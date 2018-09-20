Field Research And Financial Estimates Conclude That Generation Next's Frozen Yogurt Vending Machine Is Generally A Bad Investment

Now that more Froyos are being installed, investors will see their realistic mediocre revenues, which will make the stock fall to below $1 per share.

Generation Next appears to now be shifting its image away from a vending machine franchisor to a “Robotics, Blockchain and AI company,” but we don’t believe they have the funds nor the talent to invest in the necessary R&D.

In this report, we have recorded conversations with Generation Next management which have strengthened our bearish view.

Based on total estimated expenses and opportunity costs, we’ve found the Froyo to be unprofitable in all but a few exceptional locations.

We hired investigators to observe two recently installed Generation Next Franchise Brands frozen yogurt vending machines and they found sales were insufficient for profitability.

This is a follow-up report on Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCQB:VEND). We published our original bearish report on 6/27/18. At that date, the stock was trading at $2.26, and at its current price of $1.62 on 9/19/18, it has fallen 25%. The stock has plunged 40% from its peak of $2.68 two months ago. We believe VEND has quite a bit further to fall. Right now, it has a single product, a Reis & Irvy's robotic frozen yogurt vending machine also called a "Froyo". For simplicity, we'll use the name Froyo for the vending machines in this report.

Our field research and estimated calculations reveal that the Froyo is a poor investment for most franchisees. Our research and financial estimates conclude that-with rare exceptions - most locations will not generate sufficient sales to make this expensive vending machine with high operating costs a worthwhile return on investment. We are stunned to learn that there are franchisees signing up to buy dozens of them in a city, as there are few places where they will be profitable. Additionally, the influx of more Froyos in close proximity may very well cannibalize existing franchisees' sales. As franchisees begin reporting their disappointing revenues, we expect this will hurt VEND's future sales of its vending machines. Looking to several upcoming negative catalysts, we foresee VEND falling below $1 per share within the next six months.

Generation Next has also put out a PR claiming to be a "robotics, AI and blockchain" company, which seems to be a red herring from the issue of Froyo's mediocre sales. We questioned management on this and documented their response later in this report.

Our Froyo Field Research Reveals a Bad Investment

We've conducted in-field research and did an expense estimate to see if the Froyo is profitable. The investigators we hired observed the Froyos with an unbiased perspective. The Froyos that they observed were simply not selling enough frozen yogurt cups to yield a profitable investment for franchisees.

Observation Of The Froyo In The Lankenau Medical Center

On 6/15/18, @ReisnIrvys tweeted that it had installed a Froyo in the Lankenau Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. As reported in our first VEND report on our website, our contact, Michael, went to the Medical Center on 6/21 to provide a first-hand observation of on-site sales. The Froyo is located in the cafeteria, where he observed during peak lunch hours from 10:30am to 3:30pm. The pricing was set at $4 for a regular-sized cup and $5 for a large. Our contact witnessed 9 cups sold over that period. During his 2nd visit on 8/30/18, the Froyo sold slightly more in that peak period; Michael observed sales totaling 15 cups. However, our (conservative) model finds that selling 15 cups per day isn't nearly enough to turn a profit.

Michael noticed that the franchisee of this Froyo, Peter Shapiro, was himself on location in both instances. If a franchisee is at the location often to monitor their Froyo, that's valuable time that they could be using for something else, which should be factored into their investment costs.

The following is the 8/30/18 field test report in Michael's words. He also took the accompanying photos on that same date:

I visited Lankenau Medical Center on Thursday, August 30 from 10:00am until 3:30pm for a follow-up observation of the Froyo machine that had been installed in June in the larger of 2 hospital cafeterias, next to a freezer full of ice cream treats. I observed 15 cups of frozen yogurt sold during this 5 ½ hour period. The pricing was the same as during the "grand opening", $4 for regular size and $5 for large size, including 2 toppings, when I observed only 9 cups sold during a similar 5 hour lunch window, also on a Thursday. During this and the prior observation, there were approximately 200 potential customers passing by the Froyo. Over 80-90% appeared to be hospital staff. I continued to find that elderly people had trouble figuring out the interface. The dispensing area of the machine showed a lot of spilled toppings. The apparent owner of the machine, Peter Shapiro, was present during the lunch hour and spent time talking with the manager of the Cafeteria.

