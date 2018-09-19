Coke: A Coffee Strategy?

At 16.4X EBITDA, the acquisition seems pricey, as coffee shops appear to be at a point of disruption by artisanal coffee shops, with higher end products and a different vibe.

Coke has never been involved in the retail business, but it views the value of the acquisition in its vertical line extension capabilities.

About Strategy

All too often senior executives refer to what they are doing as strategy, or strategic. The result is strategy has become a term used to mean whatever one wants it to mean. Often, the result is that there exists a collection of business activities undertaken that create confusion and undermine credibility because they are not actually strategy. Moreover, while actions or tactics are the means by which strategies are executed, they are not strategy and neither are goals or outcomes. Consequently, when executives indicate that actions or outcomes are strategies, they often confuse and fragment the concept, serving to undermine their own credibility, and often fail to achieve the desired goals.

Specifically, a strategy consists of an integrated set of choices. But it is not a catchall for every important choice the organization faces. The company’s mission and objectives stand apart from and guide strategy. Strategy addresses how the business intends to engage its environment, and actions like M&A, while important choices that help reinforce and support strategy, are a means to a strategy but not strategy itself.

So let me be clear… Coca-Cola (KO) does not have a coffee strategy! They have a coffee business that they seek to grow in myriad ways. But, how they grow that business will be dependent upon their choice of strategies and that will include: a retail strategy, an integration strategy, and a marketing and distribution strategy.

While analysts are mixed on the challenges that lie ahead in the competitive (external) environment, they recognize they are notable. So, to say that the growth potential of the coffee market is significant without fully acknowledging the hurdles inherent therein suggests an incomplete understanding of the challenges.

And, since we are talking about failure, let’s be clear about it and what form of integration Coke is facing with Costa. It is not just another form of beverage that it seeks to sell through its significant distribution capabilities. Coke has bought its own M&A challenges and opportunities.

M&A Challenges and Opportunities

Consistently, researchers point out that about two-thirds to three-quarters of all mergers fail to achieve the desired or stated goals. And, more tellingly, about 80% of M&As do not reach the financial goals anticipated at the time of the deal. What are the major causes of merger failure? They include:

Paying too much for the target company.

Poor strategic rationale.

Mismatch of cultures.

Difficulties in communicating with and leading the newly acquired organization.

Poor integration planning and execution.

Unrealistic expectations for performance.

Over-confidence by the acquiring firm’s management.

Distrust by employees of the acquired firm.

It is worth noting that the price paid by Coca-Cola to acquire Costa is far from cheap. On a price/EBITDA basis, the company is being purchased for a multiple of 16.8X (vs. Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) 13x EBITDA). But, Coke thinks it is worth it because “coffee is a significant, on-trend, fast-growing and profitable category.”

In fairness, the opportunity is there. Coke will be competing in the $485 billion hot beverages space, as well as the far-smaller cold beverage space. But, this is not Coke’s first foray into ready-to-drink coffee.

In March 2017, Coke Europe launched its first range of premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cold coffee. Available in the UK, Honest Coffee is sold in Latte and Mocha varieties, alongside their existing Honest Organic Herbal Tea brand. Roll-outs in Spain and Norway are works in progress. On that, Coca-Cola has an estimated 15% share of the global RTD coffee sector, ahead of major competitors Starbucks and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY). The Honest Coffee launch coincides with the announcement of new flavors for core Coke brands, including mango and peach Coca-Cola, and lemon, lime and cucumber Sprite.

Beyond the potential cannibalization of sales, is Coke thinking that the Costa acquisition enables it to employ shared activities and shared core competencies that will help win the day? Let’s consider that for a moment.

About The Value Chain

A value chain is a set of activities that a firm operating in a specific industry performs in order to deliver a valuable product or service for the market.

On that issue, value chain input costs associated with purchasing raw coffee beans and the activities needed to bring the product to market cannot be influenced by Coke’s current buying power or their core competencies.

