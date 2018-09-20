Applied Optoelectronics: Lost Facebook Revenue To Deliver The Next Major Blow

We believe that there will be nothing to replace AAOI’s lost Facebook revenue as it subsequently deteriorates into 2019. Sell-side consensus 2019E earnings estimates have as much as ~80% downside.

At an Intel event on 8/8, Facebook’s VP of Infrastructure T.S. Khurana appeared in a since-redacted pre-taped interview (link below) indicating they recently started rolling out Intel transceivers at scale.

The unenforceability of any contract “minimums”, combined with Facebook’s prioritization of new suppliers Intel and InnoLight, puts the bullish Facebook revenue narrative at risk heading into 2019.

The projected revenue rebound is predicated on incremental business derived from a toothless contract with Facebook (who already accounts for >50% of total revenue) for mostly low-spec 100G CWDM4-500m transceivers.

Synopsis

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) (the "Company") has rallied meaningfully in recent months in response to management promoting a narrative of significant 2H18 revenue growth. Management has been quite vocal on public conference calls that the source of their optimism is highly reliant on orders from their largest customer Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (already 52% of total revenue and 66% of datacenter segment revenue as of 2Q18). Investors point to AAOI's historically strong market share with Facebook and a redacted contract which AAOI disclosed in an 8K indicating a minimum full-year 2018 commitment of $125 million. As we detail below, we believe that the Facebook "contract" is virtually worthless, with language that gives Facebook the contractual right to reduce or entirely cancel pre-specified order "minimums" at will without penalty. We will demonstrate why we believe Facebook is actively displacing AAOI with two ramping suppliers, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and InnoLight (INLT). We will show that at Intel's August 8th "Data-Centric Innovation Summit", Facebook's VP of Infrastructure T.S. Khurana confirmed (in a subsequently redacted pre-taped interview which we have since found a copy of) Facebook's close relationship with Intel and indicated that Facebook has begun "rolling [Intel optical transceivers] out at scale". We will also show that InnoLight is rapidly taking share at Facebook, stating publicly that they believe they will become Facebook's #2 supplier of 100G transceivers in 2H18. We believe the potential decline in AAOI's revenue from Facebook could be as abrupt and violent as AAOI's large-scale business loss with Amazon in 2017. In a single quarter, AAOI's sales to Amazon declined by 84% and have barely recovered. In 4Q16, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 63% of total revenue. As of 2Q18, sales to Amazon were down 75% from that prior peak and future recovery appears highly unlikely since Amazon has since shifted purchases away from 40G product to 100G CWDM4-2km modules where AAOI seemingly has minuscule market share. At the time of the Amazon product shift, AAOI was lucky to have been ramping the lower-spec 100G CWDM4-500m Facebook business which helped backfill the huge revenue drop-off. Unfortunately, we believe there will be nothing to save AAOI this time around when that very Facebook business goes into decline in 2019. In virtually every state of the world, we believe AAOI's 2019E consensus estimates have significant downside.

Brief Market and AAOI Business Mix Overview

Applied Optoelectronics has been a controversial stock over the past ~18mo, given its high short interest and volatile quarterly results. While a lot of commentators have opined on the shares, we have found prior analyses to be inaccurate or otherwise uninformed. As a result, let's take a moment to set the record straight on a few important points:

In 2Q18, AAOI generated 46% of total revenue from 100G datacenter transceivers and 31% of total revenue from 40G transceivers.

In 40G, AAOI has historically manufactured mostly PSM4 and CWDM4-2km modules. They have ~1 real competitor in PSM4 (InnoLight) and ~5 competitors in CWDM4-2km today.

In 100G, AAOI manufactures mostly PSM4, CWDM4-500m ("CWDM4-Lite [spec]"), and CWDM4-2km modules. AAOI has ~7 competitors in PSM4, ~4 competitors in CWDM4-500m, and ~12 competitors in CWDM4-2km:



Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable. Amazon appears to be reducing its 40G purchases to ~zero, a product line in which AAOI has historically held a dominant market share. In 100G, Amazon was originally buying a mix of PSM4 and CWDM4-2km modules, but we believe they have since shifted their datacenter architecture plans to almost exclusively favor CWDM4-2km over PSM4. Based on conversations with market participants, it is our understanding that Amazon buys 100G PSM4 from AAOI, InnoLight, Intel, and Luxtera and may be procuring from others as well. We believe Amazon buys 100G CWDM4-2km from Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), InnoLight, Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI)/Fabrinet (Amazon's "internal supply" effort), Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), Source Photonics, and potentially others in more limited quantities. All indications suggest that AAOI has de minimis market share at best (we think it may be ~zero) in 100G CWDM4-2km, which explains why AAOI's revenue with Amazon has never recovered post-2Q17. This is supported by numerous datapoints: (1) AAOI today is likely doing very little 100G business with Amazon, as we detail below; (2) It is widely understood in the industry that Amazon is buying as many 100G CWDM4-2km modules as they can procure from their deep supplier list; and (3) As we will demonstrate later, InnoLight's business with Amazon is growing exponentially, which confirms that AAOI's lack of revenue growth with Amazon is due to significant overall market share loss, not Amazon "taking a breather" between technology rollouts.

The perception in the industry is that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) roughly follows Amazon's procurement patterns on a lag. While that admittedly sounds odd to us, the narrative here is that whatever Amazon is doing today is probably what Microsoft will be doing a few quarters from now. Thus, the current outcomes at Amazon, including the wind-down of 40G purchases and mix shifting from 100G PSM4 to CWDM4-2km, will likely be replicated at Microsoft in short order. Ipso facto, we believe AAOI's go-forward prospects at Microsoft are just as bleak as they are today at Amazon.

Facebook has a different 100G procurement strategy. Facebook and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are the only two major hyperscale players that buy the "lite-spec" 500m version of the 100G CWDM4 module. Facebook also buys some 40G CWDM4 and 100G CWDM4-2km "full-spec", but the strong majority of Facebook's buying today is 100G CWDM4-500m according to a litany of current and former industry market participants with whom we have spoken. Facebook does not buy 40G PSM4 or 100G PSM4.