Photos:

Franchisee Peter Shapiro talks with cafeteria manager

Froyo Cup Pricing

Customers

Spilled toppings (after just 15 cups sold)

Location next to ice cream treat freezer

As shown in the above report, the amount of frozen yogurt cups sold was more this time (15) than the first visit (9). Of course, this is only a two-day sample, so it might not be representative of average sales. For those unfamiliar, Philadelphia's summer climate is not only extremely hot but notoriously humid; winter weather is equally extreme. As these two visits represent sales during "peak conditions," we naturally predict that sales will decline substantially in the fall and winter months due to this weather.

Observation of The Froyo in the Auburn Hills, Michigan Mall

We hired an observant to record the foot traffic and sales of the Froyo at the Auburn Hills, Michigan mall. As the biggest indoor mall in the state, Auburn Hills sees quite a bit of foot traffic. Our agent staked out near this Froyo for three hours during the mall's peak time on 7/14/18. Here's a picture he took of the Froyo at the mall:

We recently requested an update on 9/12/18, and he reported:

I stopped by the machine twice over the last couple days to double check the size prices/topping info you wanted. Problem is that the machine is out of order, and has been at both of my visits. The touch screen that would show the price/toppings info is not working due to the machine being out of order at the moment. So that's gonna have to wait I think.

The Froyo being out of order is unfortunate news, considering we learned from a sales lady that the rent is very high for the Froyo there - close to $1,000 per month. We explore this, and other expenses, in greater detail in the next section of this article. The sales lady also stated that a large sells for $5, which was the same as the Philadelphia hospital location. We'll assume here too a small is priced at $4, for a $4.50 average price.

The following Auburn Hills Mall data was reported on 7/14/18:

As shown in the data above, our investigator watched the Froyo on 7/14/18 - a Saturday - at the peak hours of 4:15pm-7:15pm. In that period, 19 frozen yogurt cups were sold. Over those three hours, the total traffic was approximately 1,185 people. That's considerable foot traffic, leading to an inference that several thousand people passed the Froyo during the mall's open hours. It's worth noting this was on the weekend, as there are significantly fewer people at the mall during the work week.

The following are the observations from the 7/14/18 visit:

General Observations:

While this machine is entertaining to use, and to watch, it does receive mixed reviews from the public. I observed that people seem to especially enjoy the robotic preparation part, as well as the flavor and consistency of the product received. Mostly, people like to watch the machine do its magic for someone else. Because the machine is glass-fronted, it does grab people's attention, but only long enough for them to poke at some buttons, say "hmm, cool" and then walk away. The negative comments I overheard pertained mainly to the cost of the yogurt in relation to how much product they received. Too high of cost for what you get. There were also scattered comments along the lines of "what a ripoff," and "I don't trust this thing." Opinions obviously vary depending on experience. Machine Functionality: This machine is user friendly! The touchpad is easy to see, and easy to use. This is a very self-explanatory set-up. On this particular machine, although the frozen yogurt gets into the cup completely, it is rarely centered in the cup. Because of the unbalanced yogurt load, many times the frozen yogurt only gets toppings on one side of the yogurt "pile", when toppings are applied. Also, when the robotic arm swivels to hold the cup under the "toppings tubes", the arm often lifts the cup too high and gets yogurt into the mouth of the topping tube. I suspect this relates to the robotic arm calibration problems I have heard about with this machine.

Points to ponder:

• This particular machine only contains 3 flavors (choc, vanilla, twist) and 2 toppings (chopped peanuts, sprinkles). These machines are built to hold a higher selection than that. It is possible that a lack of selection may be a major factor as to why so few cups are being sold here.

• There is a well established Coffee & Gelato Bar just around the bend (same hallway) from this machine's location. This obviously will affect this machines sales numbers. Aside from the gelato bar, there is no other food or drink options in the surrounding area.

• The machine is not in the "entertainment districts" of this mall. Less people in the area, thus less sales.

Conclusion:

Do people like the machine? Yes, they think it is interesting to look at, and to watch people use. No, they do not want to buy a dish of frozen yogurt (especially for their kids) when they can go to the Dairy Queen or the arcade (both in the building) and pay far less. Also, people (including me) like to deal with a human when it comes to getting food. The machine is cool and all, but maybe some things were not meant to be replaced by faceless technology. As you can see, this concept has several pros and cons. Whichever one holds more weight is open for debate.

Several of the investigator's above observations stand out in particular. First, he said he has heard the machine has "calibration problems" in applying the toppings. These calibration problems might worsen over time as the Froyo depreciates. We include depreciation in our expense estimates later in this report.

