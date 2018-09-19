Dick's Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Bid

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) continue to sit well below their 2017 high, but the stock has done well in 2018, up 26% year-to-date as the company recovers from a highly promotional H2’17. In my view, the company is checking virtually all the boxes that ensure survival as an omnichannel retailer heading into the next decade, and I am increasing my fair value range to $40-50 based on continued execution. At the low end of my fair value range, shares would trade at just 12.5x 2018 earnings –a significant discount to the broader market. With strength again in e-commerce, the ability to identify necessary business model changes, disciplined inventory management, and strong capital allocation, shares look attractive at their current level.

Key #1: E-Commerce

E-commerce growth was terrific in Q1, up 24% y/y, and the strength continued in DKS’s most recent quarter, with e-commerce sales up 12% y/y, up to 11% of sales. Penetration of e-commerce sits at 11% YTD, and the company is still in the early stages of figuring out the omnichannel model. Unlike some of its competitors, e.g. Foot Locker (FL) and Nike (NKE), DKS has not invested as much in its e-commerce business in recent years. DKS lacks the same promotional cadence as its competitors, but I see the company improving with more promotions like flash sales and usage of referral companies like eBates. With the decision to exit firearm sales, I think we could see this business hit 15% of total sales in FY19.

Key #2: Knowing when to Pivot

The second key for DKS is its ability to pivot. I think DKS realized the importance of moving up market with certain brands, and as a result, the likes of Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (UA) are providing DKS with premium product. DKS has called out this change numerous times on its conference calls, and it made specific mention of Under Armour strategically moving its footwear product up market with products like HOVR. In order to survive in the current retailing environment, retailers need higher end product to avoid getting commoditized on price. This commoditization has happened quite a bit in retail, with Big 5 (BGFV) coming to mind. However, providing a strong retail outlet for premium brands remains an attractive asset for the brands, even as the brands increase their direct-to-consumer sales.

In addition, I believe management sees the writing on the wall for the firearm industry. Though we have yet to see much regulation after mass shootings, I believe DKS can acknowledge that the risk/reward of selling these products has declined considerably. Further, the company identified that it could leverage the opportunity to exit a lower margin business with its corporate identity, creating a positive message for consumers who believe brands should have meaning.

Key #3: Inventory Management

After following retail for years, I have noticed a pretty consistent cycle: a trend gets really hot, in this case, athleisure. Everyone in the industry invests heavily in the trend, and, eventually, the trend slows. All incumbents are left with too much inventory and a certain decline in gross margin. DKS has done a nice job of taking the pain by discounting to clear older inventory in order to get product more in-tune with current trends. As a result, we have seen an improvement in both gross margin trends and inventory trends.

During the second quarter, inventory declined 6.4% y/y against revenue growth of 1%. In addition, merchandise margin surged 141 basis points y/y, to drive total gross margin up 74 basis points y/y to 30.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, I think the company will be able to maintain disciplined pricing that can lead to margin expansion in H2’18, which includes Q4 – the quarter where DKS makes the majority of its profits.

Key #4: Capital Allocation

I believe management is confident in the long-term viability of the business, and as a result, the company has bought back $182 million worth of stock thus far in FY18 at an average price of $32.45. This is on top of the 8.1 million shares management repurchased in FY17 at an average price of $35.14. The last two years of repurchases are looking wise in light of recent market prices, and more importantly, it has been impressive to see management slow store growth and shift capital to repurchases while the stock trades at a depressed multiple.

Dividends are not my favorite use of capital, but management has maintained a $0.225 per share quarterly payout, good for a yield of about 2.4% at the current market price. Management continues to invest in ecommerce, and they have done a great job of turning into more conservative financial operators after the company experienced comp store growth setbacks.

Overall, Shares Look Attractive

Management upped its FY18 EPS forecast to $3.02-3.20 compared to its initial forecast of $2.80-3.00. The company expects a stronger margin profile, and I tend to agree. In fact, in my own modeling, I believe my near-term gross margin forecast was overly punitive, and I am increasing my annual gross margin expectation to 29.5% of sales, from 29%, which drives an increase in value to $40-50 from $37-47.

Although the company could experience some of the hiccups that are typical in retailing, I believe the company understands the importance of ecommerce, as well as building a strong loyalty program and a strong in-store experience. DKS is proving itself as one of the better run retailers, carving out an attractive niche as an omnichannel sporting goods retailer. In fact, DKS could be among the last companies standing.