It is unlikely that Google will ever become a meaningful customer for AAOI (or for any of AAOI's competitors besides InnoLight for that matter) since Google has a financial stake in InnoLight, and our understanding is that Google procures virtually all their intra-datacenter transceivers from InnoLight.

Let's take a moment to tie the above qualitative points to AAOI's recent mix of business over the past few quarters and expand the conversation a bit:

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

AAOI's entire book of business with Facebook (who is disproportionately procuring 100G CWDM4-500m modules) has roughly approximated AAOI's total 100G revenue for each of the past few quarters.

Revenue from Amazon has been flat to declining for the last three quarters during a period when Amazon is in the market buying as many 100G CWDM4-2km modules as possible from their suppliers.

The sum of AAOI's revenue with all non-Facebook datacenter segment customers (Amazon, Microsoft, and other datacenter customers) has been less than the company's total 40G revenue in each of the past few quarters.

So, what do all the above qualitative and quantitative points suggest?

Facebook likely accounts for nearly all AAOI's 100G sales (mostly CWDM4-500m, but also some CWDM4-2km)

Very, very little of AAOI's sales to Amazon and Microsoft are likely 100G - it would seem almost all of it is 40G.

A small amount of Facebook 40G purchases fill the gap to bridge to AAOI's total 40G sales.

Despite continued discussion of new customer wins on their earnings calls, AAOI is not seeing any material revenue contribution today from their other datacenter customers.

AAOI is highly vertically integrated (and becoming more so) and very good at producing the 40G modules. Leveraging their prior successes in CATV equipment, AAOI originally perfected cost-efficient 10G and 40G datacenter transceivers with simple, reliable designs in the early 2010s. Using these simple designs and their manufacturing know-how, AAOI put themselves on the map in the 2015-2016 time frame by scaling and winning meaningful 40G market share with Amazon and Microsoft. Their success was driven in part by a relatively benign competitive environment, with only a few major competitors in the key 40G PSM4 product line. While AAOI was largely able to carry forward these past successes with design wins in 100G PSM4 and 100G CWDM4-500m modules, their ability to successfully yield and grab market share with the all-important 100G CWDM4-2km modules appears to be challenged. The exact reasons for AAOI's limited market share to date in 100G CWDM4-2km are unknown, but we believe that the increased technical complexity of the longer-reach 2km product (versus the 500m part) has made it difficult for AAOI to produce the modules at scale in sufficient yields. This would support the observation that we have seen zero ramp up AAOI's revenue from Amazon even though Amazon is procuring as many 100G CWDM4-2km modules as possible from their list of suppliers. Whatever the reason for AAOI's absence in the 100G CWDM4-2km market, the important result is that as 40G revenues continue to wind down, AAOI is only becoming more and more concentrated in the 100G business at Facebook, specifically the 100G CWDM4-500m revenue stream.

As a result, we believe the health of AAOI's datacenter business is heavily reliant on 100G CWDM4-500m sales at Facebook and that dynamic will only become more extreme over the next 1-2 quarters as sales to Amazon and Microsoft likely taper off.

Let's discuss why that is a problem.

Facebook Supply Agreement is Seemingly Worthless and Provides No Real Guarantees

On February 21st, 2018, after having seen their stock price fall ~70% from its Summer 2017 high, AAOI management issued an 8K triumphantly declaring that they had signed a multi-year Master Purchase Agreement and related Supply Agreement for 2018 with Facebook. Naturally, this was released in conjunction with a terrible 4Q17 earnings report - a classic distraction tactic and a sign of desperation given Facebook would most likely respond negatively to the release of confidential vendor agreements (redacted or otherwise). We have heard from industry participants that Facebook was NOT happy with AAOI for having released these agreements. In numerous clauses, the Master Purchase Agreement details the sanctity of confidentiality. Section 14.5 No Publicity, for example, states: "Vendor agrees that it will not use Facebook's name, logo or trademarks or issue any public announcements or press releases, or confirm or comment on any information, public or otherwise, concerning Facebook or its business, regarding this Agreement." With that in mind, it is hardly shocking that Facebook would be annoyed with AAOI after the public dissemination of their contract. We believe AAOI management may have willingly risked their relationship with Facebook to bolster investor enthusiasm at a time of business weakness.

A key reason for analysts' enthusiasm around the agreement was management's disclosure of one of the redactions in the Supply Agreement - specifically that AAOI was "guaranteed" $125mm of revenue from Facebook for full-year 2018 in one SKU:

"Well, Simon, as you can imagine, we have pretty detailed nondisclosure agreements with our customers. So really, all we can say is what's in the agreement as redacted. What I can say, as we noted, it represents a 3-year time frame with a minimum commitment for that first year that represents, at a minimum $125 million for one product family." - AAOI CFO Stefan Murry, 4Q17 Earnings Call

We know this SKU to be the lite-spec 100G CWDM4-500m module. Taking the below two tables from the Supply Agreement, the disclosed $125mm figure would effectively be equal to the AAOI product unit "allocation" minimum (Table 1) for the CWDM4-500m SKU line item (the more important of the two SKUs addressed explicitly in the Supply Agreement) for each quarter in CY18 multiplied by the pre-agreed pricing for each quarter in CY18 (Table 2).

Supply Agreement. Recital 1: 2018 Volume / Capacity Planning. Part B. Table 1:

Supply Agreement. Recital 2: Pricing. Part A. Table 2:

Importantly, the Supply Agreement also explicitly outlined that AAOI could be granted incremental share beyond these "minimum" unit allocations… so the $125mm management disclosed separately was effectively a minimum revenue guarantee from just the 100G CWDM4-500m part. AAOI's total revenue from Facebook for 2018 would further include any upside 100G CWDM4-500m revenue as well as any 100G CWDM4-2km and 40G revenue.

