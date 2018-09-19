ARK Innovation: This Niche Innovation Fund ETF Has Lost Its Steam

The fund's momentum may lose steam since many of its holdings are at high valuation levels compared to the past.

I rarely discuss ETFs, but this time, I found one that seemed too interesting to ignore.

The Ark Innovation ETF's (ARKK) strategy is to hold companies with products/services that may "hit it out of the park," so to speak, or simply fizzle out.

I have come across enough novel strategies for ETFs that seem promising-only to flounder. However, the returns on ARKK were impressive in the last 3 years. ARKK outperformed the S&P 500 by over 85% in the previous three years, with much of the rally starting around the beginning of 2017.

With my interest piqued, I decided to dive into ARKK's holdings.

ARKK ETF Holdings

The ETF holds 45 stocks, with its largest holding featuring Tesla (TSLA) at 9.68% of the portfolio. The top 10 holdings, altogether, represent just over 50% of the entire fund. So, to get a better idea of this ETF's potential, I will be going through each of the ten holdings to give you a better perspective of what drives the returns and risk of ARKK.

Tesla

The electric car manufacturer's share price has been faltering this year due to issues with Model 3 deliveries, but the stock's performance has been far from disastrous.

I have been watching this stock for four years, and in the beginning, I always thought it would tank. After a few bad bets, I quickly learned that it is unwise to bet against Tesla, because its share price fluctuates irrationally given the circumstances surrounding the company.

As you can see in the graph above, TSLA is extremely volatile. Its 30-day rolling volatility is 61.45%. In comparison, the SPDR tech sector ETF (XLK) has a 30-day rolling volatility of 9.34%, while the S&P500 ETF's (SPY) 30-day rolling volatility is only 6.44%. Therefore, timing makes a huge difference when trading TSLA. The share price has risen above $360 twice this year, and with pessimism at its peak, its current share price appears to be near a trough. According to Seeking Alpha's analyst ratings summary, Tesla has a price target of $303.47, and is rated a "buy." At this moment, I believe Tesla has bottomed out and will see a resurgence in share price as Musk retreats (at least for now) from the limelight and refocuses media attention on the Model 3. I will be watching for changes to analyst ratings in the future as further updates on Model 3 production/deliveries change investor outlook.

Intellia Therapeutics

One of the concepts ARK Innovation Fund's management is betting on is gene therapy. Intellia (NTLA) is a biotech firm looking to revolutionize the medical industry with gene editing drugs. According to a fellow contributor's article on NTLA, the biotech firm is further away from bringing a product to market compared to competitors, but its large cash reserves and product potential put it in a good position for future gains.

Intellia's share price has performed twice as well as the S&P 500 in the last year, but is noticeable more volatile-which is to be expected as a biotech company. According to Seeking Alpha, its price target is $43.30, which gives the stock 45% upside. Also, its stock score is a "strong buy" at 1.17. Intellia's combination of a relatively low price (based on analyst ratings) and potential to strike it big in the gene therapy industry makes it a perfect fit for ARKK.

Invitae

Invitae (NVTA) is another company in the genetics industry. However, they are not a biotech like Intellia. Rather, they are like a WebMD solely for gene information. They aggregate data/information on genetics tests, diagnostics, etc., and offer their services to clinics.

Based on these analyst ratings, NVTA is overvalued with a price target of $15.25. Its revenue has risen 168% in the last year but was only $27.67 million as of Q1 2018. It is rated as a "strong buy," but considering its substantial rally since August, the stock seems to be overbought. Unlike biotech firm, the good news is that Invitae's performance is not wholly based on the developments of moonshot drugs. Instead, they are slowly building up their reputation as a repository for everything genetics-related. Thus, Invitae is likely to trade sideways until the next earnings report shows how much progress they have made in securing relationships with hospitals. I see NVTA as a neutral holding within ARKK.

Stratasys

Stratasys (SSYS) is a player in the 3D printing industry.

Frankly, I do not think SYSS deserves a spot in this fund. The graph above illustrates that Stratasys has underperformed the S&P 500 by 70% in the last year.

If you look at its revenue over one and three years, it has done worse than all of its peers in either timespan. The only category it has done well in is earnings in the last year, but that figure is inflated since the company has done so poorly in prior periods. Although it is rated a "buy" on its analyst ratings page, SSYS's score is the second-worst out of all 45 stocks in ARKK at 2.03. I hope to see SSYS's stake trimmed significantly due to its underperformance and the general slowdown in the 3D printing market.

Twitter

Twitter (TWTR) is a social media platform that almost everyone is familiar with.

From a yearlong scope, Twitter seems to have decently outperformed the S&P 500 and SPDR Technology ETF. However, the story changes when you reframe with a 3-year timespan.

