Global LNG Surges: Buy The Stock Of The Decade

Peak seasonality is in the winter. Almost all newbuilds are already fixed on new contracts. Rates could go even higher, $150k/day possible.

This week, Golar reported the TFDE market was $100k/day. These are the strongest levels since 2014! Demand is set to easily outpace supply growth (new ships) until at least 2021.

This is leading to the strongest arbitrage opportunity we've ever seen in shipping. Unsurprisingly LNG spot rates are soaring. Last week's quote was $90k/day, up from $40k last year.

LNG is in extremely high demand in Asia, with forward prices hitting the $12s for November and $13s in January - compared to US prices at $3!

Forward LNG Rates Surging

The near-term markets for LNG fuel are extremely strong, with recent Asian benchmark prices sitting around $12/MMBtu for November and Jan/Feb levels sitting even higher in the $13s. This compares to cheap natural gas prices in the United States and other feed regions like Qatar and Australia, which is setting up a massive arbitrage opportunity. This arbitrage is illustrated in the latest FERC report, which shows August prices. September through next February is set to be even more extreme.

Source: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, August 2018 LNG Prices

These price differentials are driving massive LNG shipping demand, which has caused spot rates for ship hire to sky-rocket, with recent reported rates as high as $100k/day as per Golar LNG's (GLNG) 12 September Presentation.

Seasonality & Long-Term Demand Surge

Furthermore, these rates are likely to keep surging as seasonality typically peaks in the winter. Considering that almost all newbuild vessels are already fixed to contracts, we could see a much tighter market in a few months and rates as high as $150k/day are within reason. The last time the market was this tight was 2014, and during that surge period that started with Japan's Fukashima catalyst (2011-2014), the average rates were consistently well over $100k/day. Most importantly, demand is set to easily exceed forward supply until at least 2021. Note that we are now in Q3-18, which barely holds a candle to the projected balances in 2019-2020. The following chart is compiled by another major LNG shipper, GasLog Ltd (GLOG), which is another firm poised to benefit here.

Source: GasLog Investor Presentation, Slide 16

Trade War is a Sideshow

Despite the headlines covering the 'Trade War' between US and China, only about 1% of the current LNG trade directly involves this route. Asia's overall LNG demand is surging and the US is poised to be one of the strongest growing exporters, but China only makes up about 20% of the expected global growth. Even in the worst-case of China escalating further with large LNG tariffs, as mentioned this is only about 1% of the current market, and the US will simply sell to other customers like Europe and China will buy from other sources such as Africa and Qatar.

China Desperately Needs LNG

The entire Asian region is growing their LNG imports (except for Japan which is experimenting with nuclear restarts), but China is one of the largest and arguably politically desperate buyers. This is coal-driven China right now:

Image Credit: BTI

Even if China wants to cut trade with the US, they will still be buying record levels of LNG. In fact, Golar is behind two major development projects in Africa: Tortue & Fortuna, both of which could be major beneficiaries from the current situation.

Finally, as covered, China is important, but they only make up about 20% of the global growth, with the rest of SE Asia and Europe taking the lion's share.

Source: GasLog Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 10

LNG Transports Are Huge Winners

Simplistic trade war headlines have been deceiving, but underneath the fray, firms such as Golar LNG (GLNG) and GasLog (GLOG) are making enormous profits. I highlighted GLOG in an LNG market update on 8 August, and the stock is already up 14%. That's nothing compared to the profit potential if rates keep climbing.

Golar LNG: $40 Base Target, 52% Upside

In my opinion, and as my investments are heavily allocated, Golar LNG (GLNG) is the premier LNG play in these markets. They have a total of 12.4 vessels in the spot markets, and a net total of 10 modern TFDE vessels, which are all active and capable of earning up to $100k/day right now and perhaps even as high as $150k/day later this winter.

Golar's EBITDA will be off the charts. The Q3-18, and likely Q4-18, earnings reports are primed to be absolute blowouts. However, that's just the start. Golar is also developing a major power project in Brazil, set to start in Q1-2020.

Their floating LNG business is also on a roll, with the Hilli Espeyo rig in full-production offshore Cameroon, with GLNG's portion alone set to produce about $130M in EBITDA with additional upside of over $200M if additional production options ("Train 3 & Train 4") are enabled. Both of these trains require zero capex from Golar, and I expect at least T3 to be fully operational by 2019.

They have signed agreements to provide FLNG solutions to the massive Tortue development, which is led by BP Plc (BP) and Kosmos. A FID for this mega project is currently scheduled by the end of 2018, which was recently reaffirmed on BP's Q2 conference call. Golar's EBITDA growth is simply off the charts, with the below graph not including ANY forward growth from Hilli T4, Tortue, Fortuna, or other Golar Power initiatives. Note the shipping caps at just $100k/day, which might even be a lower end result...

Source: Golar LNG September Presentation, Slide 25

I've hosted more exclusive research on Golar LNG via Value Investor's Edge, and this is simply the most exciting shipping firm, I've ever reviewed. Golar is almost more of a global energy play at this point... My 'base case' valuation is $40/sh, but if they get a string of FLNG awards and Power projects, we could eventually see triple digit share prices. In the immediate term, LNG shipping rates are what will boost EBITDA the fastest.

The Last LNG Bull Market...

The last LNG bull market began in 2011 and ran through late-2014. During this time, GLNG shares ripped from the mid-teens to the $40s and eventually rocketed up to a peak in the $70s. This was before almost all of their industrial FLNG and Power projects. Golar today is far stronger and more enticing.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we get a repeat of these markets, and Golar is successful at starting at least 3 major FLNG projects, it is definitely conceivable to see triple-digit prices (i.e over $100/sh) by 2020-2021. I'm fully invested.

Conclusion: LNG Rates Surging, Golar is the Winner

LNG rates continue to surge, bringing spot rates to highs not seen since 2014. The winter strong season is in front of us and there is limited forward supply growth when compared to the massive upcoming demand growth.

I believe Golar LNG (GLNG) is the absolute best positioned to capture this bullish market, with GasLog (GLOG) as a decent (but definitely inferior) choice. I generally like all LNG names, but in a surging market, spot exposure is the place to be. Golar is the best answer.

J Mintzmyer collaborates with James Catlin in his Marketplace service.

Top-Tier Research If you found this report helpful, I invite you to follow us for the latest access to our research. We offer a highly-ranked research service, Value Investor's Edge, which includes deep value coverage on 70+ firms, including dozens of stable high-yield income opportunities. We've recently published a full-length quarterly income review, which covers over 50 income opportunities including partnerships, preferred equities, and bonds. Please consider joining the discussion with a 2-week FREE trial. Send a private message at any time for more info. I look forward to sharing new ideas soon!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.