At this point, perhaps you offer the rejoinder:

"Black Mamba, why are you so negative on these contracts? In 1H18, AAOI generated $70mm of total revenue from Facebook and it looks like they are on track to come close to $125mm of Facebook revenue by the end of 3Q18 alone. They are clearly getting the share promised - and more! They are killing it with Facebook!!!"

Before you get too excited, let's dig into a few of the details in the Master Purchase Agreement, which governs the overall construct of the relationship (our emphasis added):

Master Purchase Agreement. Section 2: Orders and Delivery. Sub-Section 6: Order Changes.

"Facebook may at any time after issuing an Order postpone delivery or submit to Vendor additions, deductions or deviations to the quantities and delivery schedules of an Order. Provided such changes are issued at least five (5) days prior to delivery of the applicable Product or Service, Vendor shall implement such changes without additional charge. Facebook may cancel at any time after issuing an Order upon written notice to Vendor and Vendor will immediately cease all further work in connection with that Order without any charge to Facebook…"

Master Purchase Agreement. Section 2: Orders and Delivery. Sub-Section 7: Short Supply.

"In the event of any supply shortages, manufacturing details or process-related reliability problems, Vendor shall allocate no fewer units of Hardware (and within Vendor's manufacturing process no fewer components) for supply to Facebook than a proportionate amount of Vendor's total orders, including orders for its own account".

Master Purchase Agreement. Section 5: Pricing and Payment. Sub-Section 4: Most Favored Pricing.

"If Vendor offers any more favorable term or condition to any other company than that which is offered to Facebook, then Vendor will extend equal or better terms and conditions to Facebook".

Master Purchase Agreement. Section 6: Term and Termination. Sub-Section 3: Termination for Convenience.

"Facebook may terminate this Agreement or any SOW [Statement of Work] at any time by giving Vendor at least ***** written notice. Upon termination, Facebook will receive a refund of all fees paid in advance for Products and Services not yet provided Vendor".

OK, so let's get this straight. This contract says that Facebook can reduce previously communicated order quantities at any time at no charge, Facebook cannot be shorted on allocations versus other AAOI customers, Facebook cannot be sold products at higher prices than other AAOI customers, and Facebook can terminate this agreement WHENEVER THEY WANT WITHOUT PENALTY.

This Master Purchase Agreement and the related Supply Agreement are effectively worthless to AAOI. The agreement provides AAOI with no real guaranteed purchase volume. It was strictly a way for Facebook to get guaranteed supply from AAOI as cheaply as possible, while preserving their optionality to buy from whomever they want anyway.

Despite the lack of protection that the Facebook contract provides AAOI, the Company has been strongly promoting the existence of this "committed" volume as support for their optimism for the second half of the year:

"As Thompson mentioned, we continue to expect 100G volumes to more than double in the second half of this year over the first half, which is based largely on the committed orders we announced in Q1 of this year". - AAOI CFO Stefan Murry, 2Q18 Earnings Call

If the sell-side community is any indication, it seems the market has blindly bought in to management's story without carefully examining the contract:

"Big Purchase Commitment from Facebook a Nice Feather in the Cap. Concurrent with the earnings release, AAOI announced that Facebook has committed to purchase a minimum of $125M of a single product family in 2018". - 2018.02.22 Loop Capital Markets "AAOI emphasized that its 3-year Facebook deal (for $125M in 2018) is just for 100GB products, above and beyond what it is shipping to Facebook (FB) in 40GB products. There is a clause in the contract that allows FB to require AAOI to supply a certain amount of extra transceivers if FB requests that capacity. In a tight-capacity situation (which FB is apparently anticipating) AAOI would therefore have to prioritize FB over Amazon (AMZN) deliveries". - 2018.06.13 D.A. Davidson

The AAOI management team clearly did a masterful job in promoting the $125mm figure, and sell-side analysts and other market participants seem too distracted to consider and ask all the important questions:

How much of this "contractual" revenue is coming from one product?

Our Answer: All the $125mm and most of the undisclosed total is coming from the CWDM4-500m part What is AAOI's market share in this CWDM4-500m product today at Facebook?

Our Answer: Majority. Recall from our table above that the potential vendor list for CWDM4-500m today includes AAOI, ColorChip, Finisar, InnoLight, and Intel. We believe that in 2H17-1H18 the only three players with meaningful production scale for these modules were AAOI, ColorChip, and InnoLight. ColorChip is much, much smaller than AAOI. As we will substantiate below, InnoLight only recently began selling to Facebook. Thus, Facebook has most likely been buying disproportionately from AAOI, followed by ColorChip, followed by small-scale purchases from Intel and potentially Finisar. Are new competitive threats developing?

Our Answer: Yes. Intel and InnoLight are huge potential suppliers and only recently started ramping business with Facebook in CWDM4-500m Are the contract minimums real guarantees at all?

Our Answer: No Does AAOI's current revenue run-rate at Facebook have any bearing on their 2019 run-rate revenue from Facebook if the agreements are worthless, AAOI has held majority share with them to date in CWDM4-500m, and Intel and InnoLight are poised to take meaningful share?

Our Answer: No Are any of AAOI's datacenter revenue streams other than Facebook CWDM4-500m ramping materially?

Our Answer: No, they are either a tiny fraction of total revenue (100G CWDM4-2km) or declining and irrelevant (all 40G and 100G PSM4)

This is the point where you may start demanding answers:

"Black Mamba. Fine. The Facebook contract is worthless and AAOI is very levered to the CWDM4-500m SKU. But I need to know more about what is going on with Intel and Innolight. No more previews. What do you mean they recently started ramping business with Facebook? And why would Facebook actively displace AAOI in favor of these suppliers?"

Let's start with Intel.