It's also interesting that this Froyo isn't in the food court. We're not sure why. Maybe because the rent is higher, or it could be because it would be in direct competition with the Dairy Queen located there.

Froyo Financial Estimates and Profitability Requirements

In this section, we show our research and estimates on Froyo's total expenses and how many daily cup sales are needed to show a profit. As shown in the data above from our investigators, 19 cups were sold in the peak three-hour period at the Auburn Hills Mall. Given that the Froyo seems to be more profitable relative to the Philadelphia one, we used that as a starting point for our financial model. We estimate that 25-30 cups were sold for the entire Saturday. In turn, we assume that less are sold on weekdays due to lower foot traffic. Generously, we assume the Auburn Hills Mall location Froyo sells an average of 25 cups per day over a 365-day year.

At $4 or $5 a cup, making an average of $4.50 per cup, that adds up to daily sales of $4.50 x 25 = $112.50. Assuming that's the average amount sold every day of the year, that yields $112.50 x 365 = $41,063 in annual revenue. The following are the expenses used in determining Froyo profitability.

In our initial report on VEND we estimated the following expenses:

Note that we sourced most of these expense estimates from a YouTube video of a startup financial model of the Froyo. (Generation Next commented to us that neither the video or this model was produced by the company.) The video's narrator, however, was clearly bullish on the Froyo opportunity. Even so, he clearly is overestimating sales, as evidenced in his assumption that cups could be sold for $8 or $11. Obviously, that isn't a realistic price - it's more than a reach given our field research showing the most expensive cup priced at $5. However, his estimated costs might be too high as well. Most Froyos might not need advertising, and legal/accounting fees might be minimal; therefore, we'll remove those expenses entirely. However, from our research, we estimate that rent is often 10% of sales, or a fixed price, whichever is higher. At $41K in annual sales, that puts the monthly rent of 10% of sales at: $41K/12 x 10% = $342 per month. We received information from a sales representative at the Auburn Hills Mall that the monthly rent for the Froyo is $500-$1,000 per month, likely closer to $1,000. Building on that, we can estimate that the total monthly rent for that Froyo is $800 per month.

Adding the adjusted operating expense numbers together, we calculate monthly expenses of: ($450 + $100 + $375 + $800 + $300) = $2,025.

For a 12-month period, that total comes out to $2,025 x 12 = $24,300. Now this doesn't include COGS, which we estimated in our previous report (from the video) at 20% of sales, which is = 20% x $41K = $8,200. Then, the 12% franchisor royalty comes to: 12% x $41K = $4,920.

Putting this together, the total annual income from this particular Auburn Hills Froyo after factoring in our estimated expenses and revenues breaks down as: $41,063 - $24,300 - $8,200 - $4,920 = $3,643 per year. Simply put, this doesn't seem like a worthwhile return for an entire year's investment (especially considering the opportunity costs). And this would have to be a stellar producer, selling an average of 25 cups per day, every day, 365 days per year. Those types of numbers are nearly unheard of, save for the most populated locations. Furthermore, this model doesn't include depreciation.

Selling 10-30 cups every day puts significant wear on the machine over time. And we've found that the machine does break down sometimes; recall how our Auburn Hills investigator informed us that it had recently been out of order for a few days. Let's estimate that a Froyo lasts seven years before it needs to be replaced or upgraded. That's a straight-line annual depreciation of: $50,000/7 = $7,143 per year. That makes the real return on this Auburn Hills Froyo a loss at: $3.643 - $7,143 = -$3,500 per year.

How Many Frozen Yogurt Cups Need to Be Sold Per Day to Make the Froyo a Worthwhile Investment?

How many cups per day would the Froyo need to sell to make it a worthwhile investment? To figure this out, let's use the same model we used for the Auburn Hills Mall, with $800 per month in rent.

We estimate it would need to sell an average of 40 cups per day over a seven-year period to make the investment worthwhile. This would turn out the following numbers:

Revenue = 40 x $4.5 x 365 = $65,700

Annual Operating Expenses: $2,025 x 12 = $24,300

COGS: 20% x $65,700 = $13,140

Franchisor Royalty fee: 12% x $65,700 = $7,884

Annual depreciation: $7,143

Total Annual income: $65,700 - $24,300 - $13,140 - $7,884 - $7143 = $13,233

For the time spent on an investment in the Froyo, we believe a return of $13K in profits per year is a successful endeavor. Anything less, in our opinion, would make the investment a poor use of capital. Recall, selling 40 cups a day appears to be incredibly ambitious and is thus an unrealistic scenario save for the most premier locations.

