Ferrari: Expensive Or Not?

On September 18, 2018, the Capital Markets Day pushed the share price higher up to $138.

The management promised that the EBITDA margin would increase up to 38% in 2022.

On the Capital Markets Day, new CEO confirmed that the margin's expansion remains amongst the firm's goals.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is a cash machine with no doubt. Its EBITDA margin is mind-blowing because investment in the brand name and exclusivity pays off.

Investment thesis

As a luxury brand, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is a phenomenally profitable company with EBITDA margin of 31.9%, Return on Equity of 81.22% and predominant position on the topnotch cars market. Its fundamentals could be considered as flawless but, unfortunately, I can’t make a specific recommendation to buy as multiples provide ambiguous results, and the DCF is not an exact method in the case of the Prancing Horse.

Introduction

Analysts’ opinions diverge on the matter of Ferrari’s target price. Societe General is bearish on Ferrari setting the target of $94 with a Sell recommendation. On the contrary, HSBC is bullish. The bank recently updated its outlook with a Buy rating.

Ferrari and peers: not entirely straightforward

It's blindingly obvious that due to Ferrari’s dual nature it is a challenge to figure out what firms are actually its closest peers. It is a moot point. In fact, when the firm went public, analysts’ opinions on this matter also diverged.

On the one hand, Ferrari is an automobile manufacturer. This assumption will make us put Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Honda Motor (OTCPK:OTCPK:HNDAF), Nissan Motor (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) by its side. But it appears that our premise is pointless and irrelevant because their profit margins are utterly incomparable. Ferrari is too profitable for this peer group.

We can compare only specific segments of auto manufacturers, but, unfortunately, these segments are not public companies. Daimler AG (as producer of Mercedes AMG, for instance), Volkswagen AG and BMW AG are also not apt because they are holdings comprised of a variety of brands vastly different in target audiences, margins, revenues and brand architectures. Thus, it is nonsense to merely compare Ferrari’s shares and shares of Daimler, for instance. Alas, Aston Martin is only on a pre-IPO stage yet. If Lamborghini (currently a part of Audi inside Volkswagen AG), Bentley (also the segment of Volkswagen AG), Rolls-Royce (the brand belongs to BMW AG) and McLaren (a subsidiary of the private company McLaren Automotive) will decide to follow the case of Aston Martin and go public, we shall have enough data to compare Ferrari with its undoubtedly closest peers. But now, the lack of genuine public competitors adds to our difficulties.

Let’s look at the publicly disclosed data. Here is the excerpt from the annual report 2017. The firm enumerated its competitors:

In the sports car segment our products are the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, 812 Superfast and our latest special series, the F12tdf, and our principal competitors are Lamborghini (Huracán 4WD/2WD, Aventador, Aventador SV, in each case Coupé and Spider, and Huracán Performante), McLaren (570S/GT, 540C, 720S Coupé and Spider), Ford (NYSE:GT), Honda (NSX), Porsche (911 Turbo, Turbo S, both Coupé and Spider), Mercedes (SL 63/65 AMG), Aston Martin (Vanquish and V12 Vantage/S, both Coupé and Spider), Audi (R8 V10 Coupé and Spider, R8V10 Plus and R8V10 RWS). In the GT segment our products are the California T, the Ferrari Portofino (the successor of the California T which is being phased out), the GTC4Lusso and the GTC4Lusso T models and our principal competitors are Rolls-Royce (Wraith and Dawn), Bentley (Continental GT/GTC, V12 and V8, Speed and S version, GT3-R and Supersports), Aston Martin (DB11 Coupé and Spider, V8 and V12) and Mercedes (S Coupé and Convertible 63/65 AMG, AMG ATC Coupé and Spider and AMG GTR).

P/E multiples for this hypothetic peer group reveal that RACE is the most expensive:

EV/EBITDA ratios make the same point:

Unfortunately, we can't compare EV/EBITDA of RACE with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) because it is currently a loss-making firm.

