Oracle: Testing Shareholders' Patience Once Again

In the productivity and cloud SaaS space, I favor an investment in the much more richly-priced but better positioned Salesforce.com.

It was yet another one of Oracle's (ORCL) trademark quarters: Neither disastrous, nor exciting. This time, however, investors' knee-jerk bearish move did not hurt the stock for very long, and shares have remained within striking distance of their all-time highs.

Regarding the results, revenues of $9.2 billion fell short of expectations by $120 million. The top-line miss was the widest since mid 2015, and the modest 1% revenue growth was the most underwhelming since 2016. Driven almost entirely by an aggressive stock repurchase program, a lower tax rate and FX headwinds that were not as harmful as originally expected, EPS of $0.71 that landed two cents above consensus rose 18% above year-ago levels.

Image credit

It's no secret that the bull argument supporting ORCL has been grounded on the company's transition from the legacy on-premise business to the cloud. Last quarter, the company's decision to change around the reporting structure to lump cloud and on-premise license sales together "clouded" one's ability to better assess the evolution of this transitory process.

From what I could gather, however, it looks like the cloud shift continues to happen, but at a snail pace, testing the patience of shareholders who have become accustomed to watching revenues only inch forward at best - never more than 7% per quarter since 2012. In fiscal 1Q19, the large cloud services and license support segment (72% of total revenues) was up only 3%, after posting growth of 8% to 11% in all of last fiscal year's quarterly periods. See table below.

Source: Earnings press release

Profitability did not quite disappoint, as gross margin contracted YOY, but in line with what seems to be the recent trends. Oracle once again managed to squeeze opex and keep it flat YOY, a good idea for a company's whose top-line momentum still fails to excite. The end result was adjusted op margin of 40.9% that exceeded last year's 40.7% by 20 bps and allowed operating profit to rise at the same timid pace as sales.

The earnings magic, however, happened further down the P&L. A tax rate of 19.1% was nearly one percentage point better than management's guided 20%, the benefit of which I calculate helped to lift EPS by a penny. Average shares outstanding dropped by 285 million YOY, costing Oracle about $10 billion in buy backs in fiscal 1Q19 alone. Lastly, weaker-than-anticipated FX headwinds dragged EPS by a penny instead of the predicted three cents, helping to close the two-cent gap to consensus this quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Once upon a time, I was a bit more of an ORCL bull. In fact, the stock was one of four in my NOAH group that I believed could rival the performance of "sexier" FANG stocks over a long-term horizon that included both bullish and bearish periods.

The last time I cautiously defended an investment in ORCL was in late June, when I called the Street "short sighted" for pushing the stock to $42.80/share after a fiscal 4Q18 that was no worse than reasonable expectations would have anticipated. Since then, ORCL has rallied 15% in just about three months, and current valuation (14.5x current-year earnings vs. 13.2x in June, and 1.7x long-term PEG vs. 1.5x three months ago) suggests to me that a window of opportunity into the stock is not as wide open as it used to be.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Oracle - ORCL 14.5x 8.6% 1.7x IBM (IBM) 10.8x 1.5% 7.2x SAP (SAP) 23.6x 6.5% 3.6x

Today, I take a pass on ORCL, believing that (1) too slow a recovery in revenues, (2) margins that keep contracting and (3) a timid dividend yield of 1.5% will not be enough to reward shareholders who buy the stock near all-time levels. In the productivity and cloud SaaS space, I favor an investment in a much more richly-priced Salesforce.com (CRM) that, in my view, has a significantly longer runway ahead to justify a more aggressive, growth-biased bet on it.

Note from the author: although I do not own ORCL, CRM is in fact part of what I call my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio. If you would like to know more about it and learn what other stocks are currently in the portfolio, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community - once a member, you can even shoot me a message and discuss this and other ideas further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.