The company touts three locations that the Froyos did very well in 2017 and have reached over $65K in revenues. In our opinion, these places are anomalies and aren't an accurate representation of the Froyo's typical, expected sales performance. These locations were:

1. Pittsburgh Sciences in Pittsburgh, PA = $72K gross.

2. Indoor Family Fun "Wonderworks" in Myrtle Beach, SC = $65K gross.

3. Houston NASA tourist building in Houston, TX = $138K gross.

And the opportunity cost (and rent) at these premier locations would likely be substantially higher.

Our colleague spoke with a Reis & Irvy's inside sales representative who cited the above three locations as indicative of the Froyo's most successful installation venues. Below is further information our colleague recorded from his conversation with the sales rep.

A Colleague's Conversation with a Reis & Irvy's Franchisor Representative

A colleague of ours spoke with a Reis & Irvy's franchisor representative on 8/15/18. We include in this section the relevant information he collected from the call. The price of the Froyo has gone up to $57.5K/unit, a 15% increase from $50K earlier this year. The reason the rep gave for the machine's price increase is due to the partnership with Flex, who is taking over manufacturing. Flex production is certainly higher quality but is obviously more expensive. The company sells a minimum 3 units per customer, so that would be a $172.5K minimum investment. For every 3 more added to a package, they decrease the cost by $2,500 per unit.

As of the week ended August 10th, there were only 13 units active. That's in stark contrast to the previously announced estimates. In a PR from June 26th, the company claimed:

"We anticipate installing approximately 75 units in July and 150 units in August. By September, we will be in a position to install as many as 240 units per month."

The true installations have severely lagged the company's recent estimates. That's a bearish sign, of course, given the summer is essentially over. Summer, as one would expect, is the peak season for frozen yogurt sales.

If a franchisee regrets their decision and wants to get out, the rep said that there's no buy-back or trade-in, though one can sell their Froyo back to the company or to other franchisees.

$2,500 of the initial purchase price goes to a corporate team that locates what they perceive to be the optimal location for the Froyo. We find it nuts that there are franchisees are ordering dozens of Froyos for one metro region, as stated in company PRs. When our contact spoke with the Froyo sales rep, he said that they look for places with 1,000+ foot traffic per day. How many of these places are available in a given city area? Probably not too many.

Upcoming Negative Catalysts

There are several negative catalysts coming up for VEND that we believe will contribute to its further downtrend. As the average daily sales numbers are reported from franchisees who have their Froyo installed, we believe it will confirm to investors that it's a bad investment for them, which we have concluded through our field research. Logically, this will negatively impact future revenues for Generation Next and therefore cause investors to sell, in turn depressing the stock price.

Another upcoming catalyst is the company will likely do an equity raise soon as the company is cash poor. We state in our original report the company has been preparing for many months now to do an additional equity offering at $1.50 per share. That might be a tough price to get now that the stock has drifted to below $2.00. VEND has already had three equity raises this year at significantly below $1 per share, as shown in the table below:

The above table shows that the first two lockup expiries have already passed, which could have contributed to its recent downtrend with increased selling. The third lockup expiry on 9/27/18 will release 7.695M additional shares.

Generation Next Is Transitioning Its Image From A Vending Machine Franchisor To A "Robotics, AI, and Blockchain" Company

On 9/6/18, Generation Next published a PR titled: "How to Disrupt Retail: Robotics, AI, and Blockchain."

VEND's Chairman, Nick Yates, is quoted:

"Our company has become a full-scale developer of robotics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence platforms designed to disrupt traditional retail."

And

"… our Reis & Irvy's robotic vending kiosks have, since their inception, accepted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment."

Who ever heard of buying a product from a vending machine with bitcoin?

We believe this PR is a distraction from the fundamentals of the company. The downtrend of the stock price the past couple of months could be a testament to this. If the Froyo is a great seller, then why publish such an obvious pump-up PR, chocked full of buzzwords? In a continuation of the June estimate announcements, the company should be putting out PRs discussing Froyo's realized sales data. The absence of these leads us to believe good sales results have been lacking. "Robotics, AI, and Blockchain" are three buzzwords that caused many stocks to rally in 2017, but those themes haven't had as much attention this year. The company doesn't appear to have the talent or the funds to compete in any of these areas with other tech companies.

