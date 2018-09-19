SurveyMonkey IPO: With Salesforce Buying, Share Price Could Increase

The analysis of shareholders shows that several institutions acquired shares, which is very beneficial.

With shares being sold at 5.86x forward revenues and Salesforce (CRM) acquiring $40.0 million in the new IPO, SurveyMonkey (SVMK) could be a very interesting name. Investors should get to know that goodwill represents 58% of the total amount of assets. If the recently acquired companies are worth what SurveyMonkey paid, the shares could increase. On the contrary, goodwill impairments could drive the stock down.

Source: Prospectus

Business And Solutions Provided

Founded in 1999 and incorporated in 2011 in Delaware, SurveyMonkey Inc. is headquartered in the United States, but it also runs operations in Ireland and Canada.

Surveymonkey.com offers a cloud-based SaaS platform used by companies and individuals to distribute surveys. With 98% of the Fortune 500 being clients of SurveyMonkey and 606,000 paying users as of December 31, 2017, the company has created a large customer base.

The company provides three types of solutions. Firstly, SurveyMonkey offers a free basic product that helps user rapidly create simple surveys. For the individuals interested in additional features, the company offers a paid subscription plan with unlimited number of surveys, analytics, and 24/7 support. Additionally, SurveyMonkey offers the SurveyMonkey Enterprise solution, which also offers managed user accounts, collaboration technologies, enterprise-grade security among other features. Finally, SurveyMonkey also offers several solutions recently acquired for customer experience analytics, employee engagement analysis besides other purpose-built solutions.

Source: surveymonkey.com

Customers

Although some of the products are used by individuals, SurveyMonkey notes that users utilize the products for business purposes. Among the clients of SurveyMonkey, 300,000 are organizations and approximately 300,000 are individuals. The fact that 98% of the Fortune 500 has an account with the company tells a lot about the company. Additionally, it is also interesting that no client represented more than 1% of revenue of the company in 2017 and 2016. Most investors will appreciate this fact.

Source: surveymonkey.com

Regarding business growth, the figures are not that impressive. The amount of users is growing at 5.3% y/y. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

SurveyMonkey estimates that total market opportunity is equal to $25 billion. However, the company uses total number of U.S. knowledge workers to calculate such value, which seems a bit optimistic.

Other analyses from third parties need to be noted on this name. According to MarketsandMarkets, the total amount of expenses in customer experience management worldwide in 2017 was equal to $6 billion. Additionally, according to ESOMAR, total value of the market research industry in 2016 was $45 billion.

Balance Sheet

With an assets/liabilities ratio of 1.05x as of June 30, 2018, the worst part of the company seems to be the balance sheet. Additionally, the amount of goodwill of $336.8 million and intangible assets of $11.4 million are also worrying. If the company needs to impair the value of these intangibles, the share price could decline. Bear in mind that goodwill comprises of 58% of the total amount of assets.

Source: Prospectus

Furthermore, the financial debt is also not small. As of June 30, 2018, the total amount of debt equals $317 million as shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it seems very beneficial that the payments of the debt should be made after 2023. From 2019 to 2023, SurveyMonkey should pay a maximum of 10% of the total amount of debt. The table below needs to be seen by investors. It shows that the financial risk does not seem that significant as of today:

Source: Prospectus

Acquisitions: Goodwill Recorded Was Very Significant

The company provided details about two acquisitions in the prospectus that help explain part of the goodwill amount. Firstly, there is an acquisition of Renzu in 2015 for $17 million, of which $12.2 million was goodwill.

Source: Prospectus

In addition, the company reported an acquisition of TechValidate, which was also executed in 2015. SurveyMonkey paid a total of $60.4 million with goodwill of $50.4 million, which seems large.

Source: Prospectus

With this information in mind, investors need to understand that the goodwill reported was quite significant in both transactions. We are talking about a goodwill of 83% of the total amount paid in the case of TechValidate. Did the company not pay too much for these companies?

Revenue

With revenues growing at 5.5% y/y amounting to $218 million in 2017, SurveyMonkey does not seem to be growing at an impressive growth pace. In addition, the company lost $24 million in 2017 and $76 million in 2016.

Source: Prospectus

With these numbers in mind and the current amount of goodwill, SurveyMonkey seems like a company that is trying to acquire other companies to innovate. The current business model does not seem to be a business cow, so management is trying to obtain growth inorganically. Investors will need to assess the new business combinations in order to assess the future of SurveyMonkey.

Use of Proceeds: Repayment of Debt of $100 million

Assuming that the shares are sold at $10 per share, the company will receive $157.6 million from the IPO. Out of this sum, $100 million will be used to pay the company's debt, and $14.4 million will be used to pay certain tax obligations. Most investors will not appreciate this fact. The image below provides further details on this matter.

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization and Valuation

With $86 million cash expected after the IPO and debt of $217 million, the net debt expected is $131 million. Taking 121.39 million shares outstanding after the offering at $10, the market capitalization should be $1.213 billion. In sum, the enterprise value will be equal to $1.344 billion.

Source: Prospectus

The adjusted EBITDA in December 2017 was equal to $61.8 million, and in a period of six months ended June 30, 2018, it was $28.4 million. With these numbers in mind and assuming 2018 forward EBITDA of $65 million, it seems reasonable that the EV/forward EBITDA equals 20.6x. Additionally, using 2018 forward revenues of $229 million, the EV/forward revenues are 5.86x.

Source: Prospectus

The competitors of SurveyMonkey are large corporations like Salesforce, Marketo, Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Slack. As they are larger than SurveyMonkey, comparing SurveyMonkey with them may not be the best practice. With that, it should provide a good understanding of the minimum and maximum capitalizations. CRM is trading at 9.06x sales and 80x EBITDA, while ORCL is trading at 4.71x sales and 10.97x EBITDA. In addition, MSFT trades at 6.48x sales and 15.81x EBITDA, while GOOG trades at 5.5x sales and 17.6x EBITDA.

SurveyMonkey seems to own several products that should report revenues in the near future. The company should grow in the future, so using the EV/forward revenues ratio makes sense. Using these figures, SurveyMonkey does not seem to be overvalued as compared to its competitors.

In addition, the shares could increase in the near future as institutions believe that $10 per share seems very reasonable. Stock demand could push the share price up. Keep in mind that Salesforce, which is already a shareholder, is buying shares at the IPO price. Read the following lines:

"Pursuant to the concurrent private placement, Salesforce Ventures LLC, an existing stockholder, will purchase from us in a private placement $40.0 million of our common stock at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price." Source: Prospectus

Shareholders: Institutions Bought Shares

The analysis of shareholders shows that several institutions acquired shares, which is very beneficial. Directors will control 28.8% of the company after the IPO, and four entities will control large stakes. Take a look at it in the tables below:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Trading at 5.86x forward revenues, SurveyMonkey does not seem overvalued as compared to competitors. In addition, with Salesforce buying shares at approximately $10 and other institutions with large stakes in the company, the share price could be pushed up after the IPO.

With that, investors will need to study closely the acquisitions recently made. If the company is able to show that the businesses acquired are reporting new revenues, the share price could go much higher. On the contrary, goodwill impairments could push the stock down in the next quarterly reports. Keep in mind that goodwill represented 58% of total assets in June 2018.