Intel Has Finally Arrived to Disrupt AAOI's High Market Share at Facebook

Intel's optical transceiver business has been literally more than a decade in the making and has gone through numerous managerial and technological fits and starts. The goal has been to commercialize 100G PSM4, 100G CWDM4-500m, 100G CWDM4-2km, 100G CWDM4-10km, and subsequently 400G transceivers. Without delving too deeply into the details, Intel's silicon photonics-based approach has been very time-consuming to scale to production volume. Our understanding is that Intel has also had to adapt a bit to changing demand trends. Given the outmoding of 100G PSM4 which Amazon is moving away from, for example, Intel pivoted their focus to the various 100G CWDM4 parts. Additionally, since the 100G CWDM4-500m module should be the "easiest" among them to produce given it is lower-spec with shorter range and offers an attractive path to large-scale consumption by a needy strategic customer (Facebook, who has been buying the majority of their 100G CWDM4-500m transceivers from AAOI as discussed), the Intel silicon photonics team has been working feverishly to ramp the 500m product in particular. As we learned recently, after a bumpy, nonlinear ramp through 1H18, Intel's product is finally ready for primetime.

On August 8th, Intel held a "Data-Centric Innovation Summit" where key business unit heads discussed Intel's product roadmaps and vision for the future. The most important presenter for our purposes was VP and GM of the Data Center Connectivity Group (to whom the GM of the Silicon Photonics group reports) Alexis Black Bjorlin, who spent a good portion of her time onstage discussing the latest developments in their silicon photonics group and provided a progress update on 100G module production. Four key highlights and conclusions from her presentation below:

Intel recently achieved high-volume production of 100G modules, with a current run-rate of 1mm+ units per year. We believe that that most of this production is 100G CWDM4-500m modules, given the limited (and likely declining) demand for 100G PSM4 modules and the relative ease of making 100G CWDM4-500m modules versus 2km and 10km versions. Recall that Facebook is the only major datacenter customer other than Google that buys the reduced-spec 500m modules. We believe that Facebook has been buying ~250-300k units per quarter of 500m modules, or ~1.0-1.2 million modules on an annualized basis. We build this estimate up from our knowledge of market structure, ASPs, and AAOI's reported results as follows. Recall that in 2Q18, AAOI did $46mm of revenue with Facebook and $40mm of total 100G revenue. We believe that AAOI did a de minimis amount of 100G revenue outside of the Facebook account; let's call it ~$3mm. The other $37mm of 100G revenue would have been with Facebook and ~$30-35mm of that would have been CWDM4-500m (leaving $2-7mm for CWDM4-2km) based on our understanding of Facebook's procurement mix. Based on our conversations with market participants at the time, we believe that in 2Q18 the ASP on the CWDM4-2km part was ~$250-270 and the ASP on the CWDM4-500m part was in the low-$200s context, or ~20% less expensive. Our 2Q18 pricing assumption on the 2km part checks out (with some potential downside) with the Cowen research team's own research detailed in their June 14th report: Source: Cowen Equity Research. "New Cloud Architecture: SmartNIC Technology Poses Some Risk to Optics Demand" 2018.06.14. We know that this "below $250" pricing is for the 2km part -- not the 500m part -- given that the authors discuss PSM4 vs. CWDM4 mix switching below that $250 price level, which would only be a relevant discussion for Amazon and Microsoft. Amazon and Microsoft, as described above, are the only major buyers of PSM4 and they only buy the 2km version of CWDM4. Side note: for the reader's background knowledge, these 100G products are generally incurring ~20-30% annual price erosion today. AAOI CFO Stefan Murry confirmed as much at Cowen's May 30th TMT conference, saying that CY17 price erosion had been -40% and claiming that he was expecting -20% for CY18E. Recognizing the rapid ongoing ASP decline presents a bit of a (downward-)moving target, if we take the midpoint of our AAOI CWDM4-500m Facebook revenue estimate ($32.5mm) for 2Q18 and assume a ~$215 ASP, an estimated 50-65% market share for AAOI would imply that Facebook procured 233-302k CWDM4-500m modules in 2Q18 (ex. $32.5mm / $215 / 50% market share = 302k modules).

If Intel's run-rate CWDM4-500m production is even just ~800k units per year (with the remaining ~200-400k units being CWDM4-2km, CWDM4-10km, and perhaps some limited continuing production of PSM4 [which seems conservative to us]), Intel is producing enough modules to prospectively satisfy ~65-85% of Facebook's CWDM4-500m demand at their current rate of consumption as estimated above. And again, remember that Facebook is Intel's only potential customer for all these CWDM4-500m modules (since Google - the other hyperscale provider that procures CWDM4-500m modules - buys from InnoLight given their strategic relationship)! Slide Deck at the Data-Centric Innovation Summit. 2018.08.08.

Even more damning for AAOI is the important fact that in the optical networking space, production ramps often have "hockey stick" growth trajectories. When AAOI initially started ramping 100G modules in mid-2016, for example, their 100G business grew ~60-100% sequentially for four consecutive quarters. If Intel was producing at a run-rate of >1 million units per year as of ~early August, it is quite likely that their production run rate by year-end will be much higher than this! Similarly, this "hockey stick" growth trajectory also supports our understanding that Intel was very early in its ramp during 1H18 and was thus producing far fewer CWDM4-500m modules at the time. Facebook's VP of Infrastructure T.S. Khurana provided a pre-taped testimonial about the closeness of their relationship with Intel and revealed that Facebook had "recently deployed" Intel's silicon photonics and have begun "rolling it out at scale": "…Intel silicon photonics is one of the many bets that we have made that keep us on the leading edge of performance. Facebook has been working with Intel for several years now to make Intel silicon photonics a widely deployable technology that helps us solve the problem of optical transmission in a way never before done. Now we have recently deployed it and we are now rolling it out at scale." [See 3:08-3:29] "The partnership between Intel and Facebook is very special. It is founded on trust and transparency. Deep technical collaboration between the two companies and a deep, deep focus on operational excellence. In hyperscale, you have got to innovate and be at the leading edge of the performance curve and so partnering with companies like Intel keeps us at the highest performance at the earliest time possible." [See 3:29-3:52][For full pre-taped interview clip, see 2:21-3:52] The importance of T.S.'s above testimonial cannot be understated, especially as a direct follow-up to the revelation that Intel is now in volume production of 100G modules at a 1mm+ unit run-rate. It implicitly confirms and ties together are critical observations that: (1) Intel has finally ramped production of its 100G CWDM4-500m modules and (2) Facebook is the buyer. According to Alexis, Intel is getting traction "with several hyperscale customers" (see 4:19). Given our belief that AAOI has miniscule 100G share outside of Facebook, Intel's traction with the other large hyperscale players only worsens AAOI's chances of diversifying their business. Intel will be providing 400G transceiver samples to customers in late 2018, making them a continued threat to AAOI's business beyond 100G.

