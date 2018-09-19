Tesla's Short Interest Surges, Again

TSLA has remained volatile in recent months, even as the company has ramped Model 3 production to a 5,000 weekly rate and possibly beyond.

Bears are at it again!

It's time to bring back the crowded train:

Ihor Dusaniwsky, Managing Director of Predictive Analytics at S3 Partners LLC, estimates that the short interest in Tesla (TSLA) has reached 35.33 million shares as of yesterday:

If Ihor's estimate is correct, this would represent an eye-opening jump of 2.5 million shares from the most recent official data per Nasdaq:

In other words, an estimated $750 million of new short interest was added since August 31. Ihor notes in his tweet that he is "seeing/hearing of more short activity this morning." This is interesting.

Further, recent data show that bears have comprised majority of daily volume in recent weeks, with occasional bursts:

Source: shortvolume.com

The all-time high in Tesla's short interest was 39.1 million shares in late April, when Tesla was producing only 2,000 weekly units of its Model 3, and the production's sustainability was in question.

Since April, Tesla has further ramped the Model 3 production rate to more than 6,000 units in mid-August, per Bloomberg's Tesla Model 3 Tracker, exactly as Tesla guided that it would in its Q2'18 Update Letter:

Having achieved our 5,000 per week milestone, we will now continue to increase that further, with our aim being to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker estimates that this milestone was achieved:

It's important to note that this is only an estimate, but the key takeaway from the above graph is that it's normal for Tesla to ramp Model 3 production in waves: Burst, downtime, sustainable, repeat.

This iterative process allows Tesla to identify production bottlenecks during the "burst" runs, and then address each one during the production downtime, and ramp production further. I expect this iterative process to continue.

In my opinion, Tesla will next try the 7,000 burst rate in October, followed by that becoming the sustainable rate by the end of the year, for a total of 75,000 Model 3s produced and delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018.

I will soon provide Value Portfolio members with the Q4 update of my quarterly projections for 10 product lines through 2025, along with corresponding gross profitability and operating expense estimates.

Profitability

One possible reason why bears have increased their short positions is that they do not expect Tesla to achieve profitability in Q3. The bear thesis includes the key assumption that Tesla's production and operating expenses will increase along with its revenue, as Model 3 production ramps. I beg to differ.

In fact, sell-side analyst expectations also reflect this skepticism:

Analysts do not expect Tesla to become profitable until the following quarter, the fourth quarter of 2018, or one quarter after Elon's prediction.

In contrast, the following graph illustrates my estimates, which I will present in detail to my subscribers next week:

Source: Author's quarterly projections by product line

Profitability is a key factor for Tesla, as bears question the company's liquidity and solvency, while bulls remain focused on the longer term potential.

It is also important, because the most popular short seller of them all, Mr. Jim Chanos, indicated that he would cover his short position if (start at 16:35):

Betty Liu: What would it take for you to throw in the towel? Jim Chanos: I think I'd have to see the company actually begin to make money, selling products.

As I said before, Tesla bulls may just be lucky enough to see Mr. Chanos "throw in the towel" in the near future, or if this was his aspirational goal.

Other Possible Reasons

Not all bears disbelieve that Tesla will soon turn sustainably profitable, and many have shorted to stock based primarily on:

Elon's unforced errors, from calling analyst questions "boring, boneheaded" to the "pedo guy" tweet, for both of which Elon had to apologize, and/or More recently on the Justice Department request for documents, in connection with his announcement that he was taking Tesla private.

The reasons for taking a long or short position in Tesla are many, and as for me, I ignore the noise and remain focused on the company's fundamentals.

Bottom Line

Given that the stock has recently dropped more than $100 per share from its all-time high of $390, and that Tesla has taken much of the risk in Model 3 production ramp off the table throughout the last year, while the stock price has remained flat, as well as my expectation that company-wide profitability is right around the corner, I'm staying long into the earnings release.