However, sales & marketing is a core competency within the value chain that can be shared. Still, there are limits to sharing:

Substantial issues arise when Coke is learning how to manage cross-business relationships that come with the Costa acquisition. While sharing activities like sales & marketing may reduce costs, Coke may be unable to provide the specialized selling required for Costa because it is a different business. Reputation matters because it creates customer expectations. While Coke has an excellent global reputation and Costa is strong in the UK, there are differences among the companies as viewed by the customers. Unlike quality for Coke beverages starting in the plant and being dependent upon the quality of its supply chain, for customers in the coffee shops, a quality cup of coffee depends upon how long it has been “in the pot” and/or the talent of the barista. So, there are distinctly different bases for judging quality or establishing a reputation.

Unrelated Diversification

Coke must recognize they bought Unrelated Diversification. Not sure they believe that when they suggest they do not need a retail strategy. But that is a mistake in thinking, as unrelated diversification is often a contributing factor in M&A failure.

Consequently, achieving successful integration of an acquisition that involves unrelated diversification requires good management skills, closely following each of the business activities and timely identifying and solving even the smallest problems. The greater the number of different rather than synergistic business activities, the more difficult is the total management task.

Still, unrelated diversification can be accomplished and it requires:

Using the existing basic competencies of the company and expanding from existing markets into new ones and starting new lines of production. Penetrating completely new markets – both product and geographic. Developing new competencies to use in new market opportunities.

All three are points Coke intends on hitting, but they require understanding the challenges of the changing competitive environment in which Costa will be competing. And, those challenges are notable.

Costa’s YOY sales rose just 0.1% in the three months to the end of August 2018, compared with the 1.1% in the previous quarter. Three years ago, sales were soaring by 7% a year.

The slowdown in sales has come at the same time as costs are rising. The cost of importing coffee has gone up as a result of the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote, while the chain is also facing higher labor costs linked to the introduction of the national living wage and apprenticeship levy, and higher business tax rates. As a result, first-half operating profit at Costa fell 4.6%. With same-store sales down YOY, what growth has occurred is the result of opening new units.

Further, and of great significance, Costa and other big coffee firms’ sales are falling amid changing consumer shopping habits. The rise of internet shopping and low consumer confidence have led to quieter high streets in the UK, not to mention the increasing closing of stores, which is affecting all coffee shops, cafes and some restaurants as well as retailers because of the reduced foot traffic. Beyond the roughly 350 Starbucks in the UK, McDonald’s (MCD), Marks & Spencer, various department stores, pubs and gas stations are all competing for a piece of the coffee market.

In fact, ten years ago there were fewer than 10,000 places to buy coffee in the UK and fewer than a third of those belonged to the big chains, such as Starbucks, Nero's and Costa, according to coffee market researchers Allegra.

Where Coke Should Expect Growth Challenges

When considering the question of coffee shop saturation, it is a simple fact that UK consumers drink far less coffee per capita than people in the US. This is also true of China. Yet, Coke cites Costa’s potential in China.

Costa has identified China as its main international growth market, with the company currently having about 450 stores, with a target of 1,200 by 2022. This is significantly less than the 6,000 stores Starbucks is targeting for the same period of time. Underlining its commitment to China, Costa bought out its South China joint venture with Yueda in 2017, for about $51 million.

Nonetheless, according to noted short seller and China skeptic Jim Chanos, China's current economic slowdown is struggling as it transforms from a manufacturing and infrastructure-fueled economy into one built on consumers, and there are problems with that transition as consumer spending is slowing, as evidenced by a 2016-2017 YOY reduction in the purchasing of apartments, with to-date 2018 numbers running even lower. Beyond the current climate of tariffs and threatened economic sanctions, Chinese consumers are feeling less confident and this lack of consumer confidence should be a concern for any company that is betting big on growth in China.

A final point when considering Costa Coffee’s potential in China is that coffee consumption there is about 67k metric tons per year and is expected to grow to about 80k metric tons by 2020. This might sound big, but when compared to tea, which is 626k metric tons and expected to be 670k by 2020, it is comparatively small.