Pausing there for a moment, we want to address an intriguing detail with respect to T.S. Khurana's pre-taped testimonial. When we watched the replay video for Alexis Bjorlin's presentation the day after the event (August 9th) from this Intel-hosted page, the full presentation video was posted (including T.S.'s testimonial) and the link to the embedded video ended in "/ab.html" (short for Alexis Bjorlin), just as the Navin Shenoy video link ended in "/ns.html", the Naveen Rao video link ended in "/nr.html", etc. However. We recently became aware of the fact that Intel has since redacted and re-posted Alexis Bjorlin's presentation WITHOUT the T.S. Khurana testimonial! Today, when you click to watch the Alexis Bjorlin presentation, the video link ends in "/ab2.html" and there is no way to re-route to the original. We have since discovered a copy of the silicon photonics portion of the original video - the T.S. Khurana testimonial begins at 2:21 as indicated above. We leave it to our readers to determine why Facebook and/or Intel may have wanted to subsequently remove the pre-taped interview…

As if the above information were not enough for you, we thought we would provide a touch more supply chain substantiation of the Intel ramp. AXT (AXTI) is a once removed substrate supplier for Intel's optical transceivers (they sell product to a company called Landmark who supplies Intel). Monitoring comments from AXT can help provide further clarity on Intel's ramp. AXT has been hinting that a meaningful increase in their silicon photonics business (once removed from, but heavily reliant on, business with Intel) is imminent following 2H17-1H18 softness attributable to Intel's fits and starts in production. On the July 25th, 2Q18, AXT earnings call, CEO Morris Young said he expected the revenue ramp to be "back-end loaded towards the second half of [the] third quarter", which pairs nicely with Intel's subsequent August 8th announcement of 1mm+ run-rate production of 100G transceivers:

"Actually, Richard, I think, we have more than 1 customer in silicon photonics… we were expecting it to continue to grow into this year, but then late last year and early this year, we started to see some softness in this business. But we were hoping that they can correct themselves, but while we're doing the market check preparing for the guidance for this second quarter, we started to see maybe they have more inventory to rebalance themselves. So at least for Q2, we're going to have a problem selling into this particular account [Intel, via Landmark]." - AXTI CEO Morris Young, 1Q18 Earnings Call "But we do expect the silicon photonics to come back, but again, it's probably more back-end loaded towards the second half of third quarter" - AXTI CEO Morris Young, 2Q18 Earnings Call

So, I think we can agree at this point that Intel is finally ready for primetime, ramping quickly as of 3Q18, and has its sights set on Facebook CWDM4-500m heading into 2019.

Now, let's discuss InnoLight.

InnoLight, Disruptor #2

InnoLight is a low-profile Chinese manufacturer of optical transceivers that was founded in 2008 and received a Series C investment from Google's CapitalG venture capital entity in 2014. In June 2015, InnoLight filed a Form F-1 to IPO in the U.S, but ultimately backed away and subsequently performed a reverse merger in China to become Zhongji Innolight (300308 CH) in July 2017.

InnoLight, as we have mentioned previously, largely served as Google's quasi-captive supplier. This fact, combined with InnoLight being private and only recently Chinese-listed (but still not providing English marketing/financials), has made InnoLight somewhat of a mysterious entity in the marketplace. While InnoLight was generally perceived as "current" with the latest optical transceiver technologies with respect to form factor, data rate, etc. and showed up at industry conferences indicating as much, little was known about their scale or financial performance. Correspondingly, the sell-side analysts covering the U.S.-listed companies like AAOI, Finisar, Lumentum, Oclaro, and NeoPhotonics rarely discussed InnoLight or considered the company's importance in the competitive landscape - they were just "Google's supplier".

The untold story evolving behind the scenes, however, is that InnoLight has been ramping optical transceiver production over the past two years at an astoundingly high rate, and today, they are poised to become the largest player in intra-datacenter transceivers globally. Admittedly, a severe oversimplification given business mix differences, but for illustrative purposes, consider the below revenue trajectories for the U.S.-listed transceiver companies versus InnoLight. Also consider InnoLight's comparative scale today. Note that full-year 2017 results for InnoLight are not publicly available.

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

Above, we can see that in 2014, 2015, and 2016, AAOI and InnoLight generated comparable revenue, but as of 2Q18, InnoLight was run-rating at ~2.5x AAOI revenue. In 2014, Finisar did $822mm of datacom revenue (the category overlapping most with InnoLight's book of business), or ~6.7x InnoLight's total revenue base. Today, InnoLight is on track to surpass Finisar's total datacom revenue base by late 2018/early 2019!

OK, so we understand that InnoLight has been ramping optical transceiver production at a tremendous rate over the past two years and they are by now just about the largest intra-datacenter optical transceiver manufacturer, but who are they selling all these modules to? Is this all going to Google!?

In the Form F-1 filings and documentation preceding the reverse merger (filed in Mandarin), the company provided quite a bit of customer concentration information. In those filings, we notice that Google was (predictably) InnoLight's largest customer, followed by Huawei. Interestingly, InnoLight began selling direct to Amazon starting in 2016 (and may have been selling to Amazon indirectly through channel partner Hyve as early as ~2015, though we do not know that for sure). The important point is that beginning in ~2015, Google was already consuming all they needed from InnoLight and the company was thus free to sell transceivers away, which they started to do in earnest when they engaged in direct sales with Amazon in 2016.

