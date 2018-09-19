Cobalt 27: Don't Forget The Nickel Exposure

This article was first published on Trend Investing on September 13; therefore, all data is as of that date.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [FR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF) - Price = CAD 6.05

Until now, all the focus for Cobalt 27 has naturally been on their rapidly expanding portfolio of cobalt metal and cobalt royalties, streams and interests. On this occasion, I take a look at Cobalt 27's often forgotten nickel exposure. Cobalt 27 also has exposure to royalties from silver, lead, zinc, copper, and scandium.

Cobalt 27 price history graph

Source: Bloomberg

Note: Cobalt 27's IPO was on June 19, 2017 at C$9.00.

Cobalt 27's strategy - A quick overview

Cobalt 27 offers the following for investors looking at cobalt and nickel exposure (with some silver, lead, zinc, copper, and scandium):

Strong cobalt metal direct exposure via 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt metal. Some nickel exposure via royalties and streams.

Cobalt 27’s physical cobalt metal is worth approx. C$300 million, representing over 60% of Cobalt 27’s current market cap and 70% of its current enterprise value.

12 cobalt streams and royalties

Direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

Cobalt 27 has a 13% interest in nickel and cobalt producer Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG].

Nickel demand from surging EV sales and higher nickel content batteries

As the chart below shows EV sales are forecast to surge in the next three decades.

The EV demand surge will result in a class 1 nickel demand surge. The chart below shows Class 1 nickel (used in EV batteries) is forecast to go into deficit post 2022. Capital intensity to develop new nickel projects is high and development times are long. The nickel industry will need to invest up to US$70 billion by 2030 to meet expected demand. Current nickel prices are well below the incentive price required to support new capacity.

Cobalt 27's Nickel exposure

Cobalt 27 has exposure to nickel via the following:

A 27.5% nickel stream on Highlands Pacific’s 11.3% attributable cobalt & nickel production from the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine in Papua New Guinea [PNG].

A 13% equity ownership interest in Highlands Pacific.

Indirect exposure through its cobalt stream on Voisey’s Bay, which is primarily a nickel project with outstanding exploration potential.

A 1.75% NSR (net smelter return) on the nickel to be produced from the massive Dumont nickel-cobalt sulphide project (RNC Minerals operator) in Quebec, Canada.

A 1.5% GRR (gross revenue royalty) on the nickel to be produced from the Flemington Co-Sc-Ni project of Australia Mines in NSW, Australia.

A 1.7% GRR on the nickel to be produced from the Nyngan Co-Sc-Ni project of Scandium International in NSW, Australia.

A 2.0% GRR on the nickel to be produced from the Turnagain Ni-Co project of Giga Metals, in British Columbia, Canada.

Of key significance to note is that Cobalt 27 will increasingly benefit from the above deals especially if the various juniors succeed. For example, the RNC Minerals construction-ready Dumont project gives long-term exposure to the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt (sulphide) project globally. Or Turnagain which is among the world's largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt sulphide deposits.

Also of significance is the near exclusion of sovereign risk (excluding some risk with Ramu in PNG) as all projects are located in safe mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia.

Recent news

The most significant recent news was Cobalt 27 raising CAD 300m and then acquiring for US 300m a cobalt stream on Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine. The deal means that Cobalt 27 will receive 32.6% of finished cobalt production commencing January 1, 2021, reduced to 16.3% once an aggregate of ~10.8kt (23.8mmlb) of finished cobalt has been delivered. As this deal only involved a cobalt stream, I have not discussed it further here.

Valuation

Cobalt 27 currently has a market cap of CAD 513m. The company holds approx. CAD 300m of cobalt metal, a cobalt stream on Vale’s Voisey’s Bay project, which it recently paid US 300m for, the Ramu cobalt-nickel stream as well as its portfolio of royalties as discussed above. Meaning the company is trading at a significant discount to its net asset value, as proven by analyst estimates as shown below.

Analyst's consensus estimates are an outperform rating with a target price of CAD 16.09, representing 166% upside.

A summary of analysts' target prices for Cobalt 27

Cobalt 27 trades at a significant discount to its peers - As of August 21, 2018

The chart below shows Cobalt 27 now trades at a significant discount to peers, especially when considering their Price/Net Asset Value ratio, which is at a very low 0.4x.

Risks

Cobalt price fluctuations. A falling cobalt price is perhaps the greatest risk to Cobalt 27. The royalty deals lessen this risk somewhat provided the companies make it to production, as these will see new revenues coming in for Cobalt 27, regardless of the profitability at the company level.

Nickel price falling.

Risk of juniors not making it to production. This impacts the royalties side of the business.

Overall the risk is lowered by diversifying across a broad range of cobalt assets (cobalt metals, cobalt juniors), with significant exposure to nickel.

Mining risk is removed by holding physical cobalt, and significantly reduced by investing in cobalt streams and royalties.

Management performance risk in selecting the cobalt assets is an important factor. Cobalt 27 has a very experienced management team and an excellent track record to date.

Sovereign risk - Generally very low with most projects located in Canada and Australia.

Liquidity and other stock market risks. Listed investment companies can trade above or below their net asset value based on market sentiment.

Conclusion

As the name suggests Cobalt 27 is mostly a play on cobalt - the metal and the cobalt royalties, streams and interests. However, upon looking deeper, Cobalt 27 has a growing exposure to very large nickel projects such as Ramu, Dumont, Flemington, Nyngan, and Turnagain.

The recent fall in cobalt and nickel prices has resulted in Cobalt 27 being sold off too harshly in my view. Based on analysts' consensus estimates Cobalt 27 has 166% potential upside, and based on EV/EBITDA and Price/NAV ratios, the stock again looks very undervalued.

If you are a believer in the electric vehicle story and the huge wave of demand coming for battery metals (such as cobalt and nickel), then Cobalt 27 is a unique way to gain broad-based exposure to two of the key battery metals. Furthermore, due to their low-risk strategy and diversification, Cobalt 27 is one of the safer ways to play the EV boom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COBALT 27 [TSXV:KBLT], GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), HIGHLANDS PACIFIC [ASX:HIG], AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], GME RESOURCES [ASX:GME], CASSINI RESOURCES (ASX:CZI) , HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], CRUZ COBALT CORP [TSXV:CUZ], BANKERS COBALT [TSXV:BANC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS], ALLOY RESOURCES (ASX:AYR), CASTILLO COPPER (ASX:CCZ), CELSIUS RESOURCES [ASX:CLA].

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.