner with JD.com - which has the premier fulfillment network in China.

Figure 3. JD.com logistics network Source: JD.com investor relations

JD.com's accomplishments in the logistics and delivery space can't be understated. The company recently rolled out a "pay-on-delivery" method, which allows customers to pay for their items when the courier drops off the shipment. Couriers are equipped with mobile PoS systems that allow customers to swipe their cards on the spot. Thus far, about 10% of JD's customers opt for this payment option. JD.com also rolled out a partnership with Walmart (WMT) in 2016, giving Walmart the infrastructure to open flagship Walmart and Sam's Club locations in China and offer one-hour delivery to select cities in China.

Think of JD, then, not just as an Amazon or an Alibaba/T-Mall - JD.com is also a Fedex (FDX). JD.com's services revenues are growing quickly, and while it will always be a retail-centered company with a large portion of its business in electronics sales, its growing mix of services (fulfillment, third-party storefronts, and advertising) will help to bump up the gross margin that investors have recently decried. At least in the short-term, a sacrifice in margins is required to pave the way for future profits. JD has often told investors that it's pivoting toward becoming "Retail-as-a-Service" - investors should focus more on the "services" element than the low-margin retail component, as services is the direction in which JD is ultimately headed.

Favorable valuation relative to e-commerce peers

JD's stock pullback has also left it quite obviously undervalued relative to e-commerce peers.

Let's focus on JD.com's revenue multiple. At present, JD.com trades at an EV/S multiple of just 0.5x, which is several turns lower than its closest peer, Alibaba (BABA).

JD EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There is one logical fallacy in this argument: whereas JD.com's primary source of revenues are retail sales with extremely low margins, Alibaba runs a services-heavy business that generates strong gross profits, due to the fact that most of its revenues are fee-based. JD.com's gross margin, shown in the chart below, is just 13.5% - considerably weaker than Alibaba's 46.0% gross margin:

JD Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Yet in my view, the revenue multiple discount already prices in this gross margin differential. If we apply JD.com's gross margin percentage against its revenue multiple, the stock trades at a reasonable 3.61x gross profits - whereas Alibaba trades at 15.4x gross profits. Though both companies are tagged with the e-commerce label, their business models are different, so this isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison - but still, the difference in valuation is stark.

On a P/E basis, Alibaba wins against JD.com - but that's because its profit base is much more mature than JD.com's. As discussed in the prior section, JD.com is still trying to find its footing and investing in the logistics space (it only launched JD Logistics in 2017), so its net margins and corresponding profits are still slim. JD.com will continue to build out its services revenues, and though its services mix will likely never come close to Alibaba's, the resulting boost in its gross margins will bring the earnings spread closer to equilibrium over the long term.

Key takeaways

JD.com has devolved into a massively overlooked stock over the course of 2018. Forget the noise on Richard Liu and its current shortage of profits - plenty of other companies have also suffered CEO-related troubles or margin pressures, yet none have sustained a ~50% drop from peak as long as JD.com has. At JD.com's current price point, the risk-reward profile is heavily tilted in favor of the bull, and though JD is certainly an imperfect company, its stock price is low enough for value-conscious investors to bite.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.