Yates also is quoted in the PR:

"We believe our company is best positioned to get the unattended retail industry, particularly the unattended food retail industry, there first."

That's quite a bold statement. How is Generation Next best positioned in relation to all the technology companies it's competing with?

The following are some questions we emailed the company regarding their transition from being a vending machine franchisor into a cutting-edge, blockchain-enabled, AI-driven, tech company.

"Generation Next has almost zero cash right now, and owes millions of dollars to franchisees for their Reis & Irvy's orders. How is it going to amass the R&D budget in order to shift from being a vending machine franchisor, into a cutting-edge tech company? How is Generation Next going to compete with the tech firms that are spending tens of millions of dollars per year in R&D on Robotics, Blockchain and AI innovations?" "What kind of talent does the company have now, or that it's going to recruit, that can make new scientific discoveries in Robotics, Blockchain and AI?"

Nick Yates, the company's chairman, responded to our inquiries with the following:

We have $10,000,000 in the bank from the last public filing. On the books as a receivable, we have $19,000,000 last filing. This is for franchisee equipment. We don't owe one cent to this. We have raised approximately $20,000,000. Pre-sales contracts already valued at approximately $180,000,000. Can't discuss non-public information at this time (in regards to company's talent). On legal advice I have been asked not to answer any further questions.

Since Mr. Yates said his legal advisors told him not to answer further questions, we decided against inquiring further at the moment. But the above answers aren't very satisfactory in our opinion. The following is our rebuttal to his answers:

The $10M in cash the company reported was not in an SEC filing. It was stated in a PR on 7/9/18. Yes, the PR was public, but not a filing. It also doesn't state how the company got those funds, as in its latest 10-Q for quarter ended 3/31/18, it reported a $5M loss and a cash balance of only $7.7M.

For quarter ended 3/31/18, the company had $12.6M in accounts receivable in assets for franchisees to purchase Froyos. That's an asset. However, the company also reported $36.3M in customer advances and deferred revenues. That's a liability as the company received those funds from customers to buy Froyos, but instead of buying the Froyos, the company appears to have used it for expenses and investments. As a result, the company reported a negative shareholder's deficit and needs to raise the money in order to purchase the reserved Froyos and deliver them to its customers.

Yes, the company raised over $18M in 2018, by selling stock trading considerably under a dollar per share. That money has all been spent and the company is due for another raise any day now.

We believe investors should be cautious with Generation Next management's optimistic claims. We detailed in our first report that management has been convicted of fraud in the court of law for overpromising results to franchisees. As stated in its recent 10-Q filed on 5/15/18:

On May 28, 2014, Slender Vender, LLC, and John Coffin, a former FHV franchisee and its owner ("Plaintiffs"), filed a complaint against FHV LLC and certain of its current and former officers ("Defendants") alleging violations of the California Franchise Investment Law, fraud, breach of contract, unfair competition, false advertising and violations of the California Labor Code in connection with the sale and purchase of Plaintiffs' franchises. On September 23, 2016, a jury trial commenced in the action, and the jury found in favor of Plaintiffs.

Conclusion

Based on our field research, we estimated the Froyo doesn't sell enough cups to become profitable in two typical locations - a large hospital cafeteria, and a large indoor shopping mall. If these aren't profitable locations, then we don't expect there will be more than a handful of places nationwide that the Froyo would turn a decent profit. Our bearish conclusions appear to be showing in the VEND stock price, which has fallen roughly 20% since our first article on the company published on 6/27/18.

While we were early in our bearish prediction, it appears to be bearing fruit now. The Froyos are now finally coming live, and we believe the mediocre sales results are starting to come to light. VEND management were convicted in a court of law of being overly promotional with their previous vending machine. We believe they are also exaggerating the potential success of the Froyo to potential franchisees.

For such an expensive machine with so many operating expenses, we calculated that it must sell about 40 cups per day, every day, to be profitable enough to make it a worthwhile investment. This is an unrealistic result for franchisees to hope for at most locations. Two secondary offering lockup expiries have passed for VEND, one on July 2nd, the next on August 30th. There is a third lockup expiry coming up on September 30th. As the company burns through its remaining cash, necessitating another offering, we expect the stock price to fall below a dollar within the next six to twelve months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VEND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Legal Disclaimer: whitediamondresearch.com/...

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.