From this perspective, you get a much better understanding of how weak Twitter's performance has been in the longer term. Twitter got slammed in its Q2 2018 earnings report, with the share price plunging 13.6% after investors learned that the platform lost 1 million MAUs instead of gaining an expected 1 million MAUs. Part of the drop in MAUs can be explained by GDPR and looming US regulations that has cast social media under a negative light, but it is unknown how long this loss of momentum will last, and unlike other social media giants, Twitter has not branched out into other services, leaving it extremely susceptible to regulation. Based on analyst ratings, TWTR is rated a "buy" and has a price target of $33.36, supposedly giving it 15.8% upside. The stock may be slightly oversold at the moment, but the company's fundamentals are not looking strong at the moment, which makes it a neutral addition to ARKK in the near term.

Baidu

Baidu (BIDU) is as ubiquitous in China as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is in the rest of the world.

The Chinese search giant has long dominated the search engine market in China, with a reported 76.05% share of the market in April 2017. But its stock performance has been weak in the last twelve months, despite comfortably bating revenue and EPS estimates in the last two quarters.

The problem is that Google is finally caving into the Chinese government's censorship demands, with news breaking out in the beginning of August, which clearly correlates with Baidu's selloff in the 1-year returns chart. However, as the media has reported on, Google's decision to submit to the Chinese government has led to massive criticism, with many employees quitting over the decision. If Google decides to stay out of China after all the criticism it has received, then Baidu will experience a massive increase in value. Google's re-entry into China has mostly been priced into Baidu's stock, and its price target of $298.10 leaves it with 37% upside. Thus, BIDU is a worthy holding in ARKK with more upside than downside.

Editas

Editas (EDIT) is also in the gene therapy industry like its competitor Intellia.

It outperformed the S&P 500 in the last year but has been downtrending since March of this year. There is not much to say about this stock because it has had much success with drug development/trials but has enough cash to last a few years, which has led to sideways trading. Based on analyst ratings, EDIT is considered a "buy" with a price target of $41.57, giving it 30% upside. I do not see anything compelling about Editas, but given their comfortable cash situation, it seems to be a neutral holding within ARKK.

Tencent

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a Chinese gaming giant. In the last year, its stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 22%.

The main cause is China's gaming crackdown, which in an effort to prevent younger generations from playing video games too often, has choked off revenue growth in Tencent's Online Games segment. It will be unclear just how much China's regulations will affect Tencent's revenues, but here is a current valuation grid:

The company's PE ratio hit 60+ multiple times in the past year, and is now 31.68 on a TTM basis. The PEG ratio is misleading at 0.57, because the impact of regulation upon revenue has not been factored into EPS growth. The company's Social Networks and Social and Others posted strong double-digit growth in its latest quarter, and although smaller than the Online Games segment, will help soften the blow to overall revenue. With those factors combined, I see Tencent hovering near a PEG ratio of 1 after a few more earnings reports, unless it finds a way to appease the Chinese government and bolster revenue growth from its video games. With a price target of $57.38, Tencent has 42% upside and is rated a "strong buy" on its analyst ratings page. Analysts will likely lower price targets in the future, but it is too early to decide if Tencent's run is over, which makes it a neutral holding in ARKK.

Nanostring Technologies

Nanostring is another genetics industry company and focuses on diagnostics/analysis tools for DNA.

NSTG is your typical biotech that is slowly burning cash in anticipation of one of its diagnostic products striking it big in the oncology industry. Unfortunately, the company has not had any positive developments since 2016 and remains quiet.

In the last 3 years, the company has diluted shareholders in order to raise cash to survive. Given that the company tends to spend around $10 million in cash per quarter, NSTG will likely sell more shares in two quarter since they currently possess $24.3 million in cash and equivalents at the moment. The company has 150 million authorized shares, which leaves it with about 125 million more shares to issue. The price target is $17.25, which means NSTG is fairly valued by analyst expectations, but the significant dilution potential and lack of recent development success concerns me, thus I do not view it as a strong component of ARKK.

Square

Square is a fintech credit card processor, which focuses smaller merchants.

SQ data by YCharts

It has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and SPDR Technology ETF in the last year. According it its latest earnings report, gross payment volume and transaction-based revenue were both up 30% Y/Y. The only criticism I have of SQ is that investors have possible driven up its price too far, leaving little room for further share price appreciation. According to its analyst ratings page, Square's target price is $71.81, which means it has 18% downside. The stock also hit its 52-week high last week.

Square's forward EV to EBIT has also rallied similar to its stock price, which means the company has little margin for error in future earnings reports. Thus, I think Square is a good investment for the long term, but it is certainly expensive at the moment.

Final Thoughts on the ARK Innovation Fund

ARKK promises to invest in companies with groundbreaking technologies, but aside from a few biotech firms, most of the companies within the fund are mature and expensive, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), etc. The average* PE ratio for companies with positive EPS is approximately 51. Twenty-six of the 45 companies have negative EPS figures. The average* upside based on price targets for all stocks is 17.8%. Also, the standard deviation* of the percentage differences from price targets is 66.5%, which illustrates the fact that ARKK is focused on innovative, all-or-nothing companies. Lastly, the expense ratio of the fund is 0.75%, which is fair for an active fund.

Based on my analysis, I do not envision ARKK performing as well as it has in the last three years since many of its holdings have become relatively expensive. Therefore, I recommend avoiding ARKK.

*Adjusted for weights of holdings

