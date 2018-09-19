Banco BPI: Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much

The offer price is being reviewed by an independent auditor.

CaixaBank is trying to delist Banco BPI and buy all its shares from minority investors.

On May 6, 2018, CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) announced that it reached an agreement with Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) to buy its 8.425% position in Banco BPI (OTC:BBSPY) for a price of 1.45 EUR per share or 178 million euros. As a result, CaixaBank increased its stake in the bank to 92.935%.

Simultaneously, CaixaBank also announced its intention to delist BPI's stock from Euronext Lisbon, offering small shareholders to buy their shares for a price of 1.45 EUR per share.

The offer was approved at June 29 by 90%+ of shareholders (basically CaixaBank) in a shareholders meeting.

In these cases, the Portuguese capital markets regulator (CMVM) has to pronounce itself about the adequacy of the offer. If it finds the offer unsuitable, it has to nominate an independent auditor to value the company and set a fair selling price for minority shareholders.

The decision to nominate an independent auditor was made by CMVM on August 23.

So, investors now wait for the auditor's conclusions. Meanwhile, the stock trades a 1.49 EUR per share.

Banco BPI Valuation

Banco BPI is a leading banking operation in Portugal (Domestic Operations) and a 49% position in BFA (International Operations), a leading banking player in Angola.

Domestic Operations

1. For the valuation of the Domestic Operations, we use the following formula to arrive a fair Price to Tangible Book Ratio (P/B):

P/TBV = (ROTE - g) / (Ke - g)

The ROTE used in the calculation is a conservative estimation based on business conditions, its history, and management expectations.

Growth (g) is defined based on conservative estimates for long-term nominal economic growth for the geographic regions in question.

Cost of Equity (Ke) is defined based on current CAPM parameters for regions in question.

Est Tangible Book Value 2018 = 2.269 million EUR

ROTE = 12%

g = 2% (conservative)

Ke = 12%

Fair P/B = (12% - 2%) / (12% - 2%) = 1

Fair Value for Domestic Unit = 2.269 x 1 = 2.269

2. Domestic Operations can also be valued based on current market P/TBV multiples of similar domestic (Portugal and Spain) competitors. Using this method, the average current fair P/TBV multiple is 0,97x, which values the unit at 2.107 million euros.

Multiples for Domestic Operations P/TBV BCP 0.66 Bankia 0.82 Liberbank 0.57 CaixaBank 1.25 Sabedell 0.82 Bankinter 1.72 Average 0.97 Valuation Domestic Operations P/TBV Tangible Book Value 2,165.00 Market Avg. P/TV 0.97 Value 2,107.27 Value per Share 1.45

3. An average of the two valuation methods translates into a final valuation of 2.188 million euros. Having in consideration that current recurring earnings of domestic operations are 216 million euros, this valuation implies a very reasonable PE of 10.

International Operations - BFA

For the valuation of BFA, we use the implied metrics of the recent deal between BPI and Unitel, in which BPI sold 2% of BFA for 28 million EUR, valuing the whole bank at 1.400 million EUR.

Fair Value of International Operations = 48.1% x 1.400 = 673 million euros

(Banco BPI also has a small banking business in Mozambique buy we will not consider that in this valuation).

Please do notice that international operations have generated 143 million euros in the 1st half of 2018 and should do 250-300 for Banco BPI in 2018. The valuation we are using means a PER of about 3x for this business.

The tangible capital of the international operations is 605 million euros. It produced a ROTE of about 35%+. Management mentioned that the Angolan bank (BFA) is considering the possibility of making an IPO. This could present an excellent opportunity to properly monetize this valuable position.

BPI Valuation

BPI Valuation = 2,188 + 673 = 2,861

Nº of Shares = 1,456.9

Value per Share = 1.96 or 6.1x 2018 PE or 1.03x current tangible book value

We believe that CaixaBank and Allianz when they made their deal, they also estimated a higher valuation of Banco BPI because their agreement also included other conditions. They renewed the non-life insurance partnership for the next 10 years and maintained the life segment partnership until 2019, for an unspecified amount, as CaixaBank states on the deal's communication. This means that BPI will continue to sell Allianz insurance products exclusively to its clients.

We don't know what the decision of the auditor will be but with a very conservative approach, we have a fair value that is considerably higher than current market price. But…

Scenarios

There are now 3 possible scenarios from here:

The auditor values Banco BPI at 1.45 EUR per share or more and CaixaBank accepts the decision and buys all the shares from minority shareholders. From current price, it would mean a 0% to 32% (if valued at 1.96) return on the investment. The auditor values Banco BPI at a considerably higher price and CaixaBank declines to buy the shares of minority shareholders at that price. The shares remain quoted in the Euronext Lisbon and minority shareholders can hold on to their positions. The auditor values Banco BPI at less than 1.45 EUR per shares and CaixaBank buys all shares from minority investors.

Scenario A is the most likely. CaixaBank's intention is to delist the bank, and in fact, it continues to buys all the shares it can in the open market at 1.45 EUR. In the last few months, it has increased its position to close to 95%. The deal with Allianz was made at an implied higher valuation that 1.45 EUR and it is reasonable to think they are ready to pay a higher price.

Scenario B is also a possibility, and it could be the most interesting one for minority shareholders. At current price, Banco BPI is a very cheap stock, with very strong fundamentals (Non‐performing exposures at 3.8%, a coverage ratio of 125% and a current Common Equity Tier One Ratio Fully Loaded of 13%). But in fact, it could be even cheaper in the next few years if:

Cost to income ratio comes down to 50%, as it is management's goal

net interest margins improve from all-time lows as a result of increased interest rates, loan portfolio growth

non-performing loans continue to decline

Scenario C is the most unlikely, but it is the risk in this operation.

Conclusion

If CaixaBank is going to take this stock from shareholders' hands, it should pay a higher price. If not, Banco BPI is a formidable investment for the next few years, being one of the Europe's cheapest banks, with a very strong balance sheet and very profitable operations.

