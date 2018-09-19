Unusual Options Trading In Unum Group - Is A Takeover Coming? One Fundamental Hurdle Removed Today

By Stewart Turner

stewart@stewartturner.com

September 18, 2018

Introduction

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), the top disability insurance company in both the United States and United Kingdom and a large life insurer and a member of the S&P 500 with a market cap in excess of $8 billion. Historically, UNM has typically not been a large options trading stock, but call trading has picked up quite a bit in the past three weeks or so.

The pattern here is similar to the trading that I wrote about in my recent article on NFL player Mychal Kendricks (available on my LinkedIn page). Specifically, there have been sharp increases in both volume and implied volatility in UNM calls during this period. Based on this, I believe that there can be a significant upward move in the stock price during the next few weeks (or sooner). I will discuss this after a brief review of today's (September 18) news story and earnings fundamentals.

Fundamental News

When Unum reported its second quarter earnings on July 30, the company announced that it was undertaking a strategic review of its long-term care reserve. On September 18, in a Business Wire release, it announced that it "substantially completed its reserve review for its long-term care block of business" and that "the company expects to increase its long-term care GAAP reserves in the third quarter of 2018 by approximately $590 million after-tax, or approximately $750 million before-tax."

The company also said that it estimates the impact to statutory reserves would be about $200 million, before tax. The company added that third quarter results would be released on October 24 and that these numbers will be finalized at that time, but it believes that any changes would be immaterial.

Unum earned $4.65 in the trailing twelve months, leading to a P/E ratio of less than 8 (before today's stock price jump). While Bloomberg does not list price targets for all Street analysts, Bloomberg does report that at least five have a price target of $50 or higher for UNM. Given that $50 is a premium of 30% at the current stock price, after today's stock price jump, any takeover bid might even be below their target price.

Volume

From the table below, we see that there have been only 21 trading days since 2012 where total call options exceeded 2000 contracts. Yet, in the past month, daily volume has exceeded 2000 contracts ten times, almost one-half. In fact, eight of the eleven most active call trading days in the past six years for UNM have occurred in the past few weeks! Today's trading was the most active during this period!

Volume Data for UNM Calls Closing Call Date Price Volume 9/18/2018 38.49 7377 6/16/2017 47.50 5519 5/29/2013 28.26 4908 11/17/2017 53.46 4432 8/28/2018 35.99 4049 8/29/2018 36.33 4033 9/4/2018 37.06 3617 9/7/2018 36.55 3390 8/24/2018 35.56 3383 8/31/2018 36.88 3377 8/30/2018 36.76 3360 1/28/2016 28.31 2915 9/13/2018 36.05 2819 9/11/2017 48.04 2719 9/16/2016 35.00 2490 9/22/2015 31.41 2217 9/14/2018 36.90 2124 7/6/2016 30.63 2085 8/15/2014 34.84 2062 5/15/2015 34.51 2044 6/20/2014 35.50 2034

Also, while there has been some recent activity in the September calls, which expire this Friday, the October 40 calls, which have an additional four weeks, have been extremely active with open interest increasing from 1002 on August 27 to 14,955 this morning before another 1643 contracts traded. Buying these last few weeks has been well in excess of $1,000,000 in just this series, which allows time for either a takeover or other extremely good news.

Implied Volatility

In addition to huge volume, implied volatility (IV) has spiked! IV almost doubled in just seven trading sessions, going from below 23% to exceeding 44%. This jump is reminiscent of the moves made by the implied volatility in Sapient and Oplink in 2014 when Mychal Kendricks traded calls aggressively prior to a takeover announcement.

The chart below shows how UNM's implied volatility has jumped from the mid-20s to the mid-40s and has remained there.

Even after today's announcement of the reserve adjustment, an expected event based on the Q2 earnings report, even if the timing of the release was not specific, volatility increased slightly. Usually, after such an announcement, one would expect implied volatility to contract, although today it increased slightly. In fact, the October 45 calls had their first significant day of trading (volume was 2887 contracts in comparison to prior open interest of 153) and these calls had an implied volatility in the mid- to high-50s. Again, this is typical of trading prior to a takeover announcement.

Recent Implied Volatility in UNM

Closing 30-day Date Price Implied Vol 9/18/2018 38.49 44.37 9/17/2018 36.43 42.57 9/14/2018 36.90 41.28 9/13/2018 36.05 41.60 9/12/2018 35.16 41.28 9/11/2018 35.87 42.18 9/10/2018 35.94 42.35 9/7/2018 36.55 41.88 9/6/2018 36.66 42.78 9/5/2018 37.41 42.74 9/4/2018 37.06 44.79 8/31/2018 36.88 40.76 8/30/2018 36.76 41.18 8/29/2018 36.33 33.06 8/28/2018 35.99 27.40 8/27/2018 36.21 26.83 8/24/2018 35.56 24.61 8/23/2018 35.14 22.64 8/22/2018 35.88 23.76 8/21/2018 36.29 23.53 8/20/2018 35.96 23.91 8/17/2018 36.00 24.05 8/16/2018 36.01 24.54

Summary

Please note that I am not aware of any M&A activity in Unum at the time of this writing. Yet, the options trading is very heavy on a historical basis, implied volatility has moved tremendously and the call buyer(S), while buying near-term calls, have not overly restricted their time for a transaction to occur by selecting the October calls over the September calls.

Please also note that I am not condoning insider trading and that Unum is just a topical case study offering lessons for options-related trading in general. Unusual options trading has led me to look at stocks that I would not have otherwise reviewed. Whether it is from a fundamental perspective (based on the fundamentals cited above) or a technical standpoint, superior information for legal trading can and often enter the options markets too.

Given the very low P/E ratio, technical support in bouncing off of $35 for a recent double bottom, and the unusual options activity, I rate UNM as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.