Square: Irrational Price

Investment Thesis

Square's (SQ) share price continues to incessantly climb. And while Square's revenue continues to grow at a rapid clip, I argue that investors who think Square's shares can offer them a quick double should think again. In fact, investors will be shockingly surprised to know that Square already accounts for this triumphant growth - many times over. Therefore, I recommend that shareholders opt to stay on the sidelines of Square's stock, that its share price now offers nil margin of safety.

Recent Results

On the face of it, Q2 2018 delivered a terrific set of results. Adjusted revenue soared 60% YoY, proving that demand for Square's commerce ecosystem is not only here to stay, but picking up pace at a solid clip.

During the Q2 2018 earnings call, CFO Dorsey used the opportunity to highlight to analysts and investors the launch of Square's newest offering, Square for Restaurants. This service follows Square's strong ethos of ease of use. The point-of-sale management tool allows restaurants of all shapes and sizes the ability to make more sales by freeing up time when compared with other back-office support platforms.

Next, in spite seeing Square's operating costs jump 45% YoY to $318 million, its bottom line EPS number still succeeded in marginally beating analysts' estimates by $0.01 to $0.13. But this is where the good news ends.

Valuation

As shown in the above table, the whole sector is very much in favor with the investment community - Wall Street is simply bedazzled. However, ironically, what's even more remarkable is that while I have only listed a few peers in the table, the sector is truly littered with new upcoming competitors.

Consequently, while Square is obviously in high demand right now, I question whether Square will still be in high demand tomorrow? And while I do not profess to know the answer to this question, I do not need to know. The table above tells me enough information to persuade me to stay well away.

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong - Carveth Read

When investing in Square, you are essentially paying more than 12 times its revenue. Think about that for a second. In the past three years, Square's CAGR stood at 38%. Now, investors might argue, as alluded to earlier in the article, that Square is actually picking up pace on the top line, and that its revenue will "grow into" its market cap. But I question how fast will Square actually grow? Given the plethora of competition in the space, its growth is unlikely to sustainably remain above 50%, and realistically, much less than 50%. Thus, what are investors actually buying?

Dirty Cash Flow Metric

Assuming that Square continues to benefit from its economies of scale allowing it to leverage off its fixed cost, then, further assuming that management is able to deliver on its target of adjusted EBITDA guidance of $240 million to $250 million for FY 2018, thus, implying H2 2018 delivers a 3% EBITDA margin improvement YoY. And then also, further assuming that Square is able to grow at 50% YoY in 2019, we are in the best case looking at an adjusted EBITDA of $400 million – which leaves its forward EBITDA trading 90 times – which is simply nonsensical and makes it impossible for investors to make a suitable return.

At the end of the day, no matter how the narrative is spun on the street, Square is simply not growing anywhere near this level of growth rate. Besides, let’s ponder, what's Square’s adjusted EBITDA metric?

At the H1 2018 marker, Square had an adjusted EBITDA of $104 million. However, the largest adjustment to this figure was management's non-cash stock-based compensation of $99 million. In other words, essentially all of Square's adjusted EBITDA came from the assumption that stock-based compensation is either a non-recurring cost (which it obviously is not). Or worse yet, that stock-based compensation is not a real cost to its shareholders. Either way, stock-based compensation, is in mind, a real cost of having Square's management run this business.

Additionally, while management touts its $240-250 million in EBITDA for FY 2018, should we consider the 100% increase in capex for H1 2018 to $26 million a regular use of cash? Is this the new capex requirement in Square's investing for growth strategy?

Takeaway

Ultimately, there are just too many assumptions and not enough growth in Square's top line, and too little actual profitability. Therefore at a $36 billion market cap, I suggest this stock is best avoided.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