Fast-forward to post-reverse merger InnoLight and the company is much less divulgatory in its public filings. We do know from the company's disclosures and sell-side research that in 1Q18, InnoLight did an annualized $379mm of revenue with Google and $127mm of annualized revenue with Amazon. An unknown #3 customer was $66mm of annualized revenue, followed by $48mm for #4 and $17mm for #5.

Based on our conversations with industry participants and review of sell-side materials, however, we know that after first beginning to sell transceivers in small volume to Facebook in 1Q18, Facebook became InnoLight's third-largest customer in 2Q18. Indeed, according to a new initiation piece from the Goldman Sachs equity research team on September 13th, InnoLight management is claiming that they expect to have the #2 share position with Facebook in 2H18:

Source: Goldman Sachs Investment Research. "Zhongji Innolight Co.: Waiting for the light, initiate at Neutral amid tariff uncertainties" 2018.09.13.

Oh, and by the way, that GS initiation piece also suggests that InnoLight today has the #1 share position at Amazon in 100G transceivers:

Source: Goldman Sachs Investment Research. "Zhongji Innolight Co.: Waiting for the light, initiate at Neutral amid tariff uncertainties" 2018.09.13.

The fact that InnoLight believes they will become Facebook's second-largest supplier in 2H18 after having broken into the account only ~6 months earlier implies that a very significant ramp in InnoLight's market share is playing out today. If we suppose that the 1Q18 #3 customer (most likely Alibaba) did not grow or shrink in 2Q18 versus 1Q18, Facebook becoming InnoLight's third-largest customer in 2Q18 would imply that InnoLight did at least $16.5mm of revenue with Facebook in 2Q18 ($66mm annualized) after having done little revenue with them in 1Q18.

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

Let's take stock for a moment with a few key observations from all the above qualitative and quantitative points about InnoLight:

InnoLight is on track to become the world's largest intra-datacenter transceiver manufacturer InnoLight outgrew Google's demand as early as ~2015. After 2 years in which Google's purchases from InnoLight grew ~5x (2016-2018), InnoLight again appears to be meaningfully outgrowing Google's demand InnoLight's annualized revenue with Amazon more than doubled 1Q18 vs. 2H17 Since InnoLight is killing it with Amazon, it must mean that they are producing 100G CWDM4-2km in large scale and actively ramping InnoLight's massive growth with Amazon supports our view that AAOI's business with Amazon became impaired in the transition from 40G to 100G CWDM4-2km and AAOI has no position with Amazon in 100G CWDM4-2km. AAOI appears to be selling Amazon an ever-dwindling amount of 40G and 100G PSM4 transceivers InnoLight did its first significant quarter of business with Facebook in 2Q18, the majority of which was likely CWDM4-500m. Management expects to become Facebook's #2 supplier in 2H18.

Wow. So, at basically the same time that a new huge and ramping player (Intel) just entered the ring to take share in optical transceivers at Facebook, the insatiable growth machine that is InnoLight is now newly focused on Facebook and rapidly ramping CWDM4-500m as of 2Q18. AND they are also covering a lot of Amazon's incremental CWDM4-2km demand, having become Amazon's #1 100G transceiver supplier.

That is very bad for AAOI.

Why We Believe It Is Likely AAOI's High Market Share at Facebook Will Be Decimated by Intel and InnoLight

"Alright, Black Mamba," you may say, "I get it. Intel and InnoLight are huge and they are poised to take share from AAOI, but you're missing one critical point: WHY would Facebook prioritize Intel and InnoLight over AAOI? AAOI has been a reliable supplier over the past two years, shouldn't they be able to keep high market share and out-compete?"

Let's count the reasons:

Intel will likely do whatever needs to be done on pricing to win majority share with Facebook. Recall that Intel has been working on its silicon photonics efforts for well over 10 years. They finally have a product that they are ramping in scale production (100G CWDM4-500m), and there is only one large customer to whom they can sell this product - Facebook. While Intel has already been aggressive on promised pricing to date, it would be incredibly foolish to assume that they would not continue to use this lever to edge out AAOI (and even InnoLight perhaps) and seek maximum market share in this business. Intel has a significant competitive advantage with their ability to cross-sell and bundle their optical transceivers with other datacenter content. This is a no-brainer. Intel has incredibly high market share in many other datacenter products and it should be natural for them to leverage that to drive transceiver sales (i.e. provide special pricing on CPUs only if they buy a certain number of optical transceivers from Intel). Down the road this should also apply when they likely seek to take share at Amazon and Microsoft. Intel is a strategic vendor for Facebook and an important relationship which should manifest in high transceiver market share. There is zero basis for preferential "loyalty" to AAOI, especially after AAOI may have ticked off Facebook by releasing their contract details into the public domain. Related to the above point about bundling, Intel is an incredibly important vendor for Facebook across many different needs. AAOI is comparatively a tiny fish to Facebook and it is highly unlikely that they are strategically relevant. InnoLight has completely outgrown Google's demand function. InnoLight has grown to monstrous proportions and if there were a second account to which you would allocate share after Intel, it would almost certainly be InnoLight given their operations are clearly hugely scalable and they should be best equipped to meet your future needs. InnoLight is crushing it in CWDM4-2km. Speaking of meeting your needs with ease… it is worth the reminder that the rapid increase in InnoLight's revenue with Amazon (Amazon's #1 100G supplier, according to Goldman Sachs) necessarily means that they are outputting CWDM4-2km modules at scale and ramping meaningfully. Nothing in AAOI's results suggest that they are similarly capable. Buying from InnoLight over AAOI may be as simple a choice as choosing a market leader over a market laggard.

Eviscerated Amazon Revenue Stream Serves as Precedent

Having established the clear and advancing danger to AAOI's Facebook revenue stream due to competitive pressure and potential market share reallocations, it is worth the quick reminder that AAOI already experienced one major boom-bust cycle with a large customer - Amazon:

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

In much the same way that Facebook recently became a >50% of total revenue exposure for AAOI driven by their purchases of 100G CWDM4-500m modules (and possibly set to become a >60% of total revenue exposure in 4Q18), AAOI's revenue with Amazon similarly rose to ~63% of total revenue in 4Q16 driven by their purchases of 40G modules.