Also, the EBITDA margin of RACE is markedly higher:

On the contrary, Ferrari is a luxury brand for exceptionally affluent persons. By all appearances, we should take into account Hermes International SCA (OTCPK:OTCPK:HESAY), Kering SA (OTCPK:OTCPK:PPRUY), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMUY) and Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK:OTCPK:CFRUY).

Ferrari sustains a level of profitability typical for a luxury brand. At the same time, the problem is that the company has to pay the humongous R&D bills. (This issue is discussed in the respective section below). Producing luxury clothing line or accessories and supercars manufacturing are entirely different processes regarding capital intensity, complexity and time. Meanwhile, it appears that high P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples are a regular practice in this segment.

Research & Development

It is worth mentioning that even in comparison with auto manufacturers Ferrari's R&D costs are considerable:

In the case of Volkswagen AG, R&D expenses comprised 6.7% of revenue in 2017. At the same time, BMW AG spent 6.2% of revenue.

Industry outlook and impetus of growth

Amongst the main bargaining chips of the company are the atypically higher pricing of its flamboyant vehicles and perfectly balanced business model. It is worth noting that Ferrari is more stable than its competitors. As reported, the firm outperformed its contenders even during the global economic crisis.

Data Source: Ferrari Annual report 2017. P. 61

Second, RACE is an industry leader:

Data Source: Ferrari Annual report 2017. P. 62

It is also disclosed that:

In 2017, our volumes in the largest 22 markets were substantially in line with 2016, primarily driven by contribution from our range models. We had a market share of 20 percent in the luxury performance car market; with a 22 percent of market share in the sports car segment and 16 percent of market share in the GT segment. The chart below sets forth our market shares in 2017 in our largest 22 markets by geographical area.

In my judgment, a significant market share in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan appears to be a decisive advantage, as the target audience of luxury brands in the region grows. What is more, the management considers improving the business model further:

The progress from where we are today to where we hope to be in 2022 is the combination of improved pricing and improved utilization of the asset base.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript (Q4 2017)

Next, to enhance the organic top line, the company will enter the EV segment. As Ferrari’s CEO said in February 2018 during the earnings call:

I did say if there is an electric supercar, it’s going to be Ferrari that makes it.

On September 18, 2018, the firm confirmed its intentions to broaden the product line with hybrids.

Source.

Gargantuan ROI: among the few

To put the finishing touches on the company’s profile and potential, I should mention its ROI. Figures explain better than words:

Kering SA:

Hermes International SA:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE:

BMW AG:

And, finally, Ferrari:

Data source: Morningstar.com

Ferrari’s ROE is stunning. It is incredibly higher than the ROE of selected peers.

Possible concerns

On September 18, 2018, during the Capital Markets Day, the management disclosed the company's revised strategy up to 2022.

First, the firm increased its capex projections from €550 million to €650 million. It means that FCF will be hurt.

Source.

At the same time, the EBITDA target was confirmed (€1.8B - €2.0B by 2022) and the EBITDA margin projection was even increased up to 38% from 36%.

Valuation: multiples approach

In my judgment, Hermes should be considered as Ferrari's closest peer as the company targets the same profitability level. The management emphasised many times that Ferrari is a luxury brand, and it earns a respectable valuation. In fact, even in its IPO papers, the firm mentioned the word "luxury" 151 times. To be precise, the current trading multiples of Hermes are as follows:

OTCPK:HESAF:

OTCPK:HESAY:

And on Euronext Paris (traded as RMS):

In this regard, if we multiply EPS (TTM) of RACE by 43.3 or 42.8, we shall receive $159.82 and $157.97 respectively.

On the other hand, if we consider the median and average figures for the peer group (OTCPK:HESAF, OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:PPRUY and OTCPK:CFRUY), the result will be 31.33x and 29x. Consequently, the implied share price ranges from $107 to $115.6.

Consensus estimates and target price

RACE data by YCharts

As I have already mentioned, the spread of prognoses is extensive. In this regard, investors must stay vigilant.

Conclusion

Even though Ferrari’s shares might look overvalued, if we take into account the median or average multiples, the company has an outstanding earnings potential and dominant market position. Investment banks' opinions are not unanimous; thus, upside potential remains unclear. Considering all of the above, investors must stay careful and cautious.

