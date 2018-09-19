Is Cisco Still A Good Buy For Dividend Growth Investor?

Even with the run up in price, at $47.50 or so, the expected dividends from Cisco are worth more than that, making Cisco a potential buy for dividend growth investors.

With two consecutive quarters of improving results, it's beginning to look like the switch to subscriptions is paying off.

My thoughts from last time

I last wrote about Cisco Systems (CSCO) on June 28. This was the culmination of a series of articles pointing out that the important metrics for Cisco were recurring revenues and deferred revenues. For some time, Cisco had been modifying its business model to depend less on upfront one time sales and to sell more product on the basis of subscriptions. It was thought that this would allow the company to have a better handle on predicting (and thus managing) future revenues and profits. The change resulted in revenue declines. This was because unlike an outright one-time sale, selling a subscription meant that the revenue couldn’t be recognized when earned, but had to be recognized periodically over the term of the subscription.

So rather than all of the cash from a sale appearing on the revenue line, only a small portion of that cash appeared there. The rest went to the deferred revenue account where each quarter some portion of those monies would be eligible to be recognized as revenue. Eventually this would result in regular revenue again increasing (as Cisco wasn’t taking in less for each sale or even having big declines in sales).

One thing to remember about the Deferred Revenue account is that it is balance. New cash that can’t be recognized as revenue now go in, and cash that can now be recognized as revenue comes out. So if the account increases in size, that means new cash is coming in faster than old cash is being recognized as revenue.

What new information do we have now?

On August 15, Cisco reported its results for Q4 2018. Let’s take a look at the earnings presentation.

Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

Revenues were up this quarter from a year ago. And those increases are spread across all operating segments with the exception of the tiny Other Products segment. The revenue increase was 50% larger than last quarter’s increase while the largest segment, Infrastructure Platforms, grew more than twice as fast as it did last quarter. I’d be happier if the Services segment grew faster, but 3% isn’t terrible.

Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

Here we see progress on recurring and deferred revenues. While recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue did increase from last year, this is the same percentage as last quarter. Even so this quarter $122 million more revenue was reoccurring revenue that last quarter. Deferred revenue from software and subscriptions also increase by 23% from a year ago and now 56% of software revenue now comes from subscriptions. Even though the switch to a subscription model is no longer causing revenues to decline, the swapping to the new model is still progressing.

Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

This slide contains so additional income metrics. I like how operating expenses as a percentage of revenue has declined. While the actual amount of operating expenses did increase, they increased by only a small amount, far less than revenues increased. While net income did increase quite a bit from last year, part of that is due to tax cuts. But even without the tax cuts the increase in net income was 21.3%.

Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

In the slide above the decline in cash on hand would worry me some if operating cash flow, revenues and earnings were not all increasing. I also like the $1.2 billion increase in deferred revenue from last year. Even the low number for cash flow in Q3 isn’t concerning because it was caused by a one-time tax payment due to the tax cuts.

Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

Compared to the guidance in the slide above, Cisco reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 in Q1 of 2018. In my opinion things are looking good and the switch to a subscription model is paying off. This is a good start to the new year and a continuation of the trend of increasing revenue and profit that Cisco returned to 2 quarters ago.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Source: Simply Wall St

For me, a picture helps me understand things better than a simple table of numbers. In the chart above, we can see the slow decline of revenue, and earnings from the switch to the subscription model. We can also see how revenues have increased of late, and see that analysts predict a continuation of the trend of revenue, EPS and cash flow increases into the future. That analysts are projecting a 20% increase in revenues with earnings growing 3.2% supports my thinking that Cisco has returned to solid growth.

Dividend safety

Source: 2018 CSCO 10-K

As we can see in the chart table above, for the 2018 fiscal year Cisco had $13.67 billion in CFFO (Cash flow from operations). Even though this has been increasing for the last couple of quarters, I will assume that over the next 12 months that a decline similar in size to that over 2018 will happen in 2019. I think that fits with my goal of determining how bad do conditions need to be before the dividend can’t be supported. So I will use a CFFO figure of $13,446 as my starting CFFO.

Source: Author's calculations

As of the end of the 2018 fiscal year, there are 4,881 million shares outstanding but no preferred shares (the board has apparently authorized them but none are currently outstanding). Assuming the dividend increases 6.5% a year (a little less than half the percentage change of the last increase), Cisco will have trouble paying the dividend in 5 years if CFFO drops around 10.5% a year.

Given that this predicted decrease is about 5 times the decrease in CFFO between 2018 and 2017, I just don’t see that beating that number will be very hard. The whole point of switching to subscriptions was to make revenues (and thus cash flow) more predictable, so I think that this should preclude this bad of a performance in the next few years. I judge the dividend and my predictions of its growth as very safe.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Cisco has raised the dividend every year since it began paying one in 2011. I see that following its standard pattern over the next 12 months Cisco will have two more dividend payments at the current rate of $0.33 and then 2 payments at a new higher rate. Like in my last article I will assume that the increase will be 3 cents. This will make the dividends received over the next 12 months equal $1.38. I will use the 6.5% dividend growth rate I used in my last Cisco article and a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Source:Author's calculations

Using these parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $48.92 making my buy price anything under $49.

With the current market price right around $47.50 CSCO is a good value. Dividend growth investors should evaluate it to see if they can take advantage of the opportunity offered.

Can options help?

Source: Broker

I see a very nice opportunity in the $47 strike price put contracts that expire in October. Even with the ex-dividend date likely being around October 5 th (which means even if you get assigned the shares you won’t collect the dividend) you should be able to collect about $0.79 a share to agree to buy the 100 shares of CSCO at $47 (close to 50 cents below the current market price as I write this). As long as you want the shares, and have $4700 in cash to buy them (even if you have all of that cash only after selling the put contract) I think it’s a good deal to sell this $47 strike price put contract expiring in October.

What to watch for going forward

Going forward I want continued evidence that the subscription products are producing good revenue and profits. As such I will want to see deferred revenue growing and revenue and earnings growing as well.

Conclusion

Cisco did struggle when it switched its business model. While that process isn’t yet complete, it is far enough along that revenues and profits have begun increasing again. In the new fiscal year, I expect these trends to continue. Even while struggling with declining revenues and earnings, Cisco increased the dividend fairly rapidly. Even though the dividend was small at the time, I expect these trends to continue even as the dividend is not so small anymore. I still think Cisco represents a very good opportunity for a dividend growth investor. Despite it run-up in price it is still trading at a reasonable discount to the value of its dividend stream.