Just as AAOI has had limited competition and high market share to date selling 100G CWDM4-500m modules to Facebook, we believe AAOI had majority market share and only a few key competitors selling 40G modules to Amazon. When Amazon subsequently pivoted away from 40G to more exclusively buy 100G, AAOI's business with Amazon fell off a cliff given AAOI's irrelevance in 100G CWDM4-2km modules and Amazon's limited (and declining) buy of the 100G PSM4 modules in which AAOI has a market position. An interesting aspect of the story is that if you go back and review AAOI management's commentary following the precipitous Amazon revenue decline in 3Q17, you are left with the distinct impression that AAOI was blindsided by the revenue drop-off. At the time, AAOI management blamed their vendor-managed inventory ("VMI") arrangement with Amazon, but we suspect the element of "surprise" probably had as much to do with flimsy purchase agreements like those that exist with Facebook today where Amazon was able to pull the rug out from under AAOI at any moment and move on with little prior notice:

"We've said all along that it's very difficult to predict, on any given quarter, the exact mix between customers and products and things like that. We do believe that we remain a major player for our hyperscale datacenter customers with their long-reach transceiver needs. And we believe that those needs are going to continue in the future. The problem is that they don't always continue in a linear fashion for each customer individually. And sometimes, we get caught in a situation like we did in this quarter with the transition from one technology to another" - AAOI CFO Stefan Murry, 3Q17 Earnings Call

Indeed, when AAOI originally provided their 3Q17 outlook on August 3rd (more than a third of the way into the quarter already), management seemed to have ZERO idea of the pending drop-off, guiding to $107-115mm of 3Q17 revenue versus the final outcome of $88.9mm, which was ~20% below the midpoint! During the October 12th, 2017 3Q17 preliminary earnings call, CFO Stefan Murry described the sizable miss versus guidance as having come from just one "large datacenter customer", i.e. Amazon:

"In summarizing our preliminary third quarter 2017 financials, we expect revenue to be in the range of $88 million to $89 million, compared to our previous guidance range of $107 million to $115 million. Our revenue fell short of our expectations due to lower-than-expected demand from a large datacenter customer." - AAOI CFO Stefan Murry, 3Q17 Preliminary Earnings Call

Assuming, then, that all the miss in revenue was due to Amazon, that would imply that AAOI had expected to do ~$31mm of revenue with Amazon versus the actual outcome of ~$9mm. This suggests they missed their "Amazon guidance" by at least 70% even after they were already more than one month into the quarter! Wow.

While the drivers of the declines to come in AAOI's Facebook business will be different - competitive pressures and share reallocations, not product generation mix shift - the Amazon precedent nonetheless serves as a glaring reminder of what can occur at a moment's notice. And, again, the reason this is such a problem today is that we see no new product / customer ramps that could backfill the resulting revenue hole this time around as we detail below.

Rapid-Fire Dismissal of Revenue Opportunities Which Could Backfill the Lost Facebook Business

On that note, let's quickly touch upon and dismiss the potential revenue opportunities which could replace the upcoming declines in Facebook revenue:

Amazon: As we have discussed at numerous points already, Amazon is mix shifting away from 40G to 100G and within 100G they are also mix shifting away from PSM4 to CWDM4-2km. AAOI is disproportionately selling 40G product to Amazon today and they do not seem to have a position with Amazon in 100G CWDM4-2km (if they did, why wouldn't their business with Amazon be growing rapidly as it is for InnoLight?). There is no real opportunity here, unless AAOI were brought on as a last resort swing supplier of 100G CWDM4-2km. We deem this unlikely.

As we have discussed at numerous points already, Amazon is mix shifting away from 40G to 100G and within 100G they are also mix shifting away from PSM4 to CWDM4-2km. AAOI is disproportionately selling 40G product to Amazon today and they do not seem to have a position with Amazon in 100G CWDM4-2km (if they did, why wouldn't their business with Amazon be growing rapidly as it is for InnoLight?). There is no real opportunity here, unless AAOI were brought on as a last resort swing supplier of 100G CWDM4-2km. We deem this unlikely. Microsoft: As mentioned earlier, it is our understanding from market participants that Microsoft generally follows Amazon's lead for datacenter architecture and procurement. For this reason, we believe it is unlikely that AAOI has a meaningful prospective revenue opportunity here either.

As mentioned earlier, it is our understanding from market participants that Microsoft generally follows Amazon's lead for datacenter architecture and procurement. For this reason, we believe it is unlikely that AAOI has a meaningful prospective revenue opportunity here either. Google: Google made an investment in InnoLight in 2014 and InnoLight serves virtually all Google's transceiver needs as described above. Google is highly unlikely to be a revenue opportunity for AAOI in 100G transceivers.

Google made an investment in InnoLight in 2014 and InnoLight serves virtually all Google's transceiver needs as described above. Google is highly unlikely to be a revenue opportunity for AAOI in 100G transceivers. New Design Win Customers: While this could be an important buying cohort in aggregate at some point well in the future, the scale of incremental players beyond the Big Four (Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft) is simply not meaningful. Chinese players could be relevant years from now, but today they are just not large enough to matter as a sizable revenue source. AAOI's reported results bear this out. AAOI's other datacenter customer cohort did ~$2mm for the full-year in 2015 and 2016, $10mm in 2017, and is probably on track for $5-10mm in 2018E. There is little to get too excited about here.

While this could be an important buying cohort in aggregate at some point well in the future, the scale of incremental players beyond the Big Four (Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft) is simply not meaningful. Chinese players could be relevant years from now, but today they are just not large enough to matter as a sizable revenue source. AAOI's reported results bear this out. AAOI's other datacenter customer cohort did ~$2mm for the full-year in 2015 and 2016, $10mm in 2017, and is probably on track for $5-10mm in 2018E. There is little to get too excited about here. 200G: Facebook and Google are supposedly the only two major datacenter players seriously considering deployment of 200G modules. Given that 200G rollouts have not yet begun in earnest and 400G production is expected to ramp across the industry in late 2019, 200G could quickly be rendered irrelevant. We believe that InnoLight is one of the most credible potential players in 200G and they would most likely service the Google demand. As for Facebook 200G, AAOI could theoretically get 200G modules ramped in production volume and compete with InnoLight. We are skeptical given the troubles AAOI has had with the 100G CWDM4-2km part (versus their mastery of 100G CWDM4-500m). As data rate increases, so do the technical requirements of the laser. If AAOI is having trouble getting their laser yields high enough to produce commercially-viable 100G CWDM4-2km (which could explain their limited relevance in this product in the marketplace), it will be even harder to yield 200G products well. In any event, Facebook's plans for 200G vs. 400G still remain to be seen and prioritization could very well be shifted in favor of 400G where there has been more R&D focus across the industry and where there will be a deeper list of potential vendors. As mentioned above, for example, Intel may be providing 400G samples to Facebook as early as late 2018. Bottom line here is that the 200G opportunity is speculative at this stage and far from assured as a meaningful revenue opportunity.

Facebook and Google are supposedly the only two major datacenter players seriously considering deployment of 200G modules. Given that 200G rollouts have not yet begun in earnest and 400G production is expected to ramp across the industry in late 2019, 200G could quickly be rendered irrelevant. We believe that InnoLight is one of the most credible potential players in 200G and they would most likely service the Google demand. As for Facebook 200G, AAOI could theoretically get 200G modules ramped in production volume and compete with InnoLight. We are skeptical given the troubles AAOI has had with the 100G CWDM4-2km part (versus their mastery of 100G CWDM4-500m). As data rate increases, so do the technical requirements of the laser. If AAOI is having trouble getting their laser yields high enough to produce commercially-viable 100G CWDM4-2km (which could explain their limited relevance in this product in the marketplace), it will be even harder to yield 200G products well. In any event, Facebook's plans for 200G vs. 400G still remain to be seen and prioritization could very well be shifted in favor of 400G where there has been more R&D focus across the industry and where there will be a deeper list of potential vendors. As mentioned above, for example, Intel may be providing 400G samples to Facebook as early as late 2018. Bottom line here is that the 200G opportunity is speculative at this stage and far from assured as a meaningful revenue opportunity. 400G: The 400G opportunity is even more speculative and not worth expanding upon. AAOI may not even be able to make the transition to 400G for all we know.

Valuation and Final Thoughts

So, what is AAOI worth?

Not much.

Below we lay out a range of outcomes for AAOI's Facebook revenue in 2019E - incorporating detailed assumptions about the CWDM4-500m revenue stream - then pair that with potential outcomes for the remainder of AAOI's revenue bases in 2019E:

Source: Image by author, using info from public company filings, websites, and/or author's own estimates as applicable.

And for reference, here are the median 2019E sell-side estimates per CapitalIQ compared to our estimates:

Source: Image by author, using info from CapitalIQ.

Key assumptions and observations:

Facebook CWDM4-500m Revenue. In our downside case, we assume Facebook's CWDM4-500m demand grows +27% to a full-year run-rate of ~350k modules per quarter versus today's ~250-300k modules. In the upside case, we assume +46% run-rate demand growth to ~400k modules per quarter. In the downside case, we assume AAOI continues to hold 20% market share - potentially generous! Non-Facebook Datacenter Revenue. For reasons detailed at great length above, we would be surprised if AAOI is able to hold non-Facebook revenue flat in 2019E versus 2018E. This is what we assume in our upside case. Total Revenue. It is self-evident from the above tables that we are meaningfully differentiated (to the downside) on AAOI's total revenue for 2019E. The sell-side research reports often break down their revenue estimates into the 4 segments ("Datacenter", "CATV", "FTTH", and "Other"), so we know that the major source of variance is coming from the Datacenter revenue stream (which we would expect anyway given the relative size of the Datacenter segment). Since the sell-siders do not provide much further granularity in their published modeling, it is hard to say exactly how much they are leaning on Facebook revenue growth versus growth at Amazon/Microsoft/other datacenter customers. As best we can tell from their commentaries, however, the sell-side generally appears to not only extrapolate the recent 2H18E vs. 1H18 revenue growth at Facebook into 2019 but also assumes meaningful renewed 100G revenue growth from the stalled Amazon and Microsoft accounts as well as the other datacenter customer cohort. For the multitude of reasons provided throughout this report, we wholesale disagree with these assumptions other than the allowance for mild growth at the other datacenter customers. Given the meaningful downside for revenue versus consensus even in our "upside" case, realistically one of the few ways we could be "wrong" and the sell-side could be "right" on revenue is if the Facebook TAM surprises meaningfully to the upside (even in excess of our generous unit growth assumptions) and every piece of information we have learned to date suggesting upcoming AAOI share losses is patently false. We find this unlikely but emerging signs of this in 1H19E would curb our enthusiasm for the short at least slightly. The other (unlikely) possibility is that AAOI surprises with a meaningful 2019E 200G revenue stream from Facebook and/or Google. Non-GAAP Gross Margins. AAOI has done a masterful job at maintaining gross margins in the ~40% context despite pricing pressures in 2018. We generously assume that they can maintain 38% in our downside case where the Facebook business shrinks meaningfully. Gross margins are not a meaningful source of variance for us versus sell-side consensus. Non-GAAP EPS. Our estimates yield a $0.65 - $1.88 range for 2019E Non-GAAP EPS. This compares to median sell-side consensus of $3.13 and the street low (Craig-Hallum) of $1.92. Our upside case EPS is thus 40% below the street median and our downside case is 79% below.

To sum up, AAOI is facing an emerging and massive competitive onslaught at its key customer Facebook and has limited prospects elsewhere to offset the pending business loss.

If we are proven right, AAOI shares could be worth less than $10, implying more than -70% downside.

For those interested in expressing this view via a short trade, please note that borrow availability has eased considerably in recent months and the latest borrow rate is just ~ -1.25% per annum.

