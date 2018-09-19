SailPoint: A High-Growth Software Company Generating Positive EBIT Margins

Investment thesis

SailPoint (SAIL) is a growing SaaS company which solves critical data security issues. It is focused on a niche market that was for long time served by legacy software vendors. SAIL brought in new solutions and is quickly gaining market share. SAIL has all the characteristics of a potentially great investment: high ROIC, leader in its segment, room to grow, and the founder is the CEO.

Business model

There are many ways how companies can protect their data from abuse. The most common way is to use cybersecurity software. But there are cases when data is stolen from inside – from current or former employees. SAIL is a company which solves this problem by providing organizations with critical visibility into who currently has access to which resources, who should have access to those resources, and how that access is being used. The Honeywell (NYSE:HON) data breach is an example of how easy it is to steal critical data.

“A former Honeywell employee was arrested by the FBI. The man had been in charge of administering a satellite location tracking system for Honeywell that was used by government and corporate clients. The system could be used to track aircraft, vehicles, and vessels. The employee was fired, but apparently retained login credentials that enabled him to continue to access the satellite system. The man turned around and tried to sell access to the system to a Mexican drug cartel. Except the cartel turned out to be FBI undercover agents.”

Total addressable market

SAIL is becoming a dominant player in its market. Its customers include 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 6 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

The TAM is estimated at $18B. SAIL has penetrated less than 2% of the approximately 65,000 targeted companies. As you can see from the table below, SAIL has 1,031 customers.

Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports

Margin

Founder & CEO Mr. McClain was able to build SAIL with very little outside money. He was able to achieve this because SAIL was cash flow positive soon after it was founded. SAIL is still very prudent with spending money and is able to generate a positive EBIT margin despite high revenue growth.

Net income margin is negative because of interest expenses. However, in 2018, SAIL repaid almost all of its debt, so from now on the company will be generating net profit.

SAIL is one of the most efficient SaaS companies with industry leading margins. General and administrative expenses represent just 10% of total revenue compared to the industry average of 16%. R&D expenses represent 19% of total revenue compared to the industry average of 24%. Sales and marketing expenses represent 45% of total revenue compared to the industry average of 46%.

In the long term, margins will rise significantly. Like all SaaS companies, SAIL is spending money to acquire new customers. SAIL is targeting big companies and enterprise customers which has its advantage in a higher customer retention rate. SAIL's retention rate is above 95% which means it will generate revenue from the same customers in future without the need to spend again on sales and marketing on the same customers.

Competition

SAIL does not compete with other SaaS identity management software companies like Okta (OKTA) and CyberArk (CYBR) because SAIL solves just one part of the identity management issue. OKTA used to provide the same service as SAIL for its customers, but because it was not its core product and SAIL's software was superior, the two companies have formed a partnership.

SAIL is competing with legacy software vendors like IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), CA (CA), and RSA.

SAIL CEO Mark McClain commented on competition:

"Those legacy vendors have a very difficult time adapting to new technology," he said. "Our technology is more adaptable to the environment." Oracle's service revenue, which encompasses identity governance, shrunk more than 1% year over year in the fourth quarter of this year. Surely, Oracle has the cash flow to invest in the new technology that could make it more competitive in identity governance, and "they could," McClain said. "They just haven't yet delivered that."

Risks

The share price could be artificially depressed because its biggest shareholder is selling shares: Thoma Bravo, a private equity company which acquired a stake in SAIL in 2014, is selling shares. Thoma Bravo owned at the beginning of this year 50,317,016 shares (57.7% of all outstanding shares) but had sold 20,479,200 in May 2018 and is offering to sell additional 15,812,500 shares. After that, Thoma Bravo will still own 14,025,316 shares (16.0% of all outstanding shares) which it may sell.

Valuation

SAIL as a high growth software company is undervalued on a P/S basis. SAIL is selling for a lower P/S multiple compared to high quality SaaS companies because SAIL generates 42% of its revenue from selling licenses. (From selling licenses, SAIL generates just one-time revenue.) Licensing revenue should decrease as a percentage of total revenue over time.

I believe SAIL should trade for the same P/S ratio as other high quality SaaS companies because it has the same business characteristics. It has high growth, room to grow and, most importantly, has an opportunity to increase operating margin. SAIL is currently trading for 13 times LTM P/S ratio. I believe the fair multiple is 14-18 which implies 10-39% upside potential (PT $34-$43).

Conclusion

SAIL is a high quality company. It has the potential and characteristics to be an outstanding investment. It has high ROIC, is a leader in its segment, has room to grow, and the founder is the CEO. Its intrinsic value is growing by double digits every year. For me, SAIL is a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.