Coke talks coffee, but the Chinese volume appears to be in tea. Moreover, it is important to note that premium, specialty-level coffee is driving only a sliver of Chinese consumption growth overall. With a population pushing 1.4 billion people, China’s per capita coffee consumption remains remarkably low — at five to six cups per person per year — and the coffee consumed is primarily of the instant variety, which represents some 99 percent of the consumption share. Tea remains the dominant hot drink in China, with an approximate 10-to-1 share over coffee. But, Coke should know that.

Then, when considering the UK market, there is Brexit and the growing concerns whether a deal can actually be made, or if there will be an uncontrolled Brexit and whether buying a UK business that derives 86% of its sales in British pounds is a well understood risk. While a Brexit agreement will most likely push the British pound up, an uncontrolled Brexit will have the opposite effect, eroding the value of the profits earned in US dollars. On top of that, uncertainty that would arise during an uncontrolled Brexit might negatively influence sales predicated upon consumer confidence.

Then there are the costs of operation, and what Coke’s due diligence prior to the acquisition should have revealed is that coffee shops are capital intensive. While there will always be variability among businesses, due to investments in people, sites and equipment, it is generally true that the cost of food & labor combines for about 70% plus of costs and how these variable costs are managed determines profit and speaks to management’s understanding of the business. On that point, it is wise that Coke has indicated they will be retaining the Costa Coffee management, as the past results suggest they are capable and will be necessary to an effective integration with Coke and the execution of the strategic next steps.

However, the biggest challenge over time for acquisitions that are largely unrelated diversification is that the acquiring firm, even with the passage of time, never comes to truly understand the business and, at some point, interjects its cognitively biased thinking into the management decisions. With that, there is conflict and we often see divestitures.

In the 1980s, Coke bought and sold Columbia Pictures (to Sony (SNE)) and Embassy TV (movies, television shows and home entertainment) in part due to senior leadership’s admitted failure to understand the high-profile nature of the entertainment business.

While we can readily acknowledge that Coke’s management team is different today, Coke’s culture is not. And, it is the corporate culture that remains an issue of conflict and weighs on any effective integration of a new acquisition, by any large company.

Finally, while about 36% of Costa's stores exist outside the UK, the international locations account for only 14% of sales for the company, which infers a dependency on the UK; not unlike that of Starbucks and their US business.

Takeaways

Paying the wrong price or acquiring at the wrong time are key reasons for M&A failure because both are the result of misunderstanding or miscalculating the financial opportunity that an acquisition might bring to the corporation.

On that, the biggest takeaway is that Coke is taking on a retail business with all its challenges and, yet, Costa's current profit and the lack of significant synergies derived from the acquisition will not "meaningfully move the needle" for Coke.

It might have made more sense for Coke to enter a more limited “Nestle’s” like agreement with Costa Coffee. On reading the transcript from the acquisition announcement and its statement that the acquisition is a “coffee strategy” not a “retail strategy”, I am not sure Coke fully comprehends challenges of the distinction. The CEO stated the acquisition was about getting a “winner regionally” and helping Costa go global by building on what helped them “win” in the marketplace: “great-tasting coffee, great stores, great brand experience.” Sorry that is not about a coffee strategy, it is about a retail strategy.

And, that retail strategy is being challenged, given what is being called the “Third Wave” of coffee; this a move to artisanal coffees and shops with a unique coffee experience supported by talented baristas, quality/upgraded equipment, and refined settings. To compete in this retail environment means there will be a need for Coke to invest additional capital in upgrading the coffee shops and selecting quality locations, particularly with the increasing closing of high street retail shops in the UK. While it is expected these closings will eventually slow and there will be a retail comeback of sorts, the business environment will have changed, and what success Costa had in the past will require a new approach for it to translate into future success.

One more point worth making is that this will be the first Coke business where there is a direct to end-user consumer relationship. While keeping Costa’s management in place will help in a larger sense, on Coke’s corporate level, it will require management to understand the new business it has acquired and operate accordingly. If not, the full-value of the acquisition might never be realized and, whether through arrogance or ignorance, once again a strong company will find unrelated diversification an all too formidable challenge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.