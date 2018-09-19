Akoustis Technologies Is A Puzzling Pre-Commercial Tech Story

As a pre-commercial company with an unusual history, the risks look too high for my comfort; there will be opportunities to buy in later if and when real commercialization ramps.

Akoustis will find it hard to gain any traction in handsets as a manufacturer of discrete filters, but WiFi access products could generate meaningful revenue if the performance is there.

It may not always be the case that if something seems to good to be true it probably isn’t, but healthy skepticism can be an investor’s best friend. To that end, Akoustis (AKTS) is both intriguing and confounding. While the idea of disruptive technology in the RF filter space is certainly appealing, particularly with an enterprise value of less than $200 million, I think you have to ask why a company with promising technology and no revenue would go public through a reverse merger instead of following the more typical venture-IPO route.

I don’t know whether the worst accusations against Akoustis are true, but I do know that a lot of what they’re attempting to do flies in the face of how business normally works, and I know competition in advanced filters is extremely fierce. It’s true that Akoustis is targeting markets that can support meaningful revenue, but with what I regard as unproven technology, unproven execution capabilities, significant barriers to adoption, and thin financial resources, this is at best a very risky proposition.

How New Is This Mousetrap?

The gist of the Akoustis story is that the company has IP for developing and manufacturing single-crystal BAW filters that it claims can outperform the FBAR BAW filters of Broadcom (AVGO) and the SMR BAW filters of Qorvo (QRVO), not to mention the SAW/TC-SAW filters manufactured by companies like Skyworks (SWKS), Murata, and Taiyo Yuden. The BAW filters manufactured by Broadcom and Qorvo feature a polycrystalline layer sputtered onto a metal substrate using physical vapor deposition. Akoustis’s technology uses chemical vapor deposition to epitaxially grow a piezoelectric crystal on the substrate. In theory this creates a very consistent crystal lattice that improves acoustic velocity and allows for a filter with lower power consumption, reduced heat production, a smaller form factor, and better performance.

Akoustis lists patents supporting this technology that are between three and seven years old now, with some patents filed more recently. I would also note that other filter companies, including Murata, have filed patents in recent years concerning what seem to be at least superficially similar technological approaches (single-crystal BAW filters). At a minimum, then, I would say the concept at least seems viable.

The question that has yet to be proven, though, is whether these filters really produce the hoped-for benefits in real-world applications. The company has announced a purchase order from a customer looking to use Akoustis’ 3.5GHz BAW filters in what is presumably a wireless access product, and the company has also sampled products to multiple potential customers in the WiFi product space. It has yet to be seen, though, whether these filters work as well as advertised in the field and whether Akoustis can manufacture them efficiently in commercial quantities.

Worthwhile Opportunities, But Maybe Not Where You’d Expect

In comparing Akoustis to Broadcom and Qorvo, it’s maybe tempting to think that Akoustis is an up-and-coming disruptor in the smartphone filter space. After all, Avago (before acquiring Broadcom) did quite well for itself with its FBAR filters as phones moved to 4G, and Qorvo has recently gained meaningful ground as well. Looking ahead, the transition to 5G is likely to create significant demand for filters in future phones, as the expanded frequency range will significantly increase the number of bands and potential filter content per phone.

While a filter product that consumes less power in a smaller package and offers better user experience (fewer dropped calls) is appealing, and while it is also true that BAW filter performance starts to degrade past 3GHz (with 5G ranging from 0.6GHz to 6GHz), I don’t believe Akoustis currently has a plan that is compatible with the industry. Tier 1 phone OEMs use integrated front-end modules where multiple components (including the filter) are basically designed and packaged together. These components are optimized to work together, and typically perform better than assembled discrete components. While some Tier 2 (and below) OEMs still use discrete components, that’s becoming less and less common and I believe it’s going to be harder for Akoustis to break into the handset market as a result. Likewise, there are no reference designs with baseband chip providers like Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), and MediaTek.

With that, I think the more accessible opportunities are in areas where companies like Broadcom and Qorvo don’t compete – filter products for applications like WiFi access points, military products (like radar), and cellular base stations. Most WiFi access point manufacturers already use discrete RF filters, and with tri-band technology emerging, this could be a meaningful opportunity for Akoustis, particularly in the 5.2GHz and 5.7GHz areas, simply on the basis of the tremendous volumes in WiFi routers and other access products.

What About Manufacturing?

In 2017 Akoustis purchased an old fab in New York to use for its own product development and manufacturing needs. While I can understand the appeal of the fast turnaround times that having your own fab can offer (reducing a manufacturing cycle from months to weeks), Akoustis is looking to manufacture its supposedly cutting-edge filters on 150mm wafers – a technology that was already old 20 years ago. Now it’s well worth mentioning that 150mm wafers are still in use in many chip production applications today (often for products like amplifiers), and Qorvo only recently started producing BAW filters on 8” (200mm) wafers after using 150mm wafers, so it’s not as if Akoustis is using Stone Age technology here.

I would also note another manufacturing risk to Akoustis – the risk that the PVD technology used by companies like Broadcom and Qorvo gets better and better, allowing for higher-quality polycrystalline layers, eroding the advantages of Akoustis’s single-crystal approach.

Some Other Strange Notes

I can see how a path to $200 million in revenue in five or six years is possible, and with that double-digit operating margins. But there are some other parts of this story that just don’t sit well with me. Although the company’s management and board has good chip industry experience (the CEO and two VPs were previously executives at Qorvo, the co-chairman was a founder of RFMD, et al), I don’t see why this company went the route of a reverse merger instead of a more typical venture-then-IPO progression. At a minimum, it risks leaving the company struggling for financing on good terms and without well-connected and well-respected financial backers. What’s more, while not all companies that go public through reverse mergers are bad companies, there have been enough disasters with that pedigree that it raises a red flag.

I’m also not convinced that Akoustis has shown that its technology is all that revolutionary. I’m not an electrical engineer, but the Q-factors and k-squareds (measures of filter performance) reported in papers and lab tests don’t seem all that spectacular relative to other technologies, and that’s without accounting for the typical lab-to-real world degradation.

The Opportunity

I have no problem acknowledging when I’m uncertain about a company or a stock, and this is one of those times. I am intrigued by the market potential of a smaller, more efficient filter for applications like WiFi access products, but I think Akoustis has a very long row to hoe before becoming a real player in handsets. Likewise, investors should appreciate that there are still ongoing risks regarding product performance, product/customer acceptance, and manufacturing capabilities – any one of which could seriously delay or derail the story and lead to further dilutive financings.

On a more bullish side, though, looking at the past performance of companies like RFMD, Triquint, Sawtek, and so on, I believe Akoustis could scale up to $200 million in revenue relatively quickly and generate double-digit operating margins and FCF at that level. Relative to an enterprise value below $200 million today, that would drive significant upside.

The Bottom Line

I’m comfortable with binary risks in biotech (the drug works … or it doesn’t), but those stories haven’t worked as well for me in tech. While I’m sure Akoustis bulls will take issue with characterizing it as a binary risk (among other things, I’m sure), experience has taught me that good stories give you multiple chances to buy in. To that end, I’d rather see real, meaningful commercial chip orders from a company (or two) that I’ve heard of before taking the plunge with a company that has a lot of oddities about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.