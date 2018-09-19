All Eyes On The Financial Sector

If it doesn't feel like the stock market is running on all cylinders, it's not your imagination. While the S&P 500 Index is near an all-time high, a few major sectors - including consumer staples, industrials, and basic materials - have failed to keep pace with the benchmark index. But it's the financial sector that commands our attention right now since a strong broad market should be confirmed by the leading financial stocks. Today we'll look at the evidence that the lagging financials are on the cusp of a meaningful recovery which will help fuel a bullish fourth quarter rally for the broad equity market.

As summer winds down, investors have a lot to be thankful for. The past few months have witnessed unusually benign conditions for many sectors and industry groups. Small cap and large cap stocks alike have benefited from a strong corporate earnings backdrop and have produced meaningful gains since the last major market setback in February-March. Third quarter earnings growth for the S&P 500, for instance, is estimated to be 19.9%. If realized, this would be the third highest earnings growth rate since Q3 2010, according to FactSet. Adding to the favorable backdrop is a U.S. economy which continues to grow at a respectable pace.

One of the factors which has been favorable for the stock market in recent months has been the remarkably low volatility levels that investors have had to contend with. To underscore just how benign the equity market has been this summer, consider that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has now gone 59 days without a move of 1% in either direction. This marks the longest such streak since January and one of only a few times in recent years the benchmark index has gone more than 50 trading days with similarly low volatility.

Shown below is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which is has gone essentially nowhere since May and is hovering just above a multi-decade low. While some investors fret that this leaves volatility with nowhere to go but up, it's worth noting that there have been long stretches in the past where volatility has hovered at similar levels before turning up, notably the 2004-2007 period. It should also be mentioned that market crises are typically preceded by several weeks or months of above-average volatility.

All of this is by way of introduction to our main topic, namely the financial sector stocks. There has been a sense among some analysts and investors that the lagging financial sector this summer is a harbinger for bad things ahead in the broad market. As I'll argue here, though, the evidence points to the contrary. Rather than fearing that the low volatility environment this summer has bred complacency, as well as serving as a mask for distribution (i.e. selling) in the financial sector, investors should instead be encouraged by some recent developments which should bode well for increased profits and higher share prices in financial sector companies.

The belief among some analysts that the U.S. broad market is vulnerable to serious selling pressure this fall is attributed, in part, to the lag in the bank and broker/dealer stocks in recent months. Shown below is a graph comparing the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) since January. As you can see here, XLF has in fact failed to keep pace with the benchmark SPX since April and even managed to make a lower low in late June. Meanwhile, the SPX had already established a pattern of higher highs and lows by that time and was about to launch its impressive summer rally.

Historically, a failure of the bank and broker/dealer stocks to keep up with the SPX has often preceded a period of weakness for the broad market. But there have been notable exceptions to this pattern in the past, including most recently in 2016. The point still stands, however, that the strongest stock market rallies are nearly always accompanied by strength in the leading bank, broker/dealer, and insurance stocks. Therefore it would definitely bode well for the stock market heading into Q4 if the financial sector showed some notable improvement, and soon.

Thankfully there is one very pertinent sign that the profit outlook for the financials will improve. The late summer rally in U.S. Treasury bond yields has underscored the likelihood of a rising rate environment in the coming months. This also boosts the profit outlook for financial institutions since banks, brokerages, and insurance firms benefit from higher rates. Shown here is the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) in relation to its widely followed and psychologically significant 200-day moving average. As the 200-day MA suggests, TNX is following an upward path as investors anticipate a higher fed funds interest rate in the coming months.

Rising rates also means higher profitability on loans and also suggests an improving economy. It's the latter point which is the main takeaway for the financial sector. The bottom line is that rising rates points to a strengthening U.S. economic outlook and this is the number one reason to expect improvement in the financial sector, particularly the banks. A growing economy typically begets higher loan demand and is clearly beneficial to the banking industry. Investors should therefore avoid the temptation to assume the worst-case-scenario for the lagging financial sector this summer and instead expect the sector to play "catch-up" with the S&P 500 in the coming months.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, the internal condition of both the NYSE and the Nasdaq continues to be weak below the surface. While the major averages have held up nicely despite the evident tokens of internal selling pressure, the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows is somewhat disturbing. In the last two weeks the number of lows has gradually expanded to where 100 or more new 52-week lows on the NYSE aren't uncommon.

Many of these new lows are interest rate-sensitive securities instead of company stocks, which is somewhat of a mitigating factor. As we saw heading into the February decline earlier this year, however, even when most of the new lows are income funds it can definitely weaken the broad stock market to the point where a pullback becomes necessary to purge the weakness. If the new 52-week lows remain significantly above normal much longer we could be in for another pullback in the major averages within the next couple of weeks.

In recent commentaries my recommendation has been to avoid initiating new purchases in stocks and ETFs until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges diminish to below 40 for a few consecutive days. This will let us know that the internal selling pressure has lifted and that the danger of a market pullback has passed. By the same token, as long as the cumulative trend in the new highs and lows on the NYSE and Nasdaq is rising, no drastic action is required. That is, investors don't need to move to cash and can maintain a bullish posture while raising stop loss levels on existing long positions.

Below is the cumulative new highs-lows indicator for the NYSE broad market. This is my favorite indicator for showing the incremental demand for equities. As long as the rising trend line shown here remains inviolate, a bullish bias is still technically warranted despite the sub-surface weakness.

Investors